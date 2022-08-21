Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Alamos: The Closed Town Of America That Unlocked The AtomTyler Mc.Los Alamos, NM
Opinion: Attorneys Are Appealing the Conviction of 'JB' WhiteDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The 'Rust' Armorer Has Stated that She Believes Santa Fe Authorities Mishandled the CaseDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Santa Fe Dentist and Guard Member Is Offering Free Treatments to Veterans on SaturdayDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
New stimulus proposal would give families in New Mexico thousandsJ.R. HeimbignerSanta Fe, NM
Topper Volleyball Falls To St. Mike’s Horsemen
Anna Kirkland digs a serve in the 2nd set and is credited with 10 digs for the night in a nonconference match with St. Michael’s Horsemen played Tuesday night in Santa Fe. The Horsemen dominated the Toppers in both offense and defense and won the match 25-9, 25-14 and 25-21. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.
The Jauntee Performs Final 2022 Summer Concert Friday!
Friday marks the final concert of the 2022 15-week Los Alamos Summer Concert Series presented by Toyota of Santa Fe. The Jauntee concert is co-sponsored by Los Alamos businesses TechSource, Inc. and Wiemann Wealth Strategies / Raymond James. The Jauntee pays tribute to music’s ability to transcend simple entertainment and...
NMFO: ‘Poker Face’ Now Filming Around Albuquerque
SANTA FE — New Mexico State Film Office (NMFO) Director Amber Dodson has announced that one episode of the series “Poker Face” has begun principal photography in and around Albuquerque. Directed by Rian Johnson and produced by T Street, Natasha Lyonne, and Nora and Lila Zuckerman, “Poker...
PEEC: Come Nibble Like A Bear This Friday!
Celebrate bear month with The Pajarito Environmental Education Center and the Land of Enchantment Wildlife Foundation by attending Bears, Beers, and Bites 6-8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 27 at the Los Alamos Nature Center. This event will give you the opportunity to learn about black bears and eat like them too,...
Obituary: Margaret Ruth Farris Neher July 21, 2022
Margaret Ruth Farris Neher passed away July 21, 2022. She was born in Fresno, CA and was the first of four children. She was nick-named, “Margaruth,” by her parents and later went by “Meg.”. Meg grew up in “Hollywood Land” as it was previously named before it...
Pro Musica Orchestra: Season Opening Concert Sept. 24
SANTA FE — Under the Baton of Ransom Wilson, the Pro Musica Orchestra presents Rossini, Mozart, Jessie Montgomery and Prokofiev in its season opening performance Sept. 24. Montgomery’s composition, Shift, Change, Turn was commissioned in 2019 by the Orpheus and the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestras. She writes that “Shift, Change, Turn is my opportunity to contribute to the tradition of writing a piece based on the seasons, as change and rotation is something that we all experience as humans.” The inclusion of Montgomery’s work on this program is a part of Pro Musica’s Women of Distinction Initiative.
JJAB: Thanks For Another Successful School Supply Drive!
Thanks to the generous support of the community, Los Alamos JJAB was able to yet again support the school supply needs for its clients, reaching 59 students with enough left over for two substantial deliveries to the counselors of two elementary schools. This year was a bit more difficult because...
Kuropatwinski: An Invitation To Scouting In Los Alamos
Sangre de Cristo District of the Great Southwest Council. I saw the most awesome thing Saturday. In Albuquerque, at a New Mexico United soccer match being played on a temporarily sodded-over American baseball field – I witnessed 50 immigrants get sworn in by a U.S. Federal judge to become Citizens of the United States of America. Over 9,000 fans of the world’s Beautiful Game burst into applause as many of the new Citizens wept tears of joy, and not a few fell to their knees and kissed the ground of their new homeland. And in attendance: BSA scouts from across New Mexico – including Los Alamos – bore witness to the Beauty that this nation still offers.
Inspired Jewelers Grand Opening Weekend Aug. 27-28!
Inspired Jewelers owners Michelle and Kevin Talley at their new store at 555 Oppenheimer, Suite 204. Courtesy/Chamber. Inspired Jewelers owners Michelle and Kevin Talley are hosting a Grand Opening weekend at their new retail store noon to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28 at 555 Oppenheimer, Suite 204.
PAC 8 Community Media Center: Aug. 26 – Sept. 1, 2022
PAC 8 Community Media Center is available for recording events, transferring of old media, shooting and editing, live streaming and drone photography and videography. For information, email pac8@losalamos.com, call 505.662.7228 or visit pac8cmc.com. PAC 8 Television schedule for Aug. 26 – Sept. 1:. Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. 6 a.m....
Taos County Historical Society Presents ‘The Old Spanish Trail’ By Celinda Kaelin Sept. 3
The Taos County Historical Society (TCHS) announces its 2 p.m. Sept. 3, program. ‘The Old Spanish Trail’ by Celinda Reynolds Kaelin in the Kit Carson Electric Cooperative Boardroom, 118 Cruz Alta Road, Taos. Admission is free for members of the Taos County Historical Society and a suggested donation of $5 for non-members.
Letter To The Editor: Walking
The traffic diet on Trinity makes me happy. A long time ago I used to walk to work and back from Gold Street to the old Schools’ Headquarters. I usually cut down through the middle by the apartments and orthodontic office and passed by what’s now the Reel Deal. Taking the sidewalk was always scary, especially in inclement weather. The first time I saw the current striping I was happy something had finally been done.
Feathers, Wings And Wild Things Exhibit By Jocelyn Warner In Portal Gallery At Fuller Lodge Art Center Through Sept. 24
Art created by local artist Jocelyn Warner. Courtesy photo. Art created by local artist Jocelyn Warner. Courtesy photo. The Portal Gallery has come alive with birds, moths, slugs and insects in the solo exhibit Feathers, Wings And Wild Things Exhibit by local artist Jocelyn Warner. Inspired by nature, Warner uses...
Rabbi Jack Shlachter To Lead Preparation Classes For High Holidays At Los Alamos Jewish Center Aug. 31 & Sept. 14
Jews around the world hear the sound of the ram’s horn (Shofar) at Jewish High Holiday services. Courtesy/Los Alamos Jewish Center. The Jewish New Year, Rosh HaShanah, marks the beginning of a 10-day period of self-reflection on the Jewish calendar. Unlike the secular new year, Rosh HaShanah is observed...
LALO: ‘Summer Of Love’ Musical Revue Runs Aug. 26-28
Performers from left, Rodney McCabe, Scot Johnson, Jeff Favorite, Darryl Garcia and Patrick MacDonald rehearsing ‘You’ve Gotta Have Heart’ from Damn Yankees for the upcoming musical revue ‘Summer Of Love’ to be performed Aug. 26-28. Courtesy/LALO. LALO News:. Talented performers are busy rehearsing for the...
Memorial Service: Janis A. White At Christian Church Sept. 1
There will be a memorial service for Janis A. White (Jan) next Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Christian Church of Los Alamos at 92 East Road.
Father Theophan: The End Of Summer
This coming Friday, Aug. 26, will mark the end of the Los Alamos Summer Concert Series for 2022. Summer is quickly coming to a close. For the past few months, each Friday I’ve been setting up Saint Job’s little mobile chapel at the pond for the concerts. I think we’ve only missed two.
Six To Receive 2022 William S. Dixon First Amendment Freedom Award
ALBUQUERQUE — The New Mexico Foundation for Open Government (NMFOG) has chosen five New Mexicans as the recipients of its 2022 William S. Dixon First Amendment Freedom Awards. The awards are annually presented to those New Mexicans who believe in government transparency at the state or local level –...
New Mexico History Museum And Fray Angélico Chávez History Library Complete Work On Preservation Of Unique Audio Recordings
SANTA FE — New Mexico History Museum (NMHM) is excited to share that Fray Angélico Chávez History Library (FACHL) has completed the work associated with a grant from Recordings at Risk, a program conducted by the Council on Library and Information Resources (CLIR), with funding from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.
LAMC Continues Partnership With Northern New Mexico Cancer Care Under Dr. Fei Gu And Dr. Karen LoRusso
Los Alamos Medical Center (LAMC) has partnered with Northern New Mexico Cancer Care for many years now and will continue to do so. The services provided by Northern New Mexico Cancer Care will continue under the stewardship of Dr. Fei Gu and Dr. Karen LoRusso. Both Providers have been long-standing...
