L.A. Weekly
4 Injured in Rollover Car Accident on Las Palmas Drive [Santa Barbara, CA]
SANTA BARBARA, CA (August 24, 2022) – Early Sunday morning, four victims sustained various injuries in a car accident on Las Palmas Drive. The collision occurred around 2:00 a.m., near Paloma Drive. According to reports, a BMW sedan struck a fire hydrant and rolled over before hitting a nearby...
L.A. Weekly
One Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on De La Vina Street [Santa Barbara, CA]
Car Collision on West Carrillo Street Left One Hospitalized. According to the report, a pickup and a sedan collided just before 4:30 a.m. on De La Vina and West Carrillo Streets. Paramedics eventually arrived at the scene and transported one patient to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. However, the circumstances surrounding...
L.A. Weekly
Ethan Jordan and 1 Other Hurt in Bicycle Accident near East Ventura Boulevard [Camarillo, CA]
Two Teens Sent to Hospital Following a Bicycle Accident in Camarillo Premium Outlets Parking Lot. The incident happened on August 5th, at around 12:25 p.m., at the 500 block of East Ventura Boulevard near Highway 101. According to reports, two teenage boys were riding their bicycles through a parking lot...
Santa Barbara County sheriff has new plan to fight crime: license plate readers
Law enforcement officials say the technology can be used to find stolen vehicles, missing people and more.
Southbound Highway 101 in Ventura County reduced to one lane overnight for three additional days
CalTrans added three overnight closures of one southbound Highway 101 lane in Ventura County, reducing the highway to one lane overnight from Aug. 24 through Aug. 26. The post Southbound Highway 101 in Ventura County reduced to one lane overnight for three additional days appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
oxnardpd.org
NEWS RELEASE: Shooting Victim Dies in Oxnard
LOCATION: 125 West Pleasant Valley Road, Oxnard, CA. VICTIM: Male, White, 22 years old, Tehachapi Resident (name withheld pending notification to next of kin) On August 22nd, 2022, at about 8:00 PM, officers were dispatched to 125 West Pleasant Valley Road, regarding a shooting which had just occurred. Upon arrival, officers found one victim, a white male, later determined to be a 22-year-old resident of Tehachapi. The victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was unconscious, and unresponsive upon arrival. Emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene and transported him to Ventura County Medical Center. Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Marine Mammal Rescue Center Responding to Reports of Sick Sea Lions
This week, the Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute has received an influx of calls reporting sick sea lions, which is a result of domoic acid poisoning. CIMWI, which has a rescue facility in Gaviota, focuses on marine wildlife in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. “We are responding to 50-100...
Big rig collision stops traffic on Hwy 101 northbound in Gaviota
Traffic is stopped northbound on Highway 101 in Gaviota just south of Mariposa Reina following a collision with two big rigs.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Drug and Human Trafficking Organization Dismantled in Ventura County
Starting in March 2021, Human Trafficking Investigators assigned to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Special Crimes Unit and FBI received information that sex and labor trafficking was taking place at several massage parlors and skin care businesses in Ventura County. These businesses were owned and operated by family members living in Oxnard.
Two semi-trucks crash along northbound Highway 101 in Gaviota, one lane reopened
Multiple semi-trucks were involved in a car accident that stopped traffic along northbound Highway 101 near Gaviota on Monday morning The post Two semi-trucks crash along northbound Highway 101 in Gaviota, one lane reopened appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
As Opioid Overdoses Increase in Santa Barbara County, So Does Use of Narcan Medication
The number of opioid overdoses continues to rise in Santa Barbara County, and the availability and use of naloxone — a medication used to reverse the effects of opioids, better known by its brand name Narcan — also has increased. Fatal overdoses in the county rose 17% from...
kclu.org
Man fatally wounded on South Coast
Detectives are trying to figure out what led to the fatal shooting of a Kern County man in Ventura County. Oxnard Police were called to the 100 block of West Pleasant Valley Road at around 8 p.m. Monday night by reports of gunfire. They found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The 22-year-old Tehachapi man was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Noozhawk
Multi-Vehicle Injury Crash Snarls Commuter Traffic on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara
A multi-vehicle collision snarled commuter traffic on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara on Friday afternoon. The four-vehicle crash occurred around 4:55 p.m. in the southbound lanes just south of the Milpas Street onramp, according to Battalion Chief Robert Mercado of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department. Two people sustained minor...
Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital: Celebrating 10th anniversary of Brittingham Family Women’s Services
Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital: Celebrating 10th anniversary of Brittingham Family Women's Services The post Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital: Celebrating 10th anniversary of Brittingham Family Women’s Services appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
One man dead after structure fire in Ventura
One man was found dead after a structure fire tore through a single-story home in Ventura on Sunday afternoon. The post One man dead after structure fire in Ventura appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Ghost Guns: The Untraceable Weapons Popping Up Around Santa Barbara
An Isla Vista party was cut short earlier this month when a 20-year-old man who’d been asked to leave pulled a gun, reportedly assaulting and criminally threatening the host with a polymer “ghost gun.”. A week later, that same man was stopped in Isla Vista, with two 15-year-old...
syvnews.com
Costs range widely among meals delivered to seniors in Santa Barbara County
A new report shows a wide range in the costs to deliver meals to seniors and the disabled among nine nonprofit organizations in Santa Barbara County, which provides only about 5% of the funds needed to provide those services. Still, the Board of Supervisors wants to find ways the county...
Woman with head injury transported to hospital after bike accident in Santa Ynez Valley
A woman was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by helicopter following a single-bike accident in the Santa Ynez Valley. The post Woman with head injury transported to hospital after bike accident in Santa Ynez Valley appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Milpas Street Housing, Hotel Project Hammered by Santa Barbara Architectural Review Board
Bigger isn't always better. The Santa Barbara Architectural Board of Review on Monday night hammered the proposed 90-unit housing and hotel project at 418 Milpas St. The panel said it was too big and not appropriate for the Milpas Street neighborhood. "I still have significant concerns with it being compatible...
kclu.org
Youths will soon be able to ride any public transit bus in Ventura County for free
Through the Youth Ride Free program, anyone aged 18 or younger is eligible to use fixed-route and general purpose dial-a-ride services for free. "It will allow any youth who is 18 or under to ride the bus for free, " said Claire Grasty, Director of Public Transit for Ventura County Transportation Commission.
