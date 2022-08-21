Artificial Intelligence (AI) Assisted Robots Market Is Estimated to Grow USD $ 16.36 Billion With Healthy CAGR of 28.98 % by 2028

Read full article on original website
Global Industrial Controls Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2022-2030
The global industrial controls market held a market value of USD 203.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from the forecast period 2022 to 2030. The market volume is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% over the predicted period. Request Sample...
Global Hyperlocal Services Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period 2022 -2030
The global hyperlocal services market held a market value of USD 1,344.7 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2022 to 2030. Request Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/hyperlocal-services-market. In hyperlocal deliveries, a courier agent picks up a product from the seller...
Dental Practice Management Software Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast by 2028 | Global Market Size in 2021: US$ 2.95 Bn & Estimated to reach at US$ 6.08 Bn
SNSInsider.com Publish a New Market Research Study On – "Dental Practice Management Software Market Size & Share Report 2022-2028" The dental practice management software is a medical and clinical administrative tool that helps dentists and practice managers operate their businesses more efficiently. The administrative tools included in the software include book-keeping, report generating, online appointment bookings, e-billing, and insurance claims. The program also provides e-prescription facilities for patients; patient charting; periodontal charting; dental imaging and interaction with other practice management software; and data consistency.
Van Conversion Market to Reach USD 8.0 Billion by 2029 Globally, Market Analysed by Size, Share, Industry Growth Rate, Demand & Revenue Forecast
Icon Market Research has a newly released expansive study titled "Global Van Conversion Market" which guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides a broader perspective of the marketplace with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases survival and success in the market. The Van Conversion report acts as a thorough synopsis of the study, analysis, and estimation of the market and how it is affecting the Automotive industry. The report gives current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2029. It presents a telescopic view of the competitive landscape to the client so that they can map the strategies accordingly. e.g. strategic planning supports businesses improve and enhancing their products which customers will desire to buy.
LianLian Global Partners With Uncapped on eCommerce Financing
LianLian Global and London-based FinTech Uncapped have announced a strategic partnership to provide online merchants in the U.S. and U.K. with access to financing to grow their business through the LianLian Global platform. The partnership will enable eCommerce companies to secure loans $100,000 to $10 million in under 48-hours, LianLian...
TheNewswire.com Launches iCrowdNewswire's Google targeting and reporting technology in Canada
TheNewswire, one of just six Accredited Tier One North American Public Complaince newswire providers, has entered into a distribution services agreement with iCrowdNewswire to offer the industry's leading targeting and analytics distribution to the Canada market. The iCrowdNewswire services provide Google targeting and reporting offering more than 290,000 web sites...
Immediation Raises Additional AUD$5 Million from Institutional and Sophisticated Investors, Managed by Euroz Hartleys
New Capital Follows Completion of 3 Global Partnerships;. Brings Total Funding to AUD$8.5 Million in Past 10 Months. MELBOURNE and LOS ANGELES-August 23, 2022- Immediation, the world's leading digital dispute resolution provider, today announced it has received AUD$5 million (USD$3.5 million) in further funding from a consortium of institutional and private investors, managed by Euroz Hartleys. This AUD$5 million comprised the second tranche of an $8.5M raising. Immediation has now secured four institutional investors on its register, including Thorney Technologies, SG Hiscock, Wunala Capital, and Perennial Private Investments, the private capital business of major Australian investment management company, Perennial Partners.
EMEA Daily: Latest Acquisitions Cement Huspy’s Position in UAE Mortgage Sector; Square Carves Out Piece of UK BNPL Space With Clearpay
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Emirati PropTech company Huspy announced two new acquisitions and Square launched the ClearPay buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution for U.K. merchants. Latest Acquisitions Cement Huspy’s Position in UAE Mortgage Sector . United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based PropTech platform Huspy has closed...
Apple, Samsung partner Servify raises $65 million for its devices’ after-sales and management platform
Singularity Growth Opportunity Fund led the Mumbai-headquartered startup’s Series D funding. AmTrust and family offices including Pidilite and existing investors Iron Pillar, Beenext, Blume Ventures and DMI Sparkle Fund also participated in the round. The round hasn’t closed and the startup said a few other investors are looking to...
