Read full article on original website
Related
Panicked migrant onboard bus heading to NYC from Texas called 911 where he said he and other passengers were 'being held against their will' and being forced to go to the Big Apple
A panicked migrant on a bus heading to the Big Apple hastily told police he and other passengers were being 'forced' to go to New York City against their will. Dozens of migrants have been transported to NYC by Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott in an attempt to protest President Joe Biden's border policies. Abbott has also sent migrants to Washington DC as the number of people at the border passed 2.5 million in May, according to the US customs and Border Protection.
Teacher creates ingenious exam question to find cheaters and catches 14 students
A teacher so utterly sick of students using their mobile phones to cheat on exams caught out 14 culprits with one ingenious question. Back in the days before the iPhone, cheaters had to be properly creative in their constant duel to sneak answers into the exam hall and avoid the watchful eye of the invigilator.
BT changed my landline number by mistake and it’s my lifeline
Now callers can only get through to BT voicemail and I can’t get access to them
Comments / 0