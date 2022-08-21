Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Alamos: The Closed Town Of America That Unlocked The AtomTyler Mc.Los Alamos, NM
Opinion: Attorneys Are Appealing the Conviction of 'JB' WhiteDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The 'Rust' Armorer Has Stated that She Believes Santa Fe Authorities Mishandled the CaseDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Santa Fe Dentist and Guard Member Is Offering Free Treatments to Veterans on SaturdayDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
New stimulus proposal would give families in New Mexico thousandsJ.R. HeimbignerSanta Fe, NM
Related
KRQE News 13
Fort Marcy Park closures in Santa Fe for Zozobra
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Fort Marcy Complex will be closed as crews prepare for the burning of the Zozobra. The closure begins Saturday, August 27, at 12:00 a.m., through Saturday, September 3, at 12:00 p.m. The tennis courts, parking lot, dog park, and recreation center will all...
ladailypost.com
PEEC: Come Nibble Like A Bear This Friday!
Celebrate bear month with The Pajarito Environmental Education Center and the Land of Enchantment Wildlife Foundation by attending Bears, Beers, and Bites 6-8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 27 at the Los Alamos Nature Center. This event will give you the opportunity to learn about black bears and eat like them too,...
ladailypost.com
Letter To The Editor: Walking
The traffic diet on Trinity makes me happy. A long time ago I used to walk to work and back from Gold Street to the old Schools’ Headquarters. I usually cut down through the middle by the apartments and orthodontic office and passed by what’s now the Reel Deal. Taking the sidewalk was always scary, especially in inclement weather. The first time I saw the current striping I was happy something had finally been done.
Residents in Dixon, Taos dealing with heavy floods
Small towns have gone through flooding before, but some are saying they've never seen anything like this. Water has seeped into homes, and gardens have been covered in mud, destroying plants.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ladailypost.com
Letter To The Editor: Thank You LA Parks Department
Last week I hiked one of those trails nearly obscured with overgrown weeds like the one mentioned in the letter from Stephanie Nakhleh, “Our Parks Need Love” Aug. 21 in the Los Alamos Daily Post (link). The weeds were sometimes 5 feet tall or more and so close...
KRQE News 13
Mountain West Brew Fest is back
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The seventh annual Mountain West Brew Fest is back on August 27 at Loretto Park and features live music, food trucks, and games. The event features tasting events for local breweries, distilleries, wineries, and cider. The Mountain West Brew Fest runs from 11 a.m. to...
BioPark collecting old electronics to help conserve wildlife habitats
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark has installed drop-off boxes at the zoo, aquarium and botanic garden to recycle old cell phones and other electronic devices. The BioPark says these recycling boxes will help reduce the amount of mineral extraction needed to make electronic devices, which can damage animals’ ecosystems and habitats. The drop-off boxes […]
ladailypost.com
Pets Of The Week: Meet Sylvester And Tina
Tina arrived so covered in ticks that she suffered from hair loss and was lethargic. She has since recovered and has grown her fur back. Now she’s ready to find her forever home. Tina has the cutest little Yoda ears and tiny underbite, along with big soulful eyes. Her adoption fee is reduced to $25 and she goes home spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and with six months of heartworm prevention. Walk-in adopters are welcome 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The Humane Shelter is at 108 Hamm Parkway in Española. To learn more, visit www.espanolahumane.org.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Movie mania at Balloon Fiesta Park features three movies
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County are teaming up to host a family-friendly movie night Friday, August 26 at Balloon Fiesta Park. The park will open at 6 p.m. for the free event that will feature three different movies. “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Spaceballs” and “Up” will be played at the […]
From park to camp to closed: the evolution of Coronado Park
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the most visible reminders of Albuquerque’s challenge with homelessness is now closed. Weeks after promising to shut the park down, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and other city officials made the final declaration last Wednesday, August 17. But how did Coronado Park transform into a homeless camp from what used to […]
KRQE News 13
Vara Winery & Distillery is offering wine tastings classes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Vara winery and distillery is offering guided wine tastings. The tasting will provide guests a wider scope of taste and understanding of each ship. With over twenty years of wine education and sales acumen in both the US and abroad, Jennie Thornton, Vara Winery &...
KRQE News 13
Town of Bernalillo hosts annual Brew Fest
The Town of Bernalillo gets ready to host the 7th annual Mountain West Brew Fest on Aug. 27. Director of Economic and Community Development Mike Kloeppel stopped by to talk about this event. The festival will feature local breweries, wineries and distilleries as well as food trucks and live music....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rio Grande running stronger, but experts aren’t celebrating yet
"My message is the same to middle valley: if you're a praying sort of person please pray for rain because we continue to need it," Casuga says.
KRQE News 13
Bernalillo County expands footprint of Tiny Home Village
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The number of residents in Albuquerque’s Tiny Home Village is growing as Bernalillo County looks to expand the facility’s footprint. Until now the county leased the land in the International District where the village sits. Tuesday, commissioners signed off on buying the property...
KOAT 7
Your guide to the 98th Burning of Zozobra on KOAT 7
The 98th Burning of Zozobra will take place on Friday, September 2, rain or shine. This year, the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe continues with the decades project and celebrates Zozobra in the 1990's. Below is everything you need to know about this year's Burning of Old Man Gloom. What...
domino
The Secret to This New Mexico Home’s Jewel-Toned Stucco Exteriors
Would you stick with an outdoor renovation if you knew it was going to take 20 years? Heidi Steele did, and she has no regrets. “The plants themselves took nearly five years to get comfortable,” she admits. Steele’s town, outside of Santa Fe, New Mexico, is where the desert meets the mountains—the summers are 110 degrees, while the winters get down to minus-20. But between finding the exact right shade of yellow for her home’s exterior and installing a corrugated tin fence for her three-building compound, Steele was never sitting around waiting for the grass—er, cacti—to grow. Ahead, the founder of Surface Resources guides us through the lengthy landscaping process and shines a light on how she’s embraced the high desert’s heat.
Areas across New Mexico continue to battle rain, flooding
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – People in different parts of New Mexico are battling rising rivers, washed-out bridges, walls of mud and water-covered roads. Felipe Cordova and mary Ann Sena live off County Road 65 in Dixon. They’ve been surrounded by water flooding by them five times now with the recent storms. Water is crossing also Shawnee, east […]
KOAT 7
Balloon Fiesta to bring back 'Music Fiesta' and the Balloon Discovery Center
It's always a special time of year when balloons fill Balloon Fiesta Park -- especially this year for the 50th anniversary of Balloon Fiesta. 2021 was the event's first year back from the COVID-19 hiatus, and there were a few restrictions on COVID safety. KOAT spoke to Balloon Fiesta spokesperson Tom Garrity about how this year's celebration will go.
sunset.com
Insider Guide: Santa Fe, New Mexico
Sunset’s Insider Guide series highlights seasonal diversions and secret travel tips from local experts. Follow along as we learn where to eat, drink, stay, and shop. Chef Fernando Olea is a mainstay in the Santa Fe dining scene. He’s been serving up a highly curated menu of Mexican dishes since 1991, including a wide variety of specially made moles. On the heels of a 2022 James Beard award for Best Chef: Southwest, we asked Olea for his favorite spots to spend time in town.
ladailypost.com
JJAB: Thanks For Another Successful School Supply Drive!
Thanks to the generous support of the community, Los Alamos JJAB was able to yet again support the school supply needs for its clients, reaching 59 students with enough left over for two substantial deliveries to the counselors of two elementary schools. This year was a bit more difficult because...
Comments / 0