ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Todd County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
yoursportsedge.com

Murray Takes Straight Set Win Over Lady Wildcats

The Trigg County Lady Wildcats will have to wait at least another couple of nights to pick up their first win of the 2022 volleyball season. The Lady Wildcats fell at home Tuesday evening to the Murray Lady Tigers in straight sets 25-16, 25-6, and 25-19. The opening set saw...
MURRAY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Panthers Finish Second at Christian County Season Opener

Dawson Springs put all five of its runners across the finish line in the first 22 places which helped the Panthers to a second place team finish at the Christian County Season Opener Saturday at Hopkinsville. Yosi McCune was the first Panther runner to cross the finish line in 14th...
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
yoursportsedge.com

PHOTOS – Lady Rebel Volleyball vs Franklin-Simpson

The Todd Central Lady Rebels took to their home court for the first time during the 2022 volleyball season Tuesday evening as they hosted the Franklin-Simpson Lady Wildcats. YourSportsEdge.Com was there and got these pics from the match. Lady Rebel Volleyball vs Franklin-Simpson.
FRANKLIN, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Todd County, KY
Todd County, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
yoursportsedge.com

Lady Falcons Make It Two in a Row with Win Over Lady Storm

For the first time in nearly three years, the Fort Campbell Lady Falcons have won back-to-back matches on the volleyball court. The Lady Falcons accomplished that feat Tuesday night by outlasting Hopkins Central in five sets. The last time the Lady Falcons won two straight matches was in September 2019...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Hampton’s 37 Leads Todd Central Past Franklin-Simpson

The Todd County Central Rebels continue to be very hard to beat in head-to-head competition on the golf course this season. The Rebels hosted Franklin-Simpson at Elk Fork Tuesday afternoon and came away with a 161-179 win. The Rebels’ Jase Paul Hampton took medalist honors for the match with his...
TODD COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Lady Maroons Deal Caldwell First Loss 3-2

Kennedy Justice had two goals and an assist as Madisonville-North Hopkins held off Caldwell County 3-2 in girls’ soccer action Tuesday night in Madisonville. It was the first loss of the season for the Lady Tigers, who are 4-1. Kailey Barber added a goal and Lillie Carman had an...
MADISONVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

UHA Wins First ‘Battle of the Academies’

In the first battle of the current academies in Hopkinsville, University Heights dispatched Heritage Christian in four sets in a matchup of future district volleyball opponents Tuesday. Next season, Heritage Christian becomes a full member of the KHSAA and will join the 8th District that already includes UHA and Fort...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lady Rebels#Yse
yoursportsedge.com

Lady Rebels Sweep Their Way Past Franklin-Simpson

After picking up their first ever 4th Region All A volleyball championship over the weekend, there may have been some Todd County Central Lady Rebel fans that were a little concerned about how the team would come back off of that emotional high to take on Franklin-Simpson in a 13th District contest, that also happened to be the Lady Rebels’ home opener. Turns out there was no real need to worry after all.
FRANKLIN, KY
WTVF

Nolensville Little League knocked into losers bracket, has another chance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nolensville Little League will have another shot to keep going in the Little World Series even after a loss on Wednesday. The boys lost to Hawaii 13-0. Their record is now 3-1. The loss doesn't end either team's journey in Williamsport, but it does put them in the loser's bracket making it tougher to advance.
NASHVILLE, TN
yoursportsedge.com

Christian County Boys Rally Past Hoptown for Statement Win (w/PHOTOS)

In what may be the last regular-season meeting between the two programs, the Christian County boys’ soccer team knocked off Hopkinsville 2-1 on Tuesday at the Stadium of Champions to continue a remarkable turnaround from last season’s 0-19-1 mark. The Colonels improve to 4-2, tying their win total...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Stewart’s Quick Goals Lift Lyon Over Trigg 2-1

Momentum seemed to turn on a goal that Lyon County didn’t score. Down 1-0 in the second half, the Lyons thought they had tied Monday’s 5th District tilt against Trigg County on a long free kick. A pair of headers in front of the net, the last by Timothy Stewart, resulted in the ball in the net and Lyon celebrating in the 50th minute of play.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
yoursportsedge.com

Lania Hite Plays Tall in Trigg’s 6-3 Victory at Lyon

Trigg County’s girls ran their winning streak to four straight games behind a six-goal performance from junior Lania Hite. The Lady Wildcats (4-1 overall, 1-0 district) scored four of the final five goals of the contest to defeat Lyon County 6-3 in 5th District soccer action at Lee S. Jones Park in Eddyville on Monday.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Hilliker Paces Hoptown Runners at Season Opener

Hayden Hilliker was the top Hopkinsville High cross country runner Saturday at the Christian County Season Opener cross country race. The Tiger sophomore finished in 23rd place with a time of 20 minutes and 18 seconds over the 3.1-mile course at Christian County High School. Fellow sophomore Kentrell Adams crossed...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Caldwell Volleyball Sweeps Webster in Home Opener

When Caldwell County and Webster County met in the 2nd Region semifinals last season they needed five sets before the Lady Trojans advanced, winning 18-16 in the final set. The rematch Tuesday night in Princeton had a lot less drama, with the Lady Tigers winning their home opener in straight sets over Webster 25-13, 25-15, 25-21.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Chick-fil-A ‘Triple-A’ – Trigg County’s Aydan Joiner

One of the complaints of today’s high school coaches is the difficulty of building quality depth within their program. Student-athletes willing to remain positive and work hard regardless of playing time or the team’s fortune are becoming a scarce commodity. Enter Trigg County senior Aydan Joiner. He is...
yoursportsedge.com

SPOTLIGHT ATHLETE – Alyssa Southwood

Alyssa Southwood was a two-year starter at the varsity level as a seventh and eighth grader for Trigg County’s softball team. And then a series of events caused her to walk away from the sport and take up a new one where she has excelled. Now, the Lady Wildcat...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wilsonpost.com

Realtor wins $20M sales award

April Harrington, the Principal Broker at EXIT Real Estate Experts in Old Hickory, was recently awarded Top Gun Award by EXIT Southeast. The Top Gun Award recognizes sales professionals who have reached $20 million in sales for the 2021 sales year (July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022).
OLD HICKORY, TN
Rutherford Source

Brentwood High School Student to Perform on America’s Got Talent Live Show

Brentwood High School student Mia Morris will appear on America’s Got Talent on Tuesday, August 23rd for the live show with the chance to move on to the finals. Seventeen-year-old Morris is a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and rock star in the making. Even though she is still in high school, Mia is already a prolific artist and songwriter with over 40 songs, hundreds of videos and millions of streams. She has been working as a touring and studio musician on multiple instruments since the age of 14 and has played with over 160 artists across multiple genres. Mia’s joy for music is matched by her charisma and flare while she performs her original songs on multiple instruments including her signature stand-up drum kit.
BRENTWOOD, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy