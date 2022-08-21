Read full article on original website
Jacksonville woman arrested for Orange Park Lowe’s 2020 theft, deputies reportZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Orange Park man arrested for possession of narcotics at Stay Suite Hotel, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
What Really Happened To This 14-Year Old Sister And Her 10-Year-Old Brother In Their Florida Home?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedJacksonville, FL
Green Cove Springs man in county jail for theft now faces 6 child sex chargesZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Orange Park committee takes first step to investigate hiring more firefightersJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
fantasypros.com
Isaiah Likely goes for 100 yards, TD Sunday
Isaiah Likely caught all eight of his targets for 100 yards and a touchdown in a 24-17 preseason win over the Cardinals on Sunday. Likely got the start and exploded, operating as Tyler Huntley's favorite target throughout the first half. The fourth-round rookie out of Coastal Carolina has now tallied 144 receiving yards through two preseason contests. Likely will not play ahead of star tight end Mark Andrews but the Ravens may be forced to figure out ways to get him on the field regardless. He needs to be added in all deeper dynasty formats going forward.
fantasypros.com
Desmond Ridder throws for 143 yards versus Jets
Ridder compiled 143 yards in just two drives on Monday night, and was able to record 10 completions on 13 attempts, after requiring 22 attempts in his preseason debut. On the other hand, he failed to produce any rushing yards this game, after going for 59 yards on six carries last week. Ridder will look to end on a strong note in the Falcons' preseason finale against the Jaguars on August 27th, especially to boost his odds of seeing the field in the regular season sooner rather than later. For now, veteran Marcus Mariota should be considered the heavy favorite to be under center for Week 1.
fantasypros.com
Daniel Bellinger records two catches on Sunday
Bellinger seems to have cemented himself as the starting tight end for the Giants. It is unclear how big of a role the rookie will have, but with his blocking and receiving abilities he will find himself on the field more times than not. Bellinger made an uncharacteristic mistake on Sunday, dropping a pass that resulted in an interception. The blunder did not seem to phase Daniel Jones, who said after the game that he knows Bellinger "will make that play" in the future.
fantasypros.com
Isaiah Spiller (ankle) deemed 'week to week'
According to ESPN's Lindsey Thiry, Los Angeles Chargers RB Isaiah Spiller is being deemed "week to week" with an ankle injury he sustained during the team's preseason game and may miss the season opener. (Lindsey Thiry on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. It's still uncertain how much Spiller will factor into the...
fantasypros.com
Wan'Dale Robinson catches three passes on Sunday
According to reports out of training camp, Wan'Dale Robinson will be used in a multitude of ways in the new-look Giants' offense. The team has not fully opened up their playbook in the preseason, which is likely the reason for the rookie wide receiver's struggles thus far. Fantasy managers may have to wait until Week 1 of the regular season to see Robinson's true role in the offense, but is worth a late-round flier based on his talent and upside.
fantasypros.com
JT Brubaker fans eight during Tuesday's loss to Atlanta
JT Brubaker allowed six runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out eight across 6 2/3 innings during Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Braves. Brubaker (3-11) put up strong strikeout numbers Tuesday evening, holding Atlanta scoreless through four. The game unraveled in the fifth, where five game across to scored. Brubaker previously allowed five runs total in his past three starts, a trend he will look to restart next week in Milwaukee.
fantasypros.com
La’Mical Perine scores on only touch Monday
La’Mical Perine rushed for seven yards and a touchdown on one carry in New York’s 24-16 preseason win against the Falcons on Monday. Perine flashed a burst on a 7-yard touchdown run on his only touch of the night. Perine will fight for time in a crowded Jets backfield headed by Breece Hall and Michael Carter. Perine is only worth a late-round pick in extremely deep leagues as it would likely take an injury to one of the aforementioned backs to propel him into fantasy relevance, at least to start the season. Depending on his touches and overall usage, Perine could make for a low cost-high value flier in DFS contests.
fantasypros.com
Younghoe Koo kicks three field goals in defeat to Jets
Koo converted on all field goal and extra point attempts for the second straight preseason game. He is one of the most reliable kickers in the NFL and has the luxury of playing in a dome for at least half of the season. Despite this, Koo should be considered at best a fringe top-10 option at the position, due to the below-average Falcons offense.
fantasypros.com
Derrick Gore placed on IR Tuesday
The RB room in Kansas City got crowded with the additions of Isiah Pacheco and Ronald Jones. Gore was solid in his first season with the Chiefs in 2021, posting 256 rush yards on 51 carries and two rushing touchdowns. Gore was currently being taken as the RB89 in PPR ADP prior to today’s news. The Chiefs’ RB situation currently looks like it may be a committee to start the season.
