Haughton, LA

Kiss Country 93.7

Where Should Shreveport Build Police Substations?

Shreveport leaders want to hear from the public about the best places to put police substations in the city. Several community meetings are being held to listen to your opinion about the money approved by voters for public safety. Shreveport Police and Fire Department leaders are hosting a series of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Two Shreveport Men Arrested in Queensborough Shooting

On August 8, 2022, just before 1:00 a.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the 2500 block of Stonewall Avenue on reports of a shooting. Police, then located a female suffering from at least one gunshot to her neck. The Shreveport Fire Department transported her to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital where we learned that her injuries were not life threatening and she was expected to make a full recovery.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Bossier and Shreveport Police Investigating I-20 Murder

The Bossier City Police Violent Crimes Unit is assisting the Shreveport Police Department with the investigation of a shooting that occurred during the early morning hours of Thursday, August 18, in the westbound lane of Interstate 20. Authorities say that an adult male with life threatening injuries was found in a black 2006 Jeep Liberty on the Shreveport side of I-20 near the Red River bridge.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Benton Family Swimming Pool Almost Became New Home For Gator

When an alligator appears from right of the swamp and begins to near your swimming pool in the backyard, what do you do? You call the "Gator Busters." All kidding aside, situations like this could get ugly and extremely dangerous, so if you live anywhere in Bossier Parish, you'd immediately call the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Department.
BENTON, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Caddo Parish Man Arrested For Bootlegging Diesel Fuel

Caddo detectives arrested a 32-year-old man who was caught selling fuel he stole from his employer. On Thursday, July 21, a fuel company reported Justin Price for stealing 1,425 gallons of diesel fuel from worksites in Desoto and Sabine Parishes between June 26 and July 17. He then sold the stolen fuel to 18-wheeler truck drivers in Caddo Parish. The company filed theft reports with the Desoto and Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Offices and hired a private investigator who was able to record video evidence of Price with the stolen fuel in Caddo.
CADDO PARISH, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

I-20 Westbound Shut Down in Downtown Shreveport Early Thursday AM

Early morning motorists on I-20 westbound going through downtown Shreveport were caught by a surprise closing Thursday. I happened upon the detour on the way to work at 4:25 am before the traffic had a chance to back up. From my vantage point, I couldn't see anything past the Red River bridge where we were stopped just prior to the Spring/Market Street exit. As of 5:20 am, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development website still shows traffic being diverted.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Man Arrested in Texas for Deadly Louisiana Vehicle Crash

A Marshall man has been arrested on Friday after causing a fiery crash that killed a driver and injured two others on Highway 80 late in May. Just before noon on May 27, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies and investigators responded to a crash on Highway 80 in Greenwood. Upon arrival they found two vehicles on fire, and a third destroyed. A crime scene investigator determined that a gray pickup truck, driven by 40-year-old Stephen Stasny, was traveling eastbound on Highway 80 when it crossed over onto oncoming traffic, hitting another pickup truck head-on. Then, a third vehicle crashed into the back of the second pickup truck. Stasny's pickup ended up on the side of the road, while the other two vehicles went up in flames.
GREENWOOD, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Woman Arrested by CPSO After Keithville Stabbing

A 28-year-old woman from Princeton has been arrested for stabbing her boyfriend in Keithville over the weekend. The incident was reported to Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office just after 10 p.m. on Friday, August 12. Detectives said Wendy Bertrand stabbed her boyfriend in the arm during an argument involving her boyfriend's sister and then took off before deputies arrived at the scene. Patrol deputies later found Bertrand at a nearby gas station while her boyfriend was taken to the hospital for treatment.
KEITHVILLE, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Louisiana Ticket Claims $10,000 Mega Millions Prize

Tuesday night's Mega Millions lottery drawing has produced a $10,000 winner from a ticket that was sold in Louisiana. The big win continues Louisiana's almost uninterrupted string of big lottery wins over the past several months. Granted, lottery players in the state haven't hit the big jackpots but we've certainly had our share of $10,000, $30,000, $50,000, and even $1,000,000 winners over the summer months.
LOUISIANA STATE
Kiss Country 93.7

Bat Removal at Shreveport’s Fair Grounds Field is Underway

The decision was made by the city in early April of 2022 that Fair Grounds Field would be demolished. Something was still standing in the way of the wrecking ball after the decision was made... You guessed it! The bats. We were told by representatives of the city, that before the bats could be removed, we had to wait for "bat mating season" to be over. Well, it seems that the honeymoon is over for the bats at Fair Grounds Field, as crews were seen removing them for relocation on Tuesday (8/23/22).
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Local Law Enforcement Agencies Join Forces to Hold DWI Checkpoint

The Shreveport Police Department has teamed up with the Caddo Sheriff's Office and Louisiana State Police to hold a DWI checkpoint. Unfortunately, the holidays are a time when a lot of people tend to overindulge in alcohol and this checkpoint is scheduled for the weekend before Labor Day. Remember, it's never okay to drink and drive. Make sure before you start your celebrations that you have a sober driver lined up or a ridesharing app ready to go on your phone.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Flood Watch Issued For Shreveport With Possible Heavy Rain

As the old saying goes, "When it rains, it pours." And Shreveport and much of the Arklatex will likely be living proof of that over the next twenty four hours. The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a Flood Watch for a large portion north Louisiana, extreme south Arkansas and east and northeast Texas through 7:00 pm tonight. According to the forecasters, periods of heavy rainfall are possible during this time with rainfall totals as much as 3 to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts possible in the Flood Watch area.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Kiss Country 93.7

