yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Hubbard’s Header Puts Lady Lyons in Control
Lyon County’s Alice Smith did most of the damage in Tuesday’s win over Christian County, but Kyndal Hubbard got in on the action with the Lady Lyons’ third goal in a 5-0 victory. Watch as Hubbard gets her head on the end of Anna White’s corner kick...
yoursportsedge.com
Murray Takes Straight Set Win Over Lady Wildcats
The Trigg County Lady Wildcats will have to wait at least another couple of nights to pick up their first win of the 2022 volleyball season. The Lady Wildcats fell at home Tuesday evening to the Murray Lady Tigers in straight sets 25-16, 25-6, and 25-19. The opening set saw...
yoursportsedge.com
Panthers Finish Second at Christian County Season Opener
Dawson Springs put all five of its runners across the finish line in the first 22 places which helped the Panthers to a second place team finish at the Christian County Season Opener Saturday at Hopkinsville. Yosi McCune was the first Panther runner to cross the finish line in 14th...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Lady Rebel Volleyball vs Franklin-Simpson
The Todd Central Lady Rebels took to their home court for the first time during the 2022 volleyball season Tuesday evening as they hosted the Franklin-Simpson Lady Wildcats. YourSportsEdge.Com was there and got these pics from the match. Lady Rebel Volleyball vs Franklin-Simpson.
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Falcons Make It Two in a Row with Win Over Lady Storm
For the first time in nearly three years, the Fort Campbell Lady Falcons have won back-to-back matches on the volleyball court. The Lady Falcons accomplished that feat Tuesday night by outlasting Hopkins Central in five sets. The last time the Lady Falcons won two straight matches was in September 2019...
yoursportsedge.com
Hampton’s 37 Leads Todd Central Past Franklin-Simpson
The Todd County Central Rebels continue to be very hard to beat in head-to-head competition on the golf course this season. The Rebels hosted Franklin-Simpson at Elk Fork Tuesday afternoon and came away with a 161-179 win. The Rebels’ Jase Paul Hampton took medalist honors for the match with his...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Maroons Deal Caldwell First Loss 3-2
Kennedy Justice had two goals and an assist as Madisonville-North Hopkins held off Caldwell County 3-2 in girls’ soccer action Tuesday night in Madisonville. It was the first loss of the season for the Lady Tigers, who are 4-1. Kailey Barber added a goal and Lillie Carman had an...
yoursportsedge.com
UHA Wins First ‘Battle of the Academies’
In the first battle of the current academies in Hopkinsville, University Heights dispatched Heritage Christian in four sets in a matchup of future district volleyball opponents Tuesday. Next season, Heritage Christian becomes a full member of the KHSAA and will join the 8th District that already includes UHA and Fort...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Rebels Sweep Their Way Past Franklin-Simpson
After picking up their first ever 4th Region All A volleyball championship over the weekend, there may have been some Todd County Central Lady Rebel fans that were a little concerned about how the team would come back off of that emotional high to take on Franklin-Simpson in a 13th District contest, that also happened to be the Lady Rebels’ home opener. Turns out there was no real need to worry after all.
WTVF
Nolensville Little League knocked into losers bracket, has another chance
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nolensville Little League will have another shot to keep going in the Little World Series even after a loss on Wednesday. The boys lost to Hawaii 13-0. Their record is now 3-1. The loss doesn't end either team's journey in Williamsport, but it does put them in the loser's bracket making it tougher to advance.
yoursportsedge.com
Christian County Boys Rally Past Hoptown for Statement Win (w/PHOTOS)
In what may be the last regular-season meeting between the two programs, the Christian County boys’ soccer team knocked off Hopkinsville 2-1 on Tuesday at the Stadium of Champions to continue a remarkable turnaround from last season’s 0-19-1 mark. The Colonels improve to 4-2, tying their win total...
yoursportsedge.com
Stewart’s Quick Goals Lift Lyon Over Trigg 2-1
Momentum seemed to turn on a goal that Lyon County didn’t score. Down 1-0 in the second half, the Lyons thought they had tied Monday’s 5th District tilt against Trigg County on a long free kick. A pair of headers in front of the net, the last by Timothy Stewart, resulted in the ball in the net and Lyon celebrating in the 50th minute of play.
yoursportsedge.com
Lania Hite Plays Tall in Trigg’s 6-3 Victory at Lyon
Trigg County’s girls ran their winning streak to four straight games behind a six-goal performance from junior Lania Hite. The Lady Wildcats (4-1 overall, 1-0 district) scored four of the final five goals of the contest to defeat Lyon County 6-3 in 5th District soccer action at Lee S. Jones Park in Eddyville on Monday.
yoursportsedge.com
Smith Nets Four to Help Lady Lyons Past Christian County (w/PHOTOS)
Alice Smith banged in four goals and the Lyon County girls’ soccer team put the brakes on a two-game skid with a 5-0 victory over Christian County on Tuesday at the Stadium of Champions. The teams split a handful of chances over the first twenty minutes before Smith got...
yoursportsedge.com
Hilliker Paces Hoptown Runners at Season Opener
Hayden Hilliker was the top Hopkinsville High cross country runner Saturday at the Christian County Season Opener cross country race. The Tiger sophomore finished in 23rd place with a time of 20 minutes and 18 seconds over the 3.1-mile course at Christian County High School. Fellow sophomore Kentrell Adams crossed...
yoursportsedge.com
Caldwell Volleyball Sweeps Webster in Home Opener
When Caldwell County and Webster County met in the 2nd Region semifinals last season they needed five sets before the Lady Trojans advanced, winning 18-16 in the final set. The rematch Tuesday night in Princeton had a lot less drama, with the Lady Tigers winning their home opener in straight sets over Webster 25-13, 25-15, 25-21.
yoursportsedge.com
Chick-fil-A ‘Triple-A’ – Trigg County’s Aydan Joiner
One of the complaints of today’s high school coaches is the difficulty of building quality depth within their program. Student-athletes willing to remain positive and work hard regardless of playing time or the team’s fortune are becoming a scarce commodity. Enter Trigg County senior Aydan Joiner. He is...
yoursportsedge.com
SPOTLIGHT ATHLETE – Alyssa Southwood
Alyssa Southwood was a two-year starter at the varsity level as a seventh and eighth grader for Trigg County’s softball team. And then a series of events caused her to walk away from the sport and take up a new one where she has excelled. Now, the Lady Wildcat...
wilsonpost.com
Realtor wins $20M sales award
April Harrington, the Principal Broker at EXIT Real Estate Experts in Old Hickory, was recently awarded Top Gun Award by EXIT Southeast. The Top Gun Award recognizes sales professionals who have reached $20 million in sales for the 2021 sales year (July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022).
Brentwood High School Student to Perform on America’s Got Talent Live Show
Brentwood High School student Mia Morris will appear on America’s Got Talent on Tuesday, August 23rd for the live show with the chance to move on to the finals. Seventeen-year-old Morris is a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and rock star in the making. Even though she is still in high school, Mia is already a prolific artist and songwriter with over 40 songs, hundreds of videos and millions of streams. She has been working as a touring and studio musician on multiple instruments since the age of 14 and has played with over 160 artists across multiple genres. Mia’s joy for music is matched by her charisma and flare while she performs her original songs on multiple instruments including her signature stand-up drum kit.
