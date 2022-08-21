Van Conversion Market to Reach USD 8.0 Billion by 2029 Globally, Market Analysed by Size, Share, Industry Growth Rate, Demand & Revenue Forecast

Read full article on original website
Global Frozen Food market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.37% during the forecast period 2022-2030
The global frozen food market held a market size of USD 254 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.37% from 2022 to 2030. Around 37,034 million kgs of frozen food were sold in 2021 globally. Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/frozen-food-market. Increasing demand...
Personal Protective Equipment Market Expected to Expand at 6.32% CAGR by the End of 2030 | Market In-Depth Analysis
The Personal Protective Equipment Market is anticipated to grow by US$63,109.7 Million by 2030 rapidly growing at a CAGR of 6.32% during the forecast period 2022 – 2030. The global personal protective equipment market is driven by rapid industrialization worldwide and rising urbanization. These factors have helped shape the personal protective equipment market and are expected to boost the growth. Companies in the personal protective equipment market could also face challenges such as obstacles in obtaining raw materials and weak supply chains. The details covered in the personal protective equipment market report cover all the aspects of the industry. Personal protective equipment market analysts have also shared growth projections in the report and have suggested personal protective equipment market players to plan growth strategies accordingly.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Assisted Robots Market Is Estimated to Grow USD $ 16.36 Billion With Healthy CAGR of 28.98 % by 2028
Icon Market Research has a newly released expansive study titled "Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Assisted Robots Market " which guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. In 2022, the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Assisted Robots Market's size was valued at USD 4.49 billion and is estimated to reach USD 16.36 billion by 2028 and is expected to be growing at a CAGR of 28.98 % throughout the forecast period. In this report, 2021 has been taken as the base year while 2020 is the historical year. The forecast year for the report is 2028 to approximate the size of the market for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Assisted Robots.
Dental Practice Management Software Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast by 2028 | Global Market Size in 2021: US$ 2.95 Bn & Estimated to reach at US$ 6.08 Bn
SNSInsider.com Publish a New Market Research Study On – "Dental Practice Management Software Market Size & Share Report 2022-2028" The dental practice management software is a medical and clinical administrative tool that helps dentists and practice managers operate their businesses more efficiently. The administrative tools included in the software include book-keeping, report generating, online appointment bookings, e-billing, and insurance claims. The program also provides e-prescription facilities for patients; patient charting; periodontal charting; dental imaging and interaction with other practice management software; and data consistency.
Immediation Raises Additional AUD$5 Million from Institutional and Sophisticated Investors, Managed by Euroz Hartleys
New Capital Follows Completion of 3 Global Partnerships;. Brings Total Funding to AUD$8.5 Million in Past 10 Months. MELBOURNE and LOS ANGELES-August 23, 2022- Immediation, the world's leading digital dispute resolution provider, today announced it has received AUD$5 million (USD$3.5 million) in further funding from a consortium of institutional and private investors, managed by Euroz Hartleys. This AUD$5 million comprised the second tranche of an $8.5M raising. Immediation has now secured four institutional investors on its register, including Thorney Technologies, SG Hiscock, Wunala Capital, and Perennial Private Investments, the private capital business of major Australian investment management company, Perennial Partners.
TechCrunch
Apple, Samsung partner Servify raises $65 million for its devices’ after-sales and management platform
Singularity Growth Opportunity Fund led the Mumbai-headquartered startup’s Series D funding. AmTrust and family offices including Pidilite and existing investors Iron Pillar, Beenext, Blume Ventures and DMI Sparkle Fund also participated in the round. The round hasn’t closed and the startup said a few other investors are looking to...
LianLian Global Partners With Uncapped on eCommerce Financing
LianLian Global and London-based FinTech Uncapped have announced a strategic partnership to provide online merchants in the U.S. and U.K. with access to financing to grow their business through the LianLian Global platform. The partnership will enable eCommerce companies to secure loans $100,000 to $10 million in under 48-hours, LianLian...
TheNewswire.com Launches iCrowdNewswire's Google targeting and reporting technology in Canada
TheNewswire, one of just six Accredited Tier One North American Public Complaince newswire providers, has entered into a distribution services agreement with iCrowdNewswire to offer the industry's leading targeting and analytics distribution to the Canada market. The iCrowdNewswire services provide Google targeting and reporting offering more than 290,000 web sites...
