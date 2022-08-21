ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
explore venango

State Police Calls: Burglaries Under Investigation

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Local state police responded to the following calls:. Clarion-based State Police are investigating a report of a burglary that occurred at a residence along Terwilliger Road, in Perry Township, Clarion County. Police say pots and pans were stolen from the residence around 9:05 p.m....
CLARION COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Man charged in fatal shooting in Center Township, Beaver County

A man turned himself in Wednesday to face charges in connection with a shooting that left one person dead and another injured last weekend in Center Township, Beaver County. The district attorney's office said Wesley Deaderick, 29, is being charged with voluntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and firearms violations. Deaderick was arraigned at the Center Township Police Department, rather than the magistrate's office, which sources say was for safety reasons. He was then released on an unsecured bond.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cranberry Twp#State Police#Honda#Beers#Toyota#Eyt Media Group
CBS Pittsburgh

New Castle Police investigating car theft

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) - Police are searching for two suspects in a recent car theft. The theft took place on Sunday. Surveillance video showed two women that are believed to be the suspects. New Castle Police are asking anyone who may recognize the two of them to give them a call or leave them a tip on the department's website. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
NEW CASTLE, PA
explore venango

PSP Franklin to Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint Next Month

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police will be conducting a DUI checkpoint during the month of September. The checkpoint will take place throughout the coverage area of PSP Franklin. It will focus on removing drug and alcohol impaired drivers from the roadways within Venango County. The specific...
FRANKLIN, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Two Injured After Vehicle Strikes Amish Buggy in Sherman

Two people were injured late Tuesday afternoon in a crash involving an Amish buggy in the Village of Sherman. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say an investigation found that a vehicle driven by 30-year-old Naresh Venkatesan of Erie, Pennsylvania was traveling west on I-86 at about 4:30 PM, when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of the Exit 6 off-ramp and Osborn Street. This resulted in his vehicle striking an Amish horse-and-buggy. Deputies say two people in the buggy were transported to Westfield Memorial Hospital for treatment. The horse was not injured. Venkatesan was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign and will answer the charge in Sherman Town Court at a later date. Firefighters from Sherman and Mayville assisted at the scene.
explore venango

Multiple Injuries Reported After Two-Vehicle Crash in Crawford County

CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Multiple injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash in Crawford County on Sunday. According to Meadville-based State Police, the crash occurred around 10:23 a.m. on Sunday, August 21, along Springboro Road in Spring Township, Crawford County. Police say a 2006 Hummer driven by 65-year-old...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Motorcyclist Passes Out, Crashes Bike on Route 38

BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – A 60-year-old motorcyclist was injured after he reportedly passed out and crashed his bike on State Route 38 in Washington Township. According to Butler-based State Police, the crash occurred around 1:08 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, as 60-year-old Vince E. Mcanallen, of West Sunbury, was operating a 2004 Harley Davidson Cruiser, followed by a known witness, south on State Route 38, in Washington Township, Butler County.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

City of Erie Police Make Arrest in Shots Fired Incident

City of Erie Police have taken a person into custody following a shots fired incident Tuesday afternoon. It was reported at an address on W. 7th St. between Myrtle and Chestnut St. around 2 p.m. Police were in the area at the time and saw the suspect taking off. It...
ERIE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy