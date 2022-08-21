I've been wanting to try Alejandro's Mexican Food for a while now, but hardly ever make it in to town, so I was very excited to hear they would open up in Pearl City!. I ordered the Wet Chicken Burrito Combo Plate. The burrito was a nice size, stuffed with chicken (which I thought was a bit under-seasoned), but I loved the enchilada sauce that smothered the burrito.

PEARL CITY, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO