‘Bows Football Final — Game week is here
'Bows Football Final makes its return for the 2022 season.
Timmy Chang hoping to make new history as UH head coach
Timmy Chang is set to make his head coaching debut for his alma mater on Saturday.
Honolulu Little League advances to United States championship with 13-0 victory over Tennessee
Honolulu Little League advanced with a 13-0 win over Tennessee's Nolensville Little League on Wednesday.
Consolidated Theatres to show UH football games on the Big Screen
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Get ready to catch "Da Braddahood" on the big screen. The University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors is teaming up with Consolidated Theatres to kick off the new football season. Starting Saturday, Aug. 2, fans can cheer for the home team at the Koko Marina, Town Center Mililani,...
Hawaii Looks To Rebound From A Difficult Offseason
The regular season had gone fairly well, but once that final game was played, things went south very quickly for Hawaii’s football program. The Warriors improved to 6-7 after winning 38-14 at Wyoming in their regular-season finale. There were a few bonuses for the win. First off, Hawaii won...
History Lesson in Hawai'i
HONOLULU — Tuesday in Hawai’i, the Vanderbilt football program’s second day on the island of O’ahu, included a special trip for some members of the team. Commodores who play defense, along with head coach Clark Lea and some support staff members, took an afternoon excursion to the Pearl Harbor National Memorial.
Honolulu continues to roll in LLWS with win over Texas
Honolulu Little League will face Tennessee's Nolensville Little League for a spot in the United States championship game.
Hawaii Practice Notes Day 1: Mike Wright on being in Honolulu, first season as captain
On Aug. 21, the Vanderbilt Commodores departed Nashville International Airport at 2 p.m. CDT and landed at Daniel K. Inouye Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii, just under nine hours later, at 6 p.m. HST. The team then bussed to their hotel and caught up on some sleep. Many Commodores felt the...
Honolulu coach Gerald Oda cleared from COVID protocols
Honolulu Little League manager Gerald Oda has yet to coach in the LLWS.
Hawaii prepares for rollout of improved COVID booster (and hopes interest is high)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 77% of Hawaii’s population is now fully vaccinated against COVID. But only about half of those people went back to get their first booster doses. And just 15% got their second booster, which is restricted to those at higher risk of severe disease. Now, state...
Alejandro's in Pearl City
I've been wanting to try Alejandro's Mexican Food for a while now, but hardly ever make it in to town, so I was very excited to hear they would open up in Pearl City!. I ordered the Wet Chicken Burrito Combo Plate. The burrito was a nice size, stuffed with chicken (which I thought was a bit under-seasoned), but I loved the enchilada sauce that smothered the burrito.
Crash on Oahu's North Shore leaves two family members dead
KAHUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The grisly scene of a Ford pick up truck, crashed head on with a sedan, killing two victims, was avoidable according to police had it not been for the trucks speed and attempts to pass multiple vehicles Monday afternoon. "The driver was reckless and knew or...
Top 10 elementary schools in Hawaii
NICHE ranked dozens of Hawaii elementary schools on factors like student-teacher ratio, free or reduced lunch and enrollment numbers.
Legendary rock band, Journey, returns to Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- One of America's most widely-loved and iconic rock bands is coming back to Hawai'i for the first time in five years. Journey will take the stage on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena.
3 seriously injured when car plunges more than 50 feet off Tantalus cliff
The Navy insists it's already working to fix the issues as the Red Hill water crisis drags on. Amid severe shortage, Hilo hospital to hire nurse aides with no experience and train them. Updated: 47 minutes ago. |. Hospital officials say these days, there’s no such thing as a slow...
Virginia couple killed in car crash while visiting Hawaii
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was a Hawaii vacation that turned into a nightmare for a Virginia family. Michelle and Ronald Hartman traveled to the islands in part to support their daughter Holly who participated in the weekend’s Spartan Race, but their trip ended in tragedy. Honolulu police said the driver of a pickup truck crashed […]
$15 million approved for teacher-focused affordable housing on Maui
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new affordable housing project dedicated to teachers is moving forward on Maui. State Rep. Angus McKelvey announced $15 million was released for the project’s construction in the Lahainaluna Complex Area, which covers Lahainaluna High School, Princess Nahienaena Elementary, Lahaina Intermediate and King Kamehameha III Elementary.
Hawaii reports 2,219 COVID cases, 13 new deaths
There are 1,520 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 282 on the Big Island, 101 on Kauai, one on Lanai, 268 on Maui, four on Molokai, and 43 diagnosed out of state.
Former Gov. Ben Cayetano recovering after heart stent implant procedure
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Hawaii Gov. Ben Cayetano is recovering after undergoing a heart stent implant procedure on Monday. The 82-year-old said doctors implanted two stents after they found three blockages in a major coronary artery. In a post on Facebook, Cayetano said one of his doctors found signs that...
City of Honolulu takes ownership of controversial Leahi Avenue area near Diamond Head
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The City and County of Honolulu now owns the area between Leahi Avenue and Noela Street, effective Monday, Aug. 22. Some residents said it has been a long road to victory and they're ready for both convenient and safer roads.
