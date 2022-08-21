ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
L.A. Weekly

One Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on De La Vina Street [Santa Barbara, CA]

Car Collision on West Carrillo Street Left One Hospitalized. According to the report, a pickup and a sedan collided just before 4:30 a.m. on De La Vina and West Carrillo Streets. Paramedics eventually arrived at the scene and transported one patient to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. However, the circumstances surrounding...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicle Rollover#California Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#Hope Ranch#Paloma Drive#Bmw#County Fire#Sb Cottage Hospital#Eliasonmike#The Sheriff S Office#American Medical Response#Noozhawk
oxnardpd.org

NEWS RELEASE: Shooting Victim Dies in Oxnard

LOCATION: 125 West Pleasant Valley Road, Oxnard, CA. VICTIM: Male, White, 22 years old, Tehachapi Resident (name withheld pending notification to next of kin) On August 22nd, 2022, at about 8:00 PM, officers were dispatched to 125 West Pleasant Valley Road, regarding a shooting which had just occurred. Upon arrival, officers found one victim, a white male, later determined to be a 22-year-old resident of Tehachapi. The victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was unconscious, and unresponsive upon arrival. Emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene and transported him to Ventura County Medical Center. Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
OXNARD, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Drug and Human Trafficking Organization Dismantled in Ventura County

Starting in March 2021, Human Trafficking Investigators assigned to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Special Crimes Unit and FBI received information that sex and labor trafficking was taking place at several massage parlors and skin care businesses in Ventura County. These businesses were owned and operated by family members living in Oxnard.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

Man fatally wounded on South Coast

Detectives are trying to figure out what led to the fatal shooting of a Kern County man in Ventura County. Oxnard Police were called to the 100 block of West Pleasant Valley Road at around 8 p.m. Monday night by reports of gunfire. They found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The 22-year-old Tehachapi man was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy