Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LSUS Men’s Soccer Open With Tie Against No. 2 Team in NAIAUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Six Shreveport United Players Make GCPL Best XIUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
Reward If You Help Identify These Bossier Home Depot Thieves
Take a good look at the couple above. Is it possible you might recognize one or both of them? If so, Bossier Police would love to visit with you about that, and that conversation might prove to be profitable for you. Though the Bossier City Property Crimes Division doesn't go...
Where Should Shreveport Build Police Substations?
Shreveport leaders want to hear from the public about the best places to put police substations in the city. Several community meetings are being held to listen to your opinion about the money approved by voters for public safety. Shreveport Police and Fire Department leaders are hosting a series of...
Two Shreveport Men Arrested in Queensborough Shooting
On August 8, 2022, just before 1:00 a.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the 2500 block of Stonewall Avenue on reports of a shooting. Police, then located a female suffering from at least one gunshot to her neck. The Shreveport Fire Department transported her to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital where we learned that her injuries were not life threatening and she was expected to make a full recovery.
Shreveport Man Kills Self Just Hours Before Going on Trial
A Shreveport man accused of shooting his former girlfriend who is the mother of his child was due in Caddo District Court today to face trial on charges of attempted 3nd degree murder, but he did not make it to court. Police believe 32-year-old Brandon Richardson shot and killed himself...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bossier and Shreveport Police Investigating I-20 Murder
The Bossier City Police Violent Crimes Unit is assisting the Shreveport Police Department with the investigation of a shooting that occurred during the early morning hours of Thursday, August 18, in the westbound lane of Interstate 20. Authorities say that an adult male with life threatening injuries was found in a black 2006 Jeep Liberty on the Shreveport side of I-20 near the Red River bridge.
Shot of Fun – Check Out This New Escape Room in Shreveport
This might go down in that "Only in the South" category. I have to admit, I've never done the Escape Room experience, but this sounds like it actually would be hilarious. There's a new kind of escape room coming to Shreveport, but it's only for a limited time. The local...
Benton Family Swimming Pool Almost Became New Home For Gator
When an alligator appears from right of the swamp and begins to near your swimming pool in the backyard, what do you do? You call the "Gator Busters." All kidding aside, situations like this could get ugly and extremely dangerous, so if you live anywhere in Bossier Parish, you'd immediately call the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Department.
Caddo Parish Man Arrested For Bootlegging Diesel Fuel
Caddo detectives arrested a 32-year-old man who was caught selling fuel he stole from his employer. On Thursday, July 21, a fuel company reported Justin Price for stealing 1,425 gallons of diesel fuel from worksites in Desoto and Sabine Parishes between June 26 and July 17. He then sold the stolen fuel to 18-wheeler truck drivers in Caddo Parish. The company filed theft reports with the Desoto and Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Offices and hired a private investigator who was able to record video evidence of Price with the stolen fuel in Caddo.
IN THIS ARTICLE
I-20 Westbound Shut Down in Downtown Shreveport Early Thursday AM
Early morning motorists on I-20 westbound going through downtown Shreveport were caught by a surprise closing Thursday. I happened upon the detour on the way to work at 4:25 am before the traffic had a chance to back up. From my vantage point, I couldn't see anything past the Red River bridge where we were stopped just prior to the Spring/Market Street exit. As of 5:20 am, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development website still shows traffic being diverted.
Man Arrested in Texas for Deadly Louisiana Vehicle Crash
A Marshall man has been arrested on Friday after causing a fiery crash that killed a driver and injured two others on Highway 80 late in May. Just before noon on May 27, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies and investigators responded to a crash on Highway 80 in Greenwood. Upon arrival they found two vehicles on fire, and a third destroyed. A crime scene investigator determined that a gray pickup truck, driven by 40-year-old Stephen Stasny, was traveling eastbound on Highway 80 when it crossed over onto oncoming traffic, hitting another pickup truck head-on. Then, a third vehicle crashed into the back of the second pickup truck. Stasny's pickup ended up on the side of the road, while the other two vehicles went up in flames.
