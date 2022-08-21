ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curious, observant, dancing queens: Meet the East African crowned cranes at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

By Jennifer Mulson jen.mulson@gazette.com
 4 days ago
A summer storm on Cheyenne Mountain is raining on everyone’s parade.

Everyone, that is, but Inzi and Tagi (tawzhee), the two East African crowned cranes at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. The 19-year-old gal pals practically sing in the rain, as they stalk about on their mini-stilts for legs, heads bobbing low as they scour the damp earth for worms and other insect morsels dredged up by the moisture.

“Not as many species that aren’t waterfowl love the water as much as the crane does,” said Water’s Edge: Africa lead keeper Philip Waugh. “They rely on wetlands in the wild. They prefer to be in the rain, cleaning themselves.”

After the rain fizzles out, the ladies stand in their grassy yard, preening their brilliant gray-, white- and tan-colored plumage. Downy black caps of feathers cover their head, and a tan pompom perches saucily on top. Red wattles blaze brilliantly against the steel gray of their long necks.

Waugh dumps a nest of squirming live mealworms in the palm of his hand and walks into the yard. Inzi, a cautious and observant introvert, approaches to investigate, but eschews the juicy snacks. But here comes Tagi, a more extroverted deep thinker who loves a good problem or puzzle to solve. She blasts past her partner, stakes a mealworm with her long beak, and emits a soft purring sound, indicating her comfort and contentment.

“They have big personalities,” Waugh said. “But they’re very different from each other.”

Their reactions are typical of what happens when they discover something new in their yard — Inzi will approach, then call to Tagi, “Hey, come look at this first.”

“It’s a team effort here,” Waugh said. “They’re smart. They learn very quickly and are observant. They’re not afraid to approach it and that’s where the learning happens.”

Do a little dance

Cranes love nothing more than to dance — it’s the biggest indication a pair is bonded. They open their wings, jump in the air and peck each other with their beaks, almost simulating kissing. They also try to shake a tail feather with their keepers when they get excited. And the gorillas next door have learned their buddies enjoy a good “tuck-bob,” the name for their favorite dance move, and come over to watch the show.

Is it unusual for two females to bond?

No. While the cranes can nest communally, they prefer to be part of a pair. Inzi and Tagi were born in the same social group, and were already bonded when they arrived at the zoo almost two decades ago: “Their relationship is based on foraging and finding new things to explore together,” Waugh said.

The pair also lay eggs during the rainy season, which happens earlier in the year. They’ll incubate each other’s eggs until they lose interest and keepers remove them. This year they built their nest in a hot-pink kiddie pool, which made it easier for staff to clean their indoor space.

Are they twins?

At first glance, it sure looks like it. But take a second look — Inzi has a red patch on the crown of her head. Tagi does not.

Did they not attend flight school?

As you watch the pretty birds in their outdoor space, you might wonder why they’re not flying the coop. While they can go 30 feet horizontally and 15 feet up, their flight capability is limited. Plus, they love their yard so much, Waugh said, that they don’t want to leave.

Living large in the yard

It’s good to be a crane. After rising and shining, they have a big breakfast in the yard, followed by a second breakfast when they stalk over to the crane garden, which sometimes fills with water, and look to see what fun snacks might have appeared overnight. That’s followed by a bath in their little pond, where they act similarly to a songbird you might see at your backyard bird bath. And then it’s sunbathing and dancing until bedtime.

Crane symbolism and endangered status

This particular crane species is more iconic than most, revered around the world for their unflagging loyalty and commitment to their partners and families. They’re also featured on the Ugandan flag, and have become a symbol of the waterways in Africa.

The beautiful bird also is endangered: Wild crowned crane populations have declined by more than 80% in 25 years. Thanks to Waugh, who spearheaded an initiative to work with International Crane Foundation in 2020, the zoo has helped financially support the foundation’s mission to investigate the species loss.

