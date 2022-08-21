ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

ladailypost.com

Topper Volleyball Falls To St. Mike’s Horsemen

Anna Kirkland digs a serve in the 2nd set and is credited with 10 digs for the night in a nonconference match with St. Michael’s Horsemen played Tuesday night in Santa Fe. The Horsemen dominated the Toppers in both offense and defense and won the match 25-9, 25-14 and 25-21. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

The Jauntee Performs Final 2022 Summer Concert Friday!

Friday marks the final concert of the 2022 15-week Los Alamos Summer Concert Series presented by Toyota of Santa Fe. The Jauntee concert is co-sponsored by Los Alamos businesses TechSource, Inc. and Wiemann Wealth Strategies / Raymond James. The Jauntee pays tribute to music’s ability to transcend simple entertainment and...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

NMFO: ‘Poker Face’ Now Filming Around Albuquerque

SANTA FE — New Mexico State Film Office (NMFO) Director Amber Dodson has announced that one episode of the series “Poker Face” has begun principal photography in and around Albuquerque. Directed by Rian Johnson and produced by T Street, Natasha Lyonne, and Nora and Lila Zuckerman, “Poker...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

PEEC: Come Nibble Like A Bear This Friday!

Celebrate bear month with The Pajarito Environmental Education Center and the Land of Enchantment Wildlife Foundation by attending Bears, Beers, and Bites 6-8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 27 at the Los Alamos Nature Center. This event will give you the opportunity to learn about black bears and eat like them too,...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Obituary: Margaret Ruth Farris Neher July 21, 2022

Margaret Ruth Farris Neher passed away July 21, 2022. She was born in Fresno, CA and was the first of four children. She was nick-named, “Margaruth,” by her parents and later went by “Meg.”. Meg grew up in “Hollywood Land” as it was previously named before it...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Pro Musica Orchestra: Season Opening Concert Sept. 24

SANTA FE — Under the Baton of Ransom Wilson, the Pro Musica Orchestra presents Rossini, Mozart, Jessie Montgomery and Prokofiev in its season opening performance Sept. 24. Montgomery’s composition, Shift, Change, Turn was commissioned in 2019 by the Orpheus and the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestras. She writes that “Shift, Change, Turn is my opportunity to contribute to the tradition of writing a piece based on the seasons, as change and rotation is something that we all experience as humans.” The inclusion of Montgomery’s work on this program is a part of Pro Musica’s Women of Distinction Initiative.
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

JJAB: Thanks For Another Successful School Supply Drive!

Thanks to the generous support of the community, Los Alamos JJAB was able to yet again support the school supply needs for its clients, reaching 59 students with enough left over for two substantial deliveries to the counselors of two elementary schools. This year was a bit more difficult because...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Kuropatwinski: An Invitation To Scouting In Los Alamos

Sangre de Cristo District of the Great Southwest Council. I saw the most awesome thing Saturday. In Albuquerque, at a New Mexico United soccer match being played on a temporarily sodded-over American baseball field – I witnessed 50 immigrants get sworn in by a U.S. Federal judge to become Citizens of the United States of America. Over 9,000 fans of the world’s Beautiful Game burst into applause as many of the new Citizens wept tears of joy, and not a few fell to their knees and kissed the ground of their new homeland. And in attendance: BSA scouts from across New Mexico – including Los Alamos – bore witness to the Beauty that this nation still offers.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Inspired Jewelers Grand Opening Weekend Aug. 27-28!

Inspired Jewelers owners Michelle and Kevin Talley at their new store at 555 Oppenheimer, Suite 204. Courtesy/Chamber. Inspired Jewelers owners Michelle and Kevin Talley are hosting a Grand Opening weekend at their new retail store noon to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28 at 555 Oppenheimer, Suite 204.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

PAC 8 Community Media Center: Aug. 26 – Sept. 1, 2022

PAC 8 Community Media Center is available for recording events, transferring of old media, shooting and editing, live streaming and drone photography and videography. For information, email pac8@losalamos.com, call 505.662.7228 or visit pac8cmc.com. PAC 8 Television schedule for Aug. 26 – Sept. 1:. Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. 6 a.m....
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

Letter To The Editor: Walking

The traffic diet on Trinity makes me happy. A long time ago I used to walk to work and back from Gold Street to the old Schools’ Headquarters. I usually cut down through the middle by the apartments and orthodontic office and passed by what’s now the Reel Deal. Taking the sidewalk was always scary, especially in inclement weather. The first time I saw the current striping I was happy something had finally been done.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Sports
ladailypost.com

LALO: ‘Summer Of Love’ Musical Revue Runs Aug. 26-28

Performers from left, Rodney McCabe, Scot Johnson, Jeff Favorite, Darryl Garcia and Patrick MacDonald rehearsing ‘You’ve Gotta Have Heart’ from Damn Yankees for the upcoming musical revue ‘Summer Of Love’ to be performed Aug. 26-28. Courtesy/LALO. LALO News:. Talented performers are busy rehearsing for the...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Father Theophan: The End Of Summer

This coming Friday, Aug. 26, will mark the end of the Los Alamos Summer Concert Series for 2022. Summer is quickly coming to a close. For the past few months, each Friday I’ve been setting up Saint Job’s little mobile chapel at the pond for the concerts. I think we’ve only missed two.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Six To Receive 2022 William S. Dixon First Amendment Freedom Award

ALBUQUERQUE — The New Mexico Foundation for Open Government (NMFOG) has chosen five New Mexicans as the recipients of its 2022 William S. Dixon First Amendment Freedom Awards. The awards are annually presented to those New Mexicans who believe in government transparency at the state or local level –...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