Samsung, LG to participate in IFA 2022 to target European home appliance market
Seoul [South Korea], August 23 (ANI/Global Economic): Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics will participate in Europe's largest electronics fair "IFA 2022" to target the European premium home appliance market. The two companies said Monday they will participate in the IFA 2022, which will be held in Berlin, Germany for 5...
iNtRON completes the sponsorship transfer process for the US Phase 2 study of SAL200
To maintain the US FDA-approved IND for the future out-licensing deal. Plan to proceed Phase 2 with a new out-licensing partnership. SAL200 will be AMR solution as a strong candidate for innovative new drugs. BOSTON & SEOUL, August 23, 2022 - iNtRON Biotechnology ("iNtRON", www.intodeworld.com), announced today that the sponsorship...
Retailers Deploy Inxeption Technology to Ease Supply Chain Complexity
Industrial commerce and supply chain digitization provider Inxeption has partnered with rug and bedding retailer Dahdoul Textiles to digitize the merchant’s supply chain and freight management processes. Using Inxeption’s Industrial Commerce SuperApp, Dahdoul Textiles books, tracks and manages truckload, less than truckload (LTL) and parcel freight transportation services, according...
Retail Tech: Aptean PLM Acquisition, MySize Brazilian JV, LilyAI Nabs $25M
The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Planning/assortment Aptean/Aptos Aptean, an enterprise software solutions provider for manufacturers and distributors, has acquired the planning and product lifecycle management (PLM) divisions of retail technology solutions provider Aptos. The planned purchase will expand Aptean’s cloud-based software offerings for the apparel, luxury, fashion and specialty retail industries, and broaden its fashion and apparel footprint. Following the transaction, Aptos will continue its focus on its suite of unified commerce solutions for the retail space, including its point of sale, order management, merchandising and other retail-specific applications. With operations primarily...
UN to help Africa develop capital markets to spur economic development
NAIROBI, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations said Tuesday that it will help African countries to develop their capital markets to accelerate economic development. Sonia Essobmadje, chief of the Innovative Finance and Capital Markets Section with the Private Sector Development and Finance Division at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), told Xinhua in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, that capital markets in the continent are underdeveloped which limits the funding available for the private sector and public projects.
Big Bucks or Big Bust? Amazon’s $26B Delivery Service Partner Question
When Amazon launched its Delivery Service Partner (DSP) program in 2018, it was presented as a way to help tiny companies go big and would-be entrepreneurs go into business. It was meant to be a win-win — people launch a business with as little as $10,000 and earn as much as $300,000 annually, and Amazon solves its never-ending delivery dilemmas without taking on new employees.
Wayfair is cutting 5% of its global workforce
Wayfair is cutting nearly 900 jobs, or about 5% of the once-hot online retailer's global workforce, as it looks to regain its financial footing in a post-pandemic future.
How AI can Improve HR Processes for Small Businesses
According to the (SHRM), almost 90% of businesses already use AI in some capacity for HR management. Here are just a few examples of how small businesses can integrate AI into their company models and step into the future of work. Automate the recruitment process. This is probably the most...
Lumachain, using computer vision to transform meat production, bites into new capital
But at a time when some food industry startups are trying to remove animals from the food chain, a company tackling the traditional meat industry is a rarity. Lumachain aims to become the industry standard for how beef, chicken and pork products are produced globally. “The global industry is worth...
Product Discovery Provider Appoints First VP of Product Marketing to Advance Digital Experiences for Ecommerce Leaders
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Constructor, the company building revenue-driving on-site search and discovery solutions for digital merchandisers, today announced the company’s hiring of Sonja Keerl, co-founder and former President of the MACH Alliance, as VP Product Marketing, to accelerate go-to-market strategy and build out the foundations for the next stage in the company’s high-growth trajectory. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005301/en/ Sonja Keerl, VP of Product Marketing at Constructor (Photo: Business Wire)
Mumbai-based Servify, which offers after-sales support for 75+ consumer electronics brands, raised a $65M Series D, bringing its total funding to $110M+
Servify, a startup that manages lifecycle of devices for several popular smartphone vendors including Apple and Samsung in many markets, has raised $65 million as it eyes becoming a public company in two years. Singularity Growth Opportunity Fund led the Mumbai-headquartered startup’s Series D funding. AmTrust and family offices including...