UN to help Africa develop capital markets to spur economic development
NAIROBI, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations said Tuesday that it will help African countries to develop their capital markets to accelerate economic development. Sonia Essobmadje, chief of the Innovative Finance and Capital Markets Section with the Private Sector Development and Finance Division at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), told Xinhua in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, that capital markets in the continent are underdeveloped which limits the funding available for the private sector and public projects.
India's top refiner to spend $25 billion for 2046 net-zero goal
NEW DELHI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp (IOC.NS), the country's top refiner, has set a 2046 net zero carbon emissions goal, its chairman S. M. Vaidya said at annual shareholders meet on Thursday. India, one of the world's biggest greenhouse gas emitters, is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2070.
The largest Chinese e-commerce company you have never heard of is about to enter the U.S. with a model to challenge Amazon’s dominance
Colin Huang, founder and former CEO of Pinduoduo, speaks at the company’s listing ceremony at Shanghai Tower on July 26, 2018. Chinese e-commerce company Pinduoduo improbably climbed the ranks of China’s e-commerce industry to become one of the country’s most powerful tech firms, even though it launched years later than established rivals like Alibaba and JD.com.
Maersk Inks Logistics Fulfillment Deal With Expanding Furniture Giant
Maersk has signed a multi-year global integrated logistics and fulfilment agreement with Castlery, a Singaporean furniture retailer. By leveraging Maersk’s capabilities in managing supply chains amid ongoing disruptions, the partnership will enable Castlery to offer seamless delivery for its customers, reducing wait times for orders to one to two months–about three times faster than the industry average of three to six months. As Castlery expands into international markets, including Australia and the United States, which contributed to 80 percent of the firm’s total revenue, Maersk’s landside facilities and expertise in these markets will create additional values for Castlery to optimize time and...
How much longer can we tolerate this price-gouging racket of an energy sector? | Damian Carrington
We are all footing the bill of a crooked system that drains our bank balances and heats the planet, says Damian Carrington, the Guardian’s environment editor
pymnts.com
Retailers Deploy Inxeption Technology to Ease Supply Chain Complexity
Industrial commerce and supply chain digitization provider Inxeption has partnered with rug and bedding retailer Dahdoul Textiles to digitize the merchant’s supply chain and freight management processes. Using Inxeption’s Industrial Commerce SuperApp, Dahdoul Textiles books, tracks and manages truckload, less than truckload (LTL) and parcel freight transportation services, according...
Downstreem Receives Funding from New Private Investors to Continue Accelerated Growth; Adds Board Advisor with Global eDiscovery Track Record
PHOENIX, AZ August 22, 2022 - Downstreem, a leader in mobile data forensics, announces its most recent funding round from new private investors to support the company's global growth and proprietary product development. Downstreem's latest funding round will significantly expand development of:. MobileStreem, the Company's proprietary email and mobile device...
Pandemic, Supply Problems Fuel Chemical Marketplace Adoption
Logistics are an essential part of procuring chemicals. It shouldn’t take three weeks to find the proper chemical and then another two to three weeks to figure out how to ship it from A to B. That’s the problem ChemDirect has been in the business of solving since its...
TechCrunch
Lumachain, using computer vision to transform meat production, bites into new capital
But at a time when some food industry startups are trying to remove animals from the food chain, a company tackling the traditional meat industry is a rarity. Lumachain aims to become the industry standard for how beef, chicken and pork products are produced globally. “The global industry is worth...
Logistics Software Company Trusted Dispatch Receives $1M Investment
Logistics software company Trusted Dispatch has received a $1 million Partner Preferred investment to expand and grow its solutions for shipping heavy machinery in Canada and the United States. The company’s platform automates logistical matching and delivery connections for heavy equipment shippers and truckers by allowing shippers to generate quotes...
itechpost.com
The Impact Of Technological Advancements In The Inventory Management Sector
One of the most important components of any kind of business plan is inventory. Because keeping a careful eye on the flow of goods may determine the success or failure of your company. Business owners place a significant focus on inventory management that is both efficient and effective. As per research, mismanagement of inventory qualifies among the top 10 reasons why businesses fail to see their heyday. Some company owners are aware of the relevance and importance of regularly monitoring inventory, while others are not aware of its value, which causes their firm to fail instantly.
New Appointments as SEKO Logistics Enters a New Phase of Global Airfreight Growth
ITASCA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- SEKO Logistics is signaling their next phase of international airfreight growth with two global appointments to leverage opportunities from client demand for critical products, expansion of cross-border ecommerce, and new business from acquired companies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005760/en/ Chris Gregg has been appointed to Senior Vice President Global Airfreight. (Photo: Business Wire)
