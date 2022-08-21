ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Washington Accidents
Washington Crime & Safety
Washington State
Seattle, WA
q13fox.com

Family of father of 6 shot to death in Renton wants killer caught

RENTON, Wash. - A family is still looking for answers nearly a month after a 30-year-old father of six was shot to death in Renton. The sister of Jevon Jimerson said he took his cousins out boating before he was shot to death. The boat trip was a gift to them, because they were either going to college for the first time or returning to college.
RENTON, WA
KUOW

Seattle sweeps homeless camp from Interurban Trail

Seattle's Interurban trail looks a bit different now that the city has removed several tents, and trash, from along the path. Before last weekend, dozens of tents lined the trail in the Bitter Lake Neighborhood in North Seattle. Farrine Mathews lived in a tent there for more than three months.
SEATTLE, WA
Key News Network

Kent Shooting Leaves 1 Dead in Apartment Parking Lot

Kent, WA: A shooting occurred that left one person dead in a parking lot of an apartment complex in the city of Kent on Friday, Aug. 19. 911 dispatchers received numerous calls for a man shot in the parking lot of Riverwood Apartments in the 24600 block of Russell Road South. Kent Police and Puget Sound Fire crews attempted life-saving measures on the victim but were unsuccessful.
KENT, WA
kentreporter.com

Man arrested for vehicular assault along I-5 near Kent

The Washington State Patrol arrested a 25-year-old Puyallup man for investigation of vehicular assault after he reportedly collided with another vehicle and injured two people after passing on the shoulder of Interstate 5 near Kent. Both vehicles were traveling southbound in lane one of six lanes at about 12:27 a.m....
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

1 injured in Everett shooting, deputies searching for suspect

EVERETT, Wash. - Snohomish County deputies are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Everett Sunday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a shooting at 12400 Admiralty Way around 12:43 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound.
EVERETT, WA
Axios Seattle

Here are 3 private pools you can rent near Seattle.

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply — now, the company is betting that people will want to rent private homes for leisure activities even after shutdown orders have lifted.1. Pool with a viewUnwind in this large, private pool overlooking the Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains.Location: Burien.Cost: $99 per hour for up to five guests ($10 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 15. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com2. Mid-Century gemTake a dip in this massive heated pool, then lounge under retro umbrellas.Location: Seattle (Magnolia).Cost: $60 per hour for up to five guests ($50 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to five. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com3. Family friendly party pool oasisSoak up the sun at this backyard getaway, featuring a grill and large tables to serve an outdoor meal.Location: Bainbridge Island.Cost: $54–$60 per hour for up to five guests ($12 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 15. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com
SEATTLE, WA
kptv.com

Clark Co. hit-and-run suspect arrested in Auburn, Wash.

AUBURN, Wash. (KPTV) - Police in Auburn, Wash. arrested a Vancouver man on Friday who is a suspect in a robbery and hit-and-run from earlier in the week, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. CCSO said on Friday, the Auburn Police Department contacted detectives in Clark County to...
AUBURN, WA
MyNorthwest.com

WA heat advisory in effect as Sea-Tac braces for its 12th 90-degree day in 2022

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Washington state, forecasting highs well above normal for the lower Cascade region on Wednesday and Thursday. The weather agency forecasts a chance for Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to hit 90 degrees Thursday, which would make for the 12th such instance in 2022.
SEATTLE, WA

