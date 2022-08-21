ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kahuku, HI

Comments / 0

Related
KITV.com

Consolidated Theatres to show UH football games on the Big Screen

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Get ready to catch "Da Braddahood" on the big screen. The University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors is teaming up with Consolidated Theatres to kick off the new football season. Starting Saturday, Aug. 2, fans can cheer for the home team at the Koko Marina, Town Center Mililani,...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Football
Local
Hawaii Sports
Kahuku, HI
Sports
City
Kahuku, HI
State
Arizona State
City
Waianae, HI
Kahuku, HI
Football
herosports.com

Hawaii Looks To Rebound From A Difficult Offseason

The regular season had gone fairly well, but once that final game was played, things went south very quickly for Hawaii’s football program. The Warriors improved to 6-7 after winning 38-14 at Wyoming in their regular-season finale. There were a few bonuses for the win. First off, Hawaii won...
vucommodores.com

History Lesson in Hawai'i

HONOLULU — Tuesday in Hawai’i, the Vanderbilt football program’s second day on the island of O’ahu, included a special trip for some members of the team. Commodores who play defense, along with head coach Clark Lea and some support staff members, took an afternoon excursion to the Pearl Harbor National Memorial.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Sl Kahuku#The Red Raiders
hawaiimomblog.com

Alejandro's in Pearl City

I've been wanting to try Alejandro's Mexican Food for a while now, but hardly ever make it in to town, so I was very excited to hear they would open up in Pearl City!. I ordered the Wet Chicken Burrito Combo Plate. The burrito was a nice size, stuffed with chicken (which I thought was a bit under-seasoned), but I loved the enchilada sauce that smothered the burrito.
PEARL CITY, HI
KITV.com

Crash on Oahu's North Shore leaves two family members dead

KAHUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The grisly scene of a Ford pick up truck, crashed head on with a sedan, killing two victims, was avoidable according to police had it not been for the trucks speed and attempts to pass multiple vehicles Monday afternoon. "The driver was reckless and knew or...
KAHUKU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KITV.com

Legendary rock band, Journey, returns to Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- One of America's most widely-loved and iconic rock bands is coming back to Hawai'i for the first time in five years. Journey will take the stage on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Virginia couple killed in car crash while visiting Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was a Hawaii vacation that turned into a nightmare for a Virginia family. Michelle and Ronald Hartman traveled to the islands in part to support their daughter Holly who participated in the weekend’s Spartan Race, but their trip ended in tragedy. Honolulu police said the driver of a pickup truck crashed […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

$15 million approved for teacher-focused affordable housing on Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new affordable housing project dedicated to teachers is moving forward on Maui. State Rep. Angus McKelvey announced $15 million was released for the project’s construction in the Lahainaluna Complex Area, which covers Lahainaluna High School, Princess Nahienaena Elementary, Lahaina Intermediate and King Kamehameha III Elementary.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Former Gov. Ben Cayetano recovering after heart stent implant procedure

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Hawaii Gov. Ben Cayetano is recovering after undergoing a heart stent implant procedure on Monday. The 82-year-old said doctors implanted two stents after they found three blockages in a major coronary artery. In a post on Facebook, Cayetano said one of his doctors found signs that...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy