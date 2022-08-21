NEW DELHI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp (IOC.NS), the country's top refiner, has set a 2046 net zero carbon emissions goal, its chairman S. M. Vaidya said at annual shareholders meet on Thursday. India, one of the world's biggest greenhouse gas emitters, is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2070.

