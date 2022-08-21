Electric Vehicles Fluids and Lubricants Market Is Expected to Grasp the Value of USD $17.412 billion by 2030, Analysed by Size, Shares, Trends, Growth and Revenue Outlook

Read full article on original website
Global Aluminum Casting Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027
The global aluminum casting market held a market value of USD 61.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2030. The market volume is estimated to account around 30,025.3 MT in 2021. Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/aluminum-casting-market. The aluminum...
Personal Protective Equipment Market Expected to Expand at 6.32% CAGR by the End of 2030 | Market In-Depth Analysis
The Personal Protective Equipment Market is anticipated to grow by US$63,109.7 Million by 2030 rapidly growing at a CAGR of 6.32% during the forecast period 2022 – 2030. The global personal protective equipment market is driven by rapid industrialization worldwide and rising urbanization. These factors have helped shape the personal protective equipment market and are expected to boost the growth. Companies in the personal protective equipment market could also face challenges such as obstacles in obtaining raw materials and weak supply chains. The details covered in the personal protective equipment market report cover all the aspects of the industry. Personal protective equipment market analysts have also shared growth projections in the report and have suggested personal protective equipment market players to plan growth strategies accordingly.
India's top refiner to spend $25 billion for 2046 net-zero goal
NEW DELHI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp (IOC.NS), the country's top refiner, has set a 2046 net zero carbon emissions goal, its chairman S. M. Vaidya said at annual shareholders meet on Thursday. India, one of the world's biggest greenhouse gas emitters, is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2070.
UN to help Africa develop capital markets to spur economic development
NAIROBI, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations said Tuesday that it will help African countries to develop their capital markets to accelerate economic development. Sonia Essobmadje, chief of the Innovative Finance and Capital Markets Section with the Private Sector Development and Finance Division at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), told Xinhua in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, that capital markets in the continent are underdeveloped which limits the funding available for the private sector and public projects.
How much longer can we tolerate this price-gouging racket of an energy sector? | Damian Carrington
We are all footing the bill of a crooked system that drains our bank balances and heats the planet, says Damian Carrington, the Guardian’s environment editor
