KRQE News 13

Fort Marcy Park closures in Santa Fe for Zozobra

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Fort Marcy Complex will be closed as crews prepare for the burning of the Zozobra. The closure begins Saturday, August 27, at 12:00 a.m., through Saturday, September 3, at 12:00 p.m. The tennis courts, parking lot, dog park, and recreation center will all...
ladailypost.com

PEEC: Come Nibble Like A Bear This Friday!

Celebrate bear month with The Pajarito Environmental Education Center and the Land of Enchantment Wildlife Foundation by attending Bears, Beers, and Bites 6-8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 27 at the Los Alamos Nature Center. This event will give you the opportunity to learn about black bears and eat like them too,...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Letter To The Editor: Walking

The traffic diet on Trinity makes me happy. A long time ago I used to walk to work and back from Gold Street to the old Schools’ Headquarters. I usually cut down through the middle by the apartments and orthodontic office and passed by what’s now the Reel Deal. Taking the sidewalk was always scary, especially in inclement weather. The first time I saw the current striping I was happy something had finally been done.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
City
Los Alamos, NM
Los Alamos, NM
Lifestyle
ladailypost.com

Letter To The Editor: Thank You LA Parks Department

Last week I hiked one of those trails nearly obscured with overgrown weeds like the one mentioned in the letter from Stephanie Nakhleh, “Our Parks Need Love” Aug. 21 in the Los Alamos Daily Post (link). The weeds were sometimes 5 feet tall or more and so close...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Mountain West Brew Fest is back

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The seventh annual Mountain West Brew Fest is back on August 27 at Loretto Park and features live music, food trucks, and games. The event features tasting events for local breweries, distilleries, wineries, and cider. The Mountain West Brew Fest runs from 11 a.m. to...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BioPark collecting old electronics to help conserve wildlife habitats

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark has installed drop-off boxes at the zoo, aquarium and botanic garden to recycle old cell phones and other electronic devices. The BioPark says these recycling boxes will help reduce the amount of mineral extraction needed to make electronic devices, which can damage animals’ ecosystems and habitats. The drop-off boxes […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Pets Of The Week: Meet Sylvester And Tina

Tina arrived so covered in ticks that she suffered from hair loss and was lethargic. She has since recovered and has grown her fur back. Now she’s ready to find her forever home. Tina has the cutest little Yoda ears and tiny underbite, along with big soulful eyes. Her adoption fee is reduced to $25 and she goes home spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and with six months of heartworm prevention. Walk-in adopters are welcome 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The Humane Shelter is at 108 Hamm Parkway in Española. To learn more, visit www.espanolahumane.org.
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

Movie mania at Balloon Fiesta Park features three movies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County are teaming up to host a family-friendly movie night Friday, August 26 at Balloon Fiesta Park. The park will open at 6 p.m. for the free event that will feature three different movies. “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Spaceballs” and “Up” will be played at the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

From park to camp to closed: the evolution of Coronado Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the most visible reminders of Albuquerque’s challenge with homelessness is now closed. Weeks after promising to shut the park down, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and other city officials made the final declaration last Wednesday, August 17. But how did Coronado Park transform into a homeless camp from what used to […]
KRQE News 13

Vara Winery & Distillery is offering wine tastings classes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Vara winery and distillery is offering guided wine tastings. The tasting will provide guests a wider scope of taste and understanding of each ship. With over twenty years of wine education and sales acumen in both the US and abroad, Jennie Thornton, Vara Winery &...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Town of Bernalillo hosts annual Brew Fest

The Town of Bernalillo gets ready to host the 7th annual Mountain West Brew Fest on Aug. 27. Director of Economic and Community Development Mike Kloeppel stopped by to talk about this event. The festival will feature local breweries, wineries and distilleries as well as food trucks and live music....
BERNALILLO, NM
KRQE News 13

Bernalillo County expands footprint of Tiny Home Village

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The number of residents in Albuquerque’s Tiny Home Village is growing as Bernalillo County looks to expand the facility’s footprint. Until now the county leased the land in the International District where the village sits. Tuesday, commissioners signed off on buying the property...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KOAT 7

Your guide to the 98th Burning of Zozobra on KOAT 7

The 98th Burning of Zozobra will take place on Friday, September 2, rain or shine. This year, the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe continues with the decades project and celebrates Zozobra in the 1990's. Below is everything you need to know about this year's Burning of Old Man Gloom. What...
domino

The Secret to This New Mexico Home’s Jewel-Toned Stucco Exteriors

Would you stick with an outdoor renovation if you knew it was going to take 20 years? Heidi Steele did, and she has no regrets. “The plants themselves took nearly five years to get comfortable,” she admits. Steele’s town, outside of Santa Fe, New Mexico, is where the desert meets the mountains—the summers are 110 degrees, while the winters get down to minus-20. But between finding the exact right shade of yellow for her home’s exterior and installing a corrugated tin fence for her three-building compound, Steele was never sitting around waiting for the grass—er, cacti—to grow. Ahead, the founder of Surface Resources guides us through the lengthy landscaping process and shines a light on how she’s embraced the high desert’s heat.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Areas across New Mexico continue to battle rain, flooding

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – People in different parts of New Mexico are battling rising rivers, washed-out bridges, walls of mud and water-covered roads. Felipe Cordova and mary Ann Sena live off County Road 65 in Dixon. They’ve been surrounded by water flooding by them five times now with the recent storms. Water is crossing also Shawnee, east […]
DIXON, NM
KOAT 7

Balloon Fiesta to bring back 'Music Fiesta' and the Balloon Discovery Center

It's always a special time of year when balloons fill Balloon Fiesta Park -- especially this year for the 50th anniversary of Balloon Fiesta. 2021 was the event's first year back from the COVID-19 hiatus, and there were a few restrictions on COVID safety. KOAT spoke to Balloon Fiesta spokesperson Tom Garrity about how this year's celebration will go.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
sunset.com

Insider Guide: Santa Fe, New Mexico

Sunset’s Insider Guide series highlights seasonal diversions and secret travel tips from local experts. Follow along as we learn where to eat, drink, stay, and shop. Chef Fernando Olea is a mainstay in the Santa Fe dining scene. He’s been serving up a highly curated menu of Mexican dishes since 1991, including a wide variety of specially made moles. On the heels of a 2022 James Beard award for Best Chef: Southwest, we asked Olea for his favorite spots to spend time in town.
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

JJAB: Thanks For Another Successful School Supply Drive!

Thanks to the generous support of the community, Los Alamos JJAB was able to yet again support the school supply needs for its clients, reaching 59 students with enough left over for two substantial deliveries to the counselors of two elementary schools. This year was a bit more difficult because...
LOS ALAMOS, NM

