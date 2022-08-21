Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More Than 150 Dinosaurs Hit The Race Track In Washington StateObscuraAuburn, WA
U.S. government failed to protect endangered Orcas by approving unsustainable salmon harvest levels, Seattle court findsPolarbear
Washington Child Care Providers To Receive One-Time PaymentCadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
The Cold Case Murder of Patricia Barnes Solved After 26 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)
10 Weekend Trips from Seattle to Take in 2022Becca CSeattle, WA
Boat Crashes Into Another Boat On Lake Washington, 5 Hurt
Authorities say one of the boats fled the scene after the crash.
Motorcyclist critically injured in crash in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A motorcyclist is fighting for his life after a crash threw him from his bike, which burst into flames on a Federal Way road. The crash happened on Tuesday before 4 p.m. in the 100 block of South 348th Street. When firefighters arrived, they quickly...
MyNorthwest.com
Crews clear North Seattle homeless encampment after 6 years of complaints from residents
SEATTLE — After complaints about trash, rats, crime and rampant drug activity for six years, city of Seattle crews and Seattle police cleared an encampment at North 125th Street and Stone Avenue North on Tuesday. A KIRO 7 crew was there as crews towed away numerous recreational vehicles, as...
Man charged more than 16 years after woman's decapitated body found in Puget Sound
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Editor's note: The video above was originally published on Aug. 11 after three men were arrested in connection to the 2005 death of Shanan Lynn Read. A 34-year-old man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection to the 2005 death of Shanan Lynn Read in Kitsap County.
q13fox.com
Family of father of 6 shot to death in Renton wants killer caught
RENTON, Wash. - A family is still looking for answers nearly a month after a 30-year-old father of six was shot to death in Renton. The sister of Jevon Jimerson said he took his cousins out boating before he was shot to death. The boat trip was a gift to them, because they were either going to college for the first time or returning to college.
1 Person Died In A Fatal Crash In Tumwater (Tumwater, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a fatal crash occurred on Monday morning on Interstate 5. The Washington State Patrol official stated that the incident involved a semi-truck. The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near milepost 97, not far from 113th Avenue South West. The driver...
Two men suspected of killing Tacoma man in Renton arrested
RENTON, Wash. — Renton police said on Monday that two men have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Tacoma man in early July. Authorities said one man was arrested by the Nevada State Patrol after a brief chase, and the other man was arrested late last week by Renton officers.
KUOW
Seattle sweeps homeless camp from Interurban Trail
Seattle's Interurban trail looks a bit different now that the city has removed several tents, and trash, from along the path. Before last weekend, dozens of tents lined the trail in the Bitter Lake Neighborhood in North Seattle. Farrine Mathews lived in a tent there for more than three months.
Kent Shooting Leaves 1 Dead in Apartment Parking Lot
Kent, WA: A shooting occurred that left one person dead in a parking lot of an apartment complex in the city of Kent on Friday, Aug. 19. 911 dispatchers received numerous calls for a man shot in the parking lot of Riverwood Apartments in the 24600 block of Russell Road South. Kent Police and Puget Sound Fire crews attempted life-saving measures on the victim but were unsuccessful.
Woman killed by husband at Ballard salon stabbed with screwdriver more than 100 times
SEATTLE — A man accused of stabbing his wife to death at their Ballard nail salon has been charged with second-degree murder. Prosecutors say 41-year-old Terence Chan used a screwdriver to stab his wife,Hao “Helen” Tong, more than 100 times at the Sapphire Spa nail salon on Aug. 18.
kentreporter.com
Man arrested for vehicular assault along I-5 near Kent
The Washington State Patrol arrested a 25-year-old Puyallup man for investigation of vehicular assault after he reportedly collided with another vehicle and injured two people after passing on the shoulder of Interstate 5 near Kent. Both vehicles were traveling southbound in lane one of six lanes at about 12:27 a.m....
q13fox.com
1 injured in Everett shooting, deputies searching for suspect
EVERETT, Wash. - Snohomish County deputies are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Everett Sunday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a shooting at 12400 Admiralty Way around 12:43 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound.
Cops Find Armed 12-Year-Old Behind The Wheel Of Stolen Minivan
Officials found six juveniles inside the stolen vehicle, including the 12-year-old driver.
Chronicle
One Injured in Two-Vehicle Interstate 5 Crash Friday North of Castle Rock
CASTLE ROCK — A 58-year-old female passenger was transported to the hospital Friday afternoon after the driver of her vehicle collided with another car when avoiding debris on southbound Interstate 5 north of Castle Rock. David Noble, 65, of Olalla, Washington was driving a gray 2014 BMW in the...
Here are 3 private pools you can rent near Seattle.
Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply — now, the company is betting that people will want to rent private homes for leisure activities even after shutdown orders have lifted.1. Pool with a viewUnwind in this large, private pool overlooking the Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains.Location: Burien.Cost: $99 per hour for up to five guests ($10 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 15. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com2. Mid-Century gemTake a dip in this massive heated pool, then lounge under retro umbrellas.Location: Seattle (Magnolia).Cost: $60 per hour for up to five guests ($50 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to five. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com3. Family friendly party pool oasisSoak up the sun at this backyard getaway, featuring a grill and large tables to serve an outdoor meal.Location: Bainbridge Island.Cost: $54–$60 per hour for up to five guests ($12 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 15. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com
kptv.com
Clark Co. hit-and-run suspect arrested in Auburn, Wash.
AUBURN, Wash. (KPTV) - Police in Auburn, Wash. arrested a Vancouver man on Friday who is a suspect in a robbery and hit-and-run from earlier in the week, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. CCSO said on Friday, the Auburn Police Department contacted detectives in Clark County to...
HOV lane violations seeing sharp rise in Washington state, says WSP
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers have seen a significant increase in drivers illegally using high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes just this past week, as they caught 170 HOV violators in just a 2.5-hour span in King County. "By the time that HOV violators sees us there's a...
MyNorthwest.com
WA heat advisory in effect as Sea-Tac braces for its 12th 90-degree day in 2022
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Washington state, forecasting highs well above normal for the lower Cascade region on Wednesday and Thursday. The weather agency forecasts a chance for Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to hit 90 degrees Thursday, which would make for the 12th such instance in 2022.
Grisly murder: Deputies find bodies of Olalla couple in trash can; suspect appears before judge
OLALLA, Wash. — Kitsap County investigators believe a man broke into a home, shot a couple and stuffed their bodies into a trash can. Deputies responding to a report of suspicious circumstances said they made a “gruesome discovery” on an Olalla property Thursday evening. Deputies were dispatched...
The Crime Blotter: Fatal shooting near Paine Field prompts manhunt
Major Crimes detectives with Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office are on the hunt for a man who shot another man multiple times near Paine Field on Sunday afternoon along Admiralty Way. The suspect, described by witnesses as a 5′ 8″ Black man in his 20s with short hair, a green...
