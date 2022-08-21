Read full article on original website
Lima NAACP speaking out against Ohio's permitless carry law
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima chapter of the NAACP speaking out against Ohio's new "permitless carry" law. The Lima chapter believes that the new law, which allows qualifying adults to carry a firearm without the same requirements as a CCW permit, is too loose. With the amount of gun violence that the city has seen in the last year, the NAACP says that they believe this new law could create new concerns in Lima and that people of color could be treated unfairly.
One month later, Kentucky flood evacuees weigh cloudy future
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) — Nearly a month after deadly flooding engulfed their houses, some eastern Kentuckians sheltering at state parks continue to wrestle with the same life-defining question — whether to rebuild at the place they call home or start over somewhere else. Ivallean Smith, who awoke to...
St. Marys man charged with rape ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation
ST. MARYS, OH (WLIO) - A Saint Marys man has been ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation after being charged with rape and other charges. 56-year-old Timothy Kohlhorst was indicted on charges of rape, gross sexual imposition, sexual battery, abduction, and burglary. Court documents say the offense happened at the beginning of August 2022.
Timothy Kohlhorst
Suit: Brink's driver asleep during Los Angeles jewelry heist
LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of the drivers of a Brink’s tractor-trailer was asleep inside the big rig, parked near a remote Southern California rest stop earlier this summer, when thieves broke a lock and stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry and gemstones, according to a lawsuit filed by the security company.
Paul Pelosi gets 5 days in jail, 3 years of probation in DUI
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pleaded guilty Tuesday to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a May crash in California's wine country and was sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probation. Paul Pelosi already served two...
AP News Summary at 12:07 a.m. EDT
Florida Democrats choose Rep. Crist to challenge DeSantis. MIAMI (AP) — U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist has won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida, putting him in position to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall in a campaign that the Republican incumbent is eyeing as the first step toward a potential White House run. In selecting Crist, Florida Democrats sided with a candidate backed by many in the party’s establishment who viewed him as the safest choice. The 66-year-old Crist defeated Nikki Fried, the state agriculture commissioner, who staked out a more progressive campaign. In New York, congressional primaries include a race between two powerful Democratic committee chairs, Carolyn Maloney and Jerry Nadler, and other incumbents fending off challenges from the left.
