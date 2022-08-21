Read full article on original website
Ike Clanton
3d ago
Yeah, pick up your dog sh-- too. People walking their dogs without clean up material should be cited by police.
Reply
3
Related
Mohave Daily News
River safety task force holds first meeting
BULLHEAD CITY — A multi-jurisdictional task force aimed at promoting Colorado River safety held its inaugural meeting last Friday at the Bullhead City Council Chambers. Mayor Tom Brady, Mayor-Elect Steve D’Amico and Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft organized the meeting earlier this summer to bring stakeholders together to collaborate on river safety.
SignalsAZ
Lake Havasu PD Remind of the Crisis Service Line
The Lake Havasu City Police Department would like to remind the community of an easy-t0-use crisis service line called 988. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is a free, confidential phone line available 24/7 that connects individuals in crisis with trained counselors. This service can provide a more discrete level...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Havasu PFD exchange Aug. 27
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety, in partnership with The Arizona Game and Fish Department, is hosting a Life Jacket Exchange on Saturday, August 27, from 10:00 a.m. to noon at The London Bridge Beach Stage, 1340 McCulloch Blvd. N. Exchange...
SignalsAZ
ADOT Seeking Grant for West Kingman Traffic Interchange
The Arizona Department of Transportation has submitted an application for a federal bridge grant that, if awarded, would allocate nearly $73 million toward the construction of the planned West Kingman Traffic Interchange that will provide a free-flowing connection between US 93 and Interstate 40. If the grant is awarded, those...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thestandardnewspaper.online
Kingman man guilty of weapons cache￼
KINGMAN – A federal judge has sentenced a man who stored a large cache of weapons and ammunition at his Kingman residence. The FBI seized 23 firearms and 7,600 rounds of ammunition during an October, 2019 search of the home of Todd Howard, 60. “Howard’s firearms included various types...
zachnews.net
Mohave County, AZ: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Crime Scene Analyst.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information and Press Release) Picture: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Courtesy) Mohave County, Arizona: The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is seeking is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Crime Scene Analyst. According to a press release from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s...
Mohave Daily News
Shelter suspends some services due to COVID
BULLHEAD CITY — Some of the Legacy Foundation Christine Stamper Center for Help & Hope day services will be suspended until at least Wednesday because of staff and clients testing positive for COVID-19. "We’ve had numerous COVID positive individuals at the shelter," said Jean Christofferson, director of marketing and communications. "We are still serving individuals, but in a modified way."
fox10phoenix.com
Former employee details experience at Mohave County medical examiner’s office
A woman who says she worked on the staff in the medical examiner’s office, who doesn't wish to be identified, says there’s truth to allegations made by funeral home owners we spoke with. "It was very apparent very early on that law enforcement was constantly calling Desert Lawn even though Bradbury or a different funeral home was on rotation. They just automatically called Desert Lawn," she said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTAR.com
Arizona convict sentenced to 5 years in prison for illegally possessing guns
PHOENIX — An Arizona convict was sentenced to over five years in prison for illegally possessing guns, authorities said Tuesday. John Gehman Howard, 60, received a 63-month sentence after he was arrested in October 2019, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.
kyma.com
Man sentenced to 63 months for possessing more than 40 firearms and ammunition as a convicted felon
PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Man from Kingman, Arizona was sentenced to 63 months in prison, along with three years of supervised release and was previously found guilty for being a convicted felon possessing firearms and ammunition in May 2022. FBI agents investigated Howard's residence on October 11, 2019 in Kingman,...
fox10phoenix.com
Concerns raised in Mohave County as owner of several funeral homes runs medical examiner's office
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. - The fifth-largest county in the nation, by land area, has struggled to find a medical examiner, and nine months ago, Mohave County did something even officials call unorthodox. They awarded a multi-million dollar contract to a company that owns several funeral homes in that same county,...
azbex.com
ADOT Seeks Fed. Grant for Kingman Interchange Project
The Arizona Department of Transportation has submitted an application for a federal bridge grant that, if awarded, would allocate nearly $73M toward the construction of the planned West Kingman Traffic Interchange that will provide a connection between US 93 and Interstate 40. If the grant is awarded, those funds would...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thestandardnewspaper.online
Topock drowning victim identified
TOPOCK – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has identified the local man who possibly drowned at the Topock Marina on August 13. The medical examiner is assisting in the investigation of the death of Russel Dale Cook, 54. MCSO spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said Cook had been fishing...
Mohave Daily News
Leadership class deadline extended
BULLHEAD CITY — The Colorado River Women’s Council’s annual Leadership Class will continue accepting applications through Friday for its 2022-23 program. The class — one day each month from September through May — is for up-and-coming community leaders of all ages. “This is the first...
Mesquite Local News
Local Resident Arrested in Arizona After Stealing Truck in Mesquite
Local Resident Arrested in Arizona After Stealing Truck in Mesquite. Mesquite, NV – On Friday, August 12, at approximately 11:00 p.m. Mesquite Police officers responded to a report of a pickup truck that had been stolen from a residence just minutes earlier. The caller knew the suspect and was able to provide a good description of the male and the direction in which he fled. Officers also learned the suspect stole the keys from the victim’s house and took off in the truck without permission before the victim could stop him.
thestandardnewspaper.online
New Mind Up is not rebranded Critical Race Theory
KINGMAN— Kingman Unified School District counselors and administrators held an event to educate parents on a new program and dispel myths about the rebranding of Critical Race Theory. from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. for information on what Mind Up has to offer for this year’s K-8 curriculum.
thestandardnewspaper.online
August 26 Drive in Movie￼
KINGMAN – Bring the entire family out for City of Kingman Parks & Rec’s drive-in movie at Southside Park, 1220 block of Topeka St. They will be showing Uncharted, an action movie rated PG-13. Movie starts at dark, approximately 7:30 p.m. Monetary donations are accepted at the entrance. No pets can be brought to city parks. Please call 928-757-7919 for more information.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Open hours for the public at the Garden
KINGMAN – Open Hours for the Public at Dig It Kingman Community Garden, 2301 Lillie Avenue), on Saturday, August 27 from 9 to 11 a.m. This event is the perfect time to visit the garden. It is green, lush and growing a variety for vegetables. The Pumpkin Patch is growing.
zachnews.net
Golden Valley, AZ: Swift water rescue of 2 adults and 2 kids from a stranded vehicle in a running wash along Shinarump Road during the night last Sunday.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue (Information and Press Release) Pictures: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue (Courtesy) Golden Valley, Arizona: A swift water rescue of 2 adults and 2 kids from a stranded vehicle in a running wash along Shinarump Road on Sunday, August 21st, 2022.
thestandardnewspaper.online
It’s Wild West Days in Oatman
OATMAN – Labor Day weekend, Saturday and Sunday, September 3 and 4, Oatman will host its Inaugural Wild West Days. Come dressed in western themed attire to win prizes. There will be lots of fun the for whole family. All weekend there will be 50/50 drawings, kids games, prizes for best dressed western theme, random prizes by shops, gunfights and many vendors. Saturday there will also be a chili cook off and men’s beard contest. Sunday there will be a ladies’ hat contest.
Comments / 3