HONG KONG (AP) — Tropical Storm Ma-on made landfall in southern China’s Guangdong province on Thursday after bringing rain and stiff winds to Hong Kong, where the stock market was closed for the morning session due to the storm. Residents of coastal areas around the city of Maoming were urged to stay away from the shore Thursday morning as the typhoon arrived at 10:30 a.m. (0230 GMT). The Guangdong Meteorological Public Service Center said Ma-on was packing sustained winds of 118 kilometers (73 miles) per hour and moving slowly northwest at about 25 kilometers (15 miles) per hour. Ma-on is expected to weaken as it moves inland toward the Guangxi region, Yunnan province and northern Vietnam.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 HOUR AGO