New York City, NY

Up Close: Debate grows over New York City congestion pricing plan ahead of hearings

 4 days ago

In this episode of Up Close, we discuss a proposed plan that would have a massive impact on hundreds of thousands of drivers who commute into New York City.

A tax on drivers in Manhattan has been floated for 20 years, first by then Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

But it's all based on pre-pandemic realities when there was no problem getting people into work, except for traffic.

Now there's a bigger problem, the fear of crime, especially on the subways. Riding the subway is a key to the controversy over congestion pricing.

The MTA wants to charge drivers $23 a day to travel south of 60th Street in Manhattan.

Drivers coming from New Jersey could potentially pay less.

Regardless, this proposal will be a game changer for many drivers.

The hearings on the plan start Thursday.

We talked to MTA Chair Janno Lieber and New Jersey Congressman Josh Gottheimer.

Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.

Guy Razzino
5d ago

I thought Politicians were Supposed to help the communities. they Served,????Now its all about Greed Money and extorting each and Every Poor Innocent Citizen out of their hard working Money !!!!????What do You Think??Reach Out To FederalLAWYERS AND US. CONGRESSMAN ????

Arthur Hagler
5d ago

The got billions in federal pandemic aid. where did that go? they raised our tolls years ago to support mass transit, I think in 2009, which most people forgot and had a whole plan to 'save' the MTA. The problem is they see us as a bottomless well to tax as they please. Trust me, after this boondoggle doesn't supply the money they expect, and you heard it here first, some genius will resurrect the idea of tolls on the East River bridges that currently don't have tolls.

Ik
5d ago

MTA just keeps losing money- MTA has horrible service and only wants more money! People will leave NYC and many will not come to theaters, concerts, or sports events - keep greed up

