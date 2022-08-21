Read full article on original website
wtae.com
Police: Driver fell asleep behind the wheel, leading to head-on crash in Clarion County that killed two
PAINT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a 34-year-old man fell asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle, leading to a head-on crash in Clarion County that killed two people. The crash happened around 5 p.m. Monday. State police said the 34-year-old driver was traveling northbound on State Route...
Police make arrest in fatal hit-and-run in Youngstown
Kasodah Davenport is facing murder and theft charges.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Burglaries Under Investigation
CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Local state police responded to the following calls:. Clarion-based State Police are investigating a report of a burglary that occurred at a residence along Terwilliger Road, in Perry Township, Clarion County. Police say pots and pans were stolen from the residence around 9:05 p.m....
wtae.com
Man charged in fatal shooting in Center Township, Beaver County
A man turned himself in Wednesday to face charges in connection with a shooting that left one person dead and another injured last weekend in Center Township, Beaver County. The district attorney's office said Wesley Deaderick, 29, is being charged with voluntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and firearms violations. Deaderick was arraigned at the Center Township Police Department, rather than the magistrate's office, which sources say was for safety reasons. He was then released on an unsecured bond.
New Castle Police investigating car theft
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) - Police are searching for two suspects in a recent car theft. The theft took place on Sunday. Surveillance video showed two women that are believed to be the suspects. New Castle Police are asking anyone who may recognize the two of them to give them a call or leave them a tip on the department's website. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
explore venango
PSP Franklin to Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint Next Month
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police will be conducting a DUI checkpoint during the month of September. The checkpoint will take place throughout the coverage area of PSP Franklin. It will focus on removing drug and alcohol impaired drivers from the roadways within Venango County. The specific...
Chase in stolen car leads to crash at Mill Creek Park
Two people are in custody after a stolen car being chased by Austintown police crashed into a bridge in Mill Creek Park.
New Castle police looking for suspects in vehicle theft investigation
New Castle police are looking for the public's help in identifying two people they say are suspects in a theft investigation.
chautauquatoday.com
Two Injured After Vehicle Strikes Amish Buggy in Sherman
Two people were injured late Tuesday afternoon in a crash involving an Amish buggy in the Village of Sherman. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say an investigation found that a vehicle driven by 30-year-old Naresh Venkatesan of Erie, Pennsylvania was traveling west on I-86 at about 4:30 PM, when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of the Exit 6 off-ramp and Osborn Street. This resulted in his vehicle striking an Amish horse-and-buggy. Deputies say two people in the buggy were transported to Westfield Memorial Hospital for treatment. The horse was not injured. Venkatesan was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign and will answer the charge in Sherman Town Court at a later date. Firefighters from Sherman and Mayville assisted at the scene.
beavercountyradio.com
Pa State Police Looking For Help with Two Catalytic Converter Thefts in Lawrence County
(Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are looking for the publics help in the theft of a catalytic converter theft from two different Lawrence County businesses on the same day. Troopers said via release that someone stole the catalytic converter from a 1999 Ford F350 Truck at...
92-year-old man killed, another man seriously injured in Butler County car crash
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 92-year-old man was killed and a 21-year-old man was seriously injured in a crash in Clay Township. According to the Pennsylvania state police, the crash happened at 11:38 p.m. around 1115 W Sunbury Road (State Route 308) on Friday. Police said a Hyundai Santa...
explore venango
Multiple Injuries Reported After Two-Vehicle Crash in Crawford County
CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Multiple injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash in Crawford County on Sunday. According to Meadville-based State Police, the crash occurred around 10:23 a.m. on Sunday, August 21, along Springboro Road in Spring Township, Crawford County. Police say a 2006 Hummer driven by 65-year-old...
explore venango
Motorcyclist Passes Out, Crashes Bike on Route 38
BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – A 60-year-old motorcyclist was injured after he reportedly passed out and crashed his bike on State Route 38 in Washington Township. According to Butler-based State Police, the crash occurred around 1:08 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, as 60-year-old Vince E. Mcanallen, of West Sunbury, was operating a 2004 Harley Davidson Cruiser, followed by a known witness, south on State Route 38, in Washington Township, Butler County.
Police: Car found in Allegheny River in Oakmont
OAKMONT, Pa. — On Tuesday, dive crews were at the scene of a car found in the Allegheny River. Dispatch confirmed to Channel 11 that the report of a car in the river at the Oakmont Yacht Club came in at 3:02 p.m. According to the Oakmont Borough Police...
Man killed in Armstrong County car crash; woman, 2 kids injured
RAYBURN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead and a woman and two children are injured after a car crash in Rayburn Township. According to the Armstrong County coroner’s office, 72-year-old Richard Eckner was driving on Upper Hayes Run Road and didn’t stop at a stop sign when he came up on State Route 28/66.
Bemus Point man arrested for disseminating indecent material to minors
The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office announced a Bemus Point man has been arrested for disseminating indecent material to minors.
Fatal crash leaves one dead in Armstrong County
Police say 72 year old Richard Eckner was driving on Upper Hayes Run Road and didn’t stop at a stop sign as he came to State route 28 66. Another driver hit the driver’s side of Eckner’s vehicle.
Erie Police investigate shots fired near West 7th Street, suspect in custody
Erie Police were assisted by officers from Gannon University on Tuesday when they made an arrest following a reported shots fired. Investigators went to a backyard in the 300 block of West 7th Street around 2 p.m. It was reported that police found shell casings related to the crime in this area. Later those officers […]
erienewsnow.com
City of Erie Police Make Arrest in Shots Fired Incident
City of Erie Police have taken a person into custody following a shots fired incident Tuesday afternoon. It was reported at an address on W. 7th St. between Myrtle and Chestnut St. around 2 p.m. Police were in the area at the time and saw the suspect taking off. It...
Woman facing charges after fight involving knife in Boardman
Charges were filed after a fight involving a knife and a vehicle crash in Boardman Township.