fantasypros.com
Daniel Jones efficient in second preseason game
Daniel Jones completed 14 of 16 pass attempts for 116 yards and one interception in Sunday's preseason win over the Bengals. Jones looked accurate and decisive in his second preseason outing of 2022. The one interception on the stat sheet is deceiving without context; Jones delivered a well-thrown ball to rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, who dropped the pass, resulting in the Bengals securing a turnover. Jones also showed his ability to use his legs and pick up meaningful yards when plays break down, rushing one time for five yards and picking up a first down. The fourth-year quarterback has shown obvious signs of improvement through training camp and the preseason and offers value to fantasy managers as a passer and rusher of the football. Jones is currently being drafted as QB27 according to FantasyPros' average draft position.
fantasypros.com
League-Winning Wide Receivers to Target Late (2022 Fantasy Football)
Here are wide receivers experts feel carry league-winning upside into the 2022 fantasy football season. Now’s the time to try your new secret weapon for your draft: Draft Intel! Draft Intel analyzes up to 5 years of drafts and breaks down all your league-mates’ draft tendencies. See who waits at quarterback, how people approach the early rounds, and tons more insights to get an edge in your draft. Best of all, it’s totally FREE! Check out your league’s Draft Intel today!
fantasypros.com
Elijah Mitchell (hamstring) on track to return Week 1
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that RB Elijah Mitchell is on track to return Week 1 vs. Chicago. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Mitchell is currently dealing with a hamstring injury and is not expected to play at all in the preseason. He still expects to open the season as the lead back. It is worth noting San Francisco has had a different leader in carries each of the last five seasons, so that adds some risk to Mitchell for fantasy managers.
fantasypros.com
Baker Mayfield officially Panthers' Week 1 starter
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Carolina Panthers officially announced that QB Baker Mayfield will be the team's starter in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Reports had already surfaced that this was all but certain. Mayfield looked sharp in the team's first preseason...
fantasypros.com
Stevie Scott III waived by Denver
Scott has been fighting for a roster spot since entering the NFL, but he won't make the cut for Denver, who are already set at the position ahead of the season. The young running back is an unfortunate casualty of roster cutdowns, but it's possible that he could find himself on a practice squad somewhere this year.
fantasypros.com
Joshua Palmer enters concussion protocol
According to The Athletic's Daniel Popper, Los Angeles Chargers WR Joshua Palmer has entered concussion protocol per head coach Brandon Staley. (Daniel Popper on Twitter) This likely rules Palmer out for at least the team's final preseason game with a likely return in time for the team's season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. Palmer should still be considered a target in the late rounds of fantasy drafts with upside tied to a high-powered offense led by QB Justin Herbert, especially with the expectation he takes the Chargers' WR3 role ahead of WR Jalen Guyton.
fantasypros.com
Erickson’s Top 10 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Takeaways: Wide Receivers (2022)
One of the best and underutilized tools on the FantasyPros website is the Boom or Bust Report. I was recently re-introduced to the tool while conducting research for the launch of the 2022 FantasyPros Draft Kit. Here are my top takeaways for wide receivers after digging into the Boom or...
fantasypros.com
Pat Fitzmaurice’s Wide Receiver Tiers, Draft Rankings, & Notes (2022 Fantasy Football)
You love fantasy rankings, but you really love tiers. We get it: Tiers give rankings texture and can be a big help when you’re actually drafting. Here are my first few wide receiver tiers, rankings and player notes for 2022. You can find my full tiered rankings and notes...
fantasypros.com
5 Must-Have Players (2022 Fantasy Football)
It’s go time in fantasy football. Thousands of fantasy drafts will take place every day/night from now until the NFL’s Thursday-night opener on Sept. 8. It’s time to finalize your lists of targets and fades. We asked some of the experts with the most accurate draft rankings...
fantasypros.com
NFL Preseason Week 2 DFS Lineup Advice: Monday (8/22)
We get a Monday night football matchup between two teams rebuilding for 2022, with the Atlanta Falcons facing off against the New York Jets. Even with these teams in a rebuild, we have a plethora of fun fantasy DFS plays for the single slate game. Let’s break down how you should approach each team for fantasy purposes, and then we can give you an example guideline for your DFS play.
fantasypros.com
Albert Wilson released by Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings have released WR Albert Wilson. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Wilson is entering his eighth NFL season after stints with both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins. The Vikings signed him on June 1, but despite a two-touchdown preseason debut, have chosen to release Wilson. Regardless, Wilson likely does not hold much fantasy value in any format this season.
