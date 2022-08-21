LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima chapter of the NAACP speaking out against Ohio's new "permitless carry" law. The Lima chapter believes that the new law, which allows qualifying adults to carry a firearm without the same requirements as a CCW permit, is too loose. With the amount of gun violence that the city has seen in the last year, the NAACP says that they believe this new law could create new concerns in Lima and that people of color could be treated unfairly.

