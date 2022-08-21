Sangre de Cristo District of the Great Southwest Council. I saw the most awesome thing Saturday. In Albuquerque, at a New Mexico United soccer match being played on a temporarily sodded-over American baseball field – I witnessed 50 immigrants get sworn in by a U.S. Federal judge to become Citizens of the United States of America. Over 9,000 fans of the world’s Beautiful Game burst into applause as many of the new Citizens wept tears of joy, and not a few fell to their knees and kissed the ground of their new homeland. And in attendance: BSA scouts from across New Mexico – including Los Alamos – bore witness to the Beauty that this nation still offers.

