The decision was made by the city in early April of 2022 that Fair Grounds Field would be demolished. Something was still standing in the way of the wrecking ball after the decision was made... You guessed it! The bats. We were told by representatives of the city, that before the bats could be removed, we had to wait for "bat mating season" to be over. Well, it seems that the honeymoon is over for the bats at Fair Grounds Field, as crews were seen removing them for relocation on Tuesday (8/23/22).

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO