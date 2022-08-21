Driver arrested in wrong-way crash that killed 5 people in Miami-Dade County, Florida Highway Patrol says

Read full article on original website
Related
Nurse Who Killed Several People in Car Crash Charged With Six Counts of Murder
Suspected of causing a car crash near Los Angeles that killed six people, the nurse behind the wheel was charged with six counts of murder on Monday. Linton, a traveling nurse from Houston, was also charged with vehicular manslaughter and was ordered to be held without bail earlier this week. If convicted on all charges, she could face a sentence of up to 90 years to life in prison.
Driver in wrong way crash that killed 5 lost his license in 2014 after going 109 mph, records show
The Miami Gardens man named by state troopers as the cause of Saturday’s Palmetto Expressway crash that killed five people lost his driver’s license in 2014 for driving 109 mph, online court records say.
Popculture
Ex-CNN Anchor Arrested After Alleged Hit-and-Run Crash
Former CNN anchor Felicia Taylor was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida for an alleged hit-and-run. She allegedly hit another car on July 28 and left the scene, Palm Beach Police said, reports Page Six. Taylor, 57, denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty. Taylor was driving her white Mercedes when...
People
Five People Killed in Florida Wrong-Way Crash; Driver Charged With Vehicular Homicide
A Florida man has been charged with five counts of vehicular homicide after authorities say he drove the wrong way on an expressway, causing a crash that killed five people in another vehicle. Maiky Simeon, 30, is still hospitalized from injuries he sustained in the crash, Local 10 News reports....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
People
Missing Ky. Girl, 12, Found Slain 2 Miles from Where Dad Was Found with Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound
Authorities in Kentucky are investigating the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing after police found her unresponsive father nearby, with the father suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Stacy Collins has not been charged with a crime in connection with the death of his daughter,...
'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
Nearly $2M Worth of Cocaine Washes Ashore on Florida Beach
A Good Samaritan alerted officers to the drugs, Border Patrol's Miami Sector Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida woman suffers 'immediate paralysis' after leaping into shallow water feet-first off boat and is rescued by deputies
A Florida woman suffered 'immediate paralysis' after she leapt into shallow water over the weekend. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office reported on Sunday that a woman jumped feet first from an anchored pontoon into 'very shallow water' in Choctawhatchee Bay near the sea wall. She immediately lost feeling in her...
A Keys boater spotted a suspicious package. Here’s what 70 pounds of cocaine looks like
This is the second large cocaine shipment found off the Keys in a week.
Bear dies after 67-year-old motorcyclist crashes into it
PILLAGER, Minn. -- A bear was killed in a crash involving a motorcyclist in Cass County Monday.The crash happened on County Road 34 in May Township, near Pillager. According to the county sheriff's office, the motorcyclist was driving when a large black bear came out of the ditch.The 67-year-old motorcyclist, from Motley, struck the bear. He was treated on the scene before being taken to a Staples-area hospital. He sustained non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.The sheriff's office said that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources issued a permit for the deceased bear.The motorcyclist was not identified by name.
Family of Five Found Dead at Florida Home
Police discovered the bodies of an adult couple, their adult son and two children after a wellness check at the family's Orlando home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Every officer resigns from police force in Florida town. It’s happened elsewhere, too
Police forces around the U.S. have gone dark due to abrupt resignations.
TMZ.com
Anne Heche 911 Call from Crash Scene Reveals Panic, Someone is Trapped
Anne Heche was trapped in her vehicle as fire quickly spread and onlookers worked desperately to get her out ... and the panic plays out in the 911 call from the scene. The caller -- who appears to be a neighbor of the home Anne crashed into -- tells the dispatcher Anne's car went through the home "very fast." At first, it doesn't appear the caller is aware of the fact Anne is trapped in the car, but you can hear people yelling in the background making it clear that someone is in trouble.
A family tragedy in the Florida Keys ends with a woman stabbed and her husband dead
A Florida Keys man stabbed his wife as she tried to stop him from killing himself with a knife early Thursday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Florida Doctor Disappears The Same Day His Wife Files For Divorce
Dr. Chaundre Cross(Collier County Sheriff's Office) A highly regarded Florida Oncologist has gone missing. Just 10 days ago, he vanished in the Gulf of Mexico. Now, we are learning that his wife filed for divorce the same day that he went missing, according to court records.
State trooper crashes his vehicle, stops wrong-way driver
An Arizona state trooper collided his vehicle with a wrong-way driver Sunday morning on Loop 101 between Guadalupe and Baseline roads to bring the car to a stop. At 4:35 a.m., Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers received reports of a wrong-way vehicle traveling eastbound on westbound Interstate 10 near Broadway Road in Tempe.
Man dies after crashing car into pole going 100 mph in Warren
A driver who died after crashing his car into a pole going over 100 miles per hour in Warren had an outstanding arrest warrant. The crash happened in the early hours of Monday morning, in the area of 8 Mile Road and Groesbeck Highway.
Missing Florida doctor's boat found abandoned offshore, crews continue search
The boat of a Florida doctor who has been missing since earlier this week was found, the Coast Guard said Thursday, but the doctor still hasn't been found. The United States Coast Guard Southeast said crews were searching for Dr. Chaundre Cross, whose 34-foot Crownline, "Vitamin Sea," was seen on Wednesday leaving Naples Bay Resort & Marina, about 40 miles south of Fort Meyers.
Woman Killed by Alligator After Slipping While Gardening: Sheriff
This was the second fatal alligator attack in South Carolina since the beginning of the year.
CNN
1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0