A New Way to Sell Cars: Louisiana Car Guy Posts Funniest Ad Ever
A lot of salespeople will tell you that the hardest thing to do in sales is to get a potential buyer's attention. This Louisiana car guy has 'attention-getting' down to a science!. Meet Jared Hooter of Haughton, LA. Jared is in car sales and works at Chevyland in Shreveport, LA.
Aldi Expanding in Louisiana – Is Shreveport on the List?
A new grocery store is beginning to make inroads in Louisiana. Aldi is opening more stores across the nation and some of them will be in Louisiana. The low priced grocery chain already has stores in Lafayette, Laplace, Slidell and New Iberia. But more expansion is on the way. Is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shreveport Police Still Seeking Answers in Cold-Case Homicide (VIDEO)
On July 29, 2018, Justin Kemp and an acquaintance were parked on the parking lot of 4920 Jewella Avenue engaging in what investigators believe to be narcotics sales. Just after 9:57 p.m., multiple shots were fired at the rear of the vehicle (from the north toward Doris Street) striking Justin Kemp multiple times and his passenger once.
Woman Arrested by CPSO After Keithville Stabbing
A 28-year-old woman from Princeton has been arrested for stabbing her boyfriend in Keithville over the weekend. The incident was reported to Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office just after 10 p.m. on Friday, August 12. Detectives said Wendy Bertrand stabbed her boyfriend in the arm during an argument involving her boyfriend's sister and then took off before deputies arrived at the scene. Patrol deputies later found Bertrand at a nearby gas station while her boyfriend was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Louisiana Ticket Claims $10,000 Mega Millions Prize
Tuesday night's Mega Millions lottery drawing has produced a $10,000 winner from a ticket that was sold in Louisiana. The big win continues Louisiana's almost uninterrupted string of big lottery wins over the past several months. Granted, lottery players in the state haven't hit the big jackpots but we've certainly had our share of $10,000, $30,000, $50,000, and even $1,000,000 winners over the summer months.
Bat Removal at Shreveport’s Fair Grounds Field is Underway
The decision was made by the city in early April of 2022 that Fair Grounds Field would be demolished. Something was still standing in the way of the wrecking ball after the decision was made... You guessed it! The bats. We were told by representatives of the city, that before the bats could be removed, we had to wait for "bat mating season" to be over. Well, it seems that the honeymoon is over for the bats at Fair Grounds Field, as crews were seen removing them for relocation on Tuesday (8/23/22).
Caddo District Court Returns Four True Bills Involving Murder
The Caddo Parish Grand Jury returned four true bills in its session ending August 16, 2022. Three indictments were in connection with recent homicides, with one of those carrying an added weapons charge. A fourth indictment was issued regarding a man charged with being an accessory after-the-fact to a murder.
Local Law Enforcement Agencies Join Forces to Hold DWI Checkpoint
The Shreveport Police Department has teamed up with the Caddo Sheriff's Office and Louisiana State Police to hold a DWI checkpoint. Unfortunately, the holidays are a time when a lot of people tend to overindulge in alcohol and this checkpoint is scheduled for the weekend before Labor Day. Remember, it's never okay to drink and drive. Make sure before you start your celebrations that you have a sober driver lined up or a ridesharing app ready to go on your phone.
Flood Watch Issued For Shreveport With Possible Heavy Rain
As the old saying goes, "When it rains, it pours." And Shreveport and much of the Arklatex will likely be living proof of that over the next twenty four hours. The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a Flood Watch for a large portion north Louisiana, extreme south Arkansas and east and northeast Texas through 7:00 pm tonight. According to the forecasters, periods of heavy rainfall are possible during this time with rainfall totals as much as 3 to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts possible in the Flood Watch area.
Kiss Country 93.7
Shreveport, LA
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0