Environment

Global Hyperlocal Services Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period 2022 -2030

The global hyperlocal services market held a market value of USD 1,344.7 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2022 to 2030. Request Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/hyperlocal-services-market. In hyperlocal deliveries, a courier agent picks up a product from the seller...
MARKETS
Personal Protective Equipment Market Expected to Expand at 6.32% CAGR by the End of 2030 | Market In-Depth Analysis

The Personal Protective Equipment Market is anticipated to grow by US$63,109.7 Million by 2030 rapidly growing at a CAGR of 6.32% during the forecast period 2022 – 2030. The global personal protective equipment market is driven by rapid industrialization worldwide and rising urbanization. These factors have helped shape the personal protective equipment market and are expected to boost the growth. Companies in the personal protective equipment market could also face challenges such as obstacles in obtaining raw materials and weak supply chains. The details covered in the personal protective equipment market report cover all the aspects of the industry. Personal protective equipment market analysts have also shared growth projections in the report and have suggested personal protective equipment market players to plan growth strategies accordingly.
MARKETS
Immediation Raises Additional AUD$5 Million from Institutional and Sophisticated Investors, Managed by Euroz Hartleys

New Capital Follows Completion of 3 Global Partnerships;. Brings Total Funding to AUD$8.5 Million in Past 10 Months. MELBOURNE and LOS ANGELES-August 23, 2022- Immediation, the world's leading digital dispute resolution provider, today announced it has received AUD$5 million (USD$3.5 million) in further funding from a consortium of institutional and private investors, managed by Euroz Hartleys. This AUD$5 million comprised the second tranche of an $8.5M raising. Immediation has now secured four institutional investors on its register, including Thorney Technologies, SG Hiscock, Wunala Capital, and Perennial Private Investments, the private capital business of major Australian investment management company, Perennial Partners.
BUSINESS
Samsung, LG to participate in IFA 2022 to target European home appliance market

Seoul [South Korea], August 23 (ANI/Global Economic): Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics will participate in Europe's largest electronics fair "IFA 2022" to target the European premium home appliance market. The two companies said Monday they will participate in the IFA 2022, which will be held in Berlin, Germany for 5...
ELECTRONICS
Twitter data indicates unemployment higher in lower-to-mid income countries post-pandemic

Toronto [Canada], August 25 (ANI): In contrast to higher-income nations like Canada, lower-to-middle-income countries still experience high unemployment rates in the wake of COVID-19 lockdowns and economic restrictions, according to a recent study conducted by York University in collaboration with the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. In contrast, during the...
BUSINESS
TheNewswire.com Launches iCrowdNewswire's Google targeting and reporting technology in Canada

TheNewswire, one of just six Accredited Tier One North American Public Complaince newswire providers, has entered into a distribution services agreement with iCrowdNewswire to offer the industry's leading targeting and analytics distribution to the Canada market. The iCrowdNewswire services provide Google targeting and reporting offering more than 290,000 web sites...
TECHNOLOGY
S.Korea's trade deficit tops 10 bln USD in first 20 days of August

SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- South Korea's trade deficit topped 10 billion U.S. dollars in the first 20 days of August due to faster growth in the import than export, customs office data showed Monday. Trade deficit reached 10.22 billion dollars in the Aug. 1-20 period, up from a deficit...
MARKETS
UN to help Africa develop capital markets to spur economic development

NAIROBI, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations said Tuesday that it will help African countries to develop their capital markets to accelerate economic development. Sonia Essobmadje, chief of the Innovative Finance and Capital Markets Section with the Private Sector Development and Finance Division at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), told Xinhua in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, that capital markets in the continent are underdeveloped which limits the funding available for the private sector and public projects.
ECONOMY
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 pc stake in NDTV, launch open offer

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] Aug 23 (ANI): Adani Group's media arm announced on Tuesday that it will indirectly acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV and make an open offer to acquire another 26 per cent of the shares in the media group. Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Limited (VCPL), wholly owned subsidiary...
BUSINESS
Downstreem Receives Funding from New Private Investors to Continue Accelerated Growth; Adds Board Advisor with Global eDiscovery Track Record

PHOENIX, AZ August 22, 2022 - Downstreem, a leader in mobile data forensics, announces its most recent funding round from new private investors to support the company's global growth and proprietary product development. Downstreem's latest funding round will significantly expand development of:. MobileStreem, the Company's proprietary email and mobile device...
BUSINESS

