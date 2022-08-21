Read full article on original website
Chocolate candy recall: Check your pantry for these potentially dangerous chocolates
A manufacturing issue at a Wilbur’s plant led to milk chocolate almonds being packaged into Milk Chocolate Blueberries bags, eventually triggering a recall. People who are allergic to almonds and consume the chocolate candy from the recalled lot risk developing allergic reactions that can be deadly. That’s because the Milk Chocolate Blueberries packages do not list almonds as ingredients. As a result, people allergic to almonds might have unknowingly purchased the product.
Ina Garten's Key Ingredient For Tasty Coleslaw
Ina Garten solidified her name in the culinary world with her popular cooking show "Barefoot Contessa," a long-running staple on the Food Network. In her show, Garten has always challenged cooks to try new things and revamp classic recipes. She's previously offered Christmas dinner recipes that were both familiar and striking, and her Thanksgiving fare is nothing short of delightful.
Bisquick skillet breakfast
This recipe can almost be considered as a breakfast pizza, but it could also be considered a casserole. Instead of making a pizza crust, I opted to make a simple Bisquick biscuit crust for the bottom layer. So it's one big biscuit with scrambled eggs, cooked sausages, chopped peppers, diced onions, and gooey cheese on top. It can be sliced like a pizza or scooped out with a spoon.
recipesgram.com
Quick Coconut Cream Pie
This coconut cream pie is so creamy, beautiful, and delicious! Plus, you will need just 15 minutes to prepare it! So do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this quick coconut cream pie for the weekend – they will definitely enjoy it, especially the coconut taste fans! Here is the recipe:
Ham, egg, and cheese breakfast taco
Today, I used soft shell flour tortillas to make a yummy breakfast in a snap. For this recipe, I cubed a cooked ham steak, diced an onion, and scrambled a few eggs, added some shredded cheese, and spices. Then I took spoonfuls of the mixture and filled the flour tortillas with it.
12tomatoes.com
Best Brands of Vanilla Ice Cream Ranked Worst to Best
Whether swirled into a cone, scooped on top of a warm brownie, or sandwiched in between cookies, vanilla ice cream is every dessert’s a la mode companion, the glue of summertime, and statistically, the most popular ice cream flavor in the US. However, as we meander down the frozen aisle and browse our store’s selection of ice cream, we hit a wall – which brand is the best to choose? Before you start worrying, we here did the heavy lifting for you and tested the five top brands to see which vanilla ice cream is the cream of the crop.
TODAY.com
I tried 9 chocolate ice creams and one was so good it was unfair to the others
I have something I need to get off my chest before this week’s taste test: I don’t love chocolate ice cream. It’s not like I’d spit it out like a floret of soggy broccoli or slice of mealy tomato, but it’s simply not my preference when it comes to the beloved frozen treat that is currently a Skladany household summertime staple. Vanilla ice cream (which I’ve already ranked here) is my go-to and I’ll gladly consume it with chocolate toppings and fillings like hot fudge, candy bar pieces and crushed Oreos. But chocolate ice cream solo? Meh. I’ve found most mainstream varieties to be one-noted and bitter, much like a Real Housewife or an ex-boyfriend. Sorry, not sorry.
recipesgram.com
Lip-Smacking Dark Chocolate Coca Cola Pound Cake
This chocolate lover dream pound cake with creamy chocolate ganache is the best pound cake that I ever tried! Rich, chocolatey, well moist chocolate pound cake with a silky, smooth ganache is the real deal for all chocolate lovers out there! Try the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 ¼...
mvmagazine.com
Baking Together #26: A Crowd-Pleasing Peach Cobbler
Local peaches are making their way into the markets – yay! While I love biting into a ripe, juicy peach on a hot summer day, baking these beauties concentrates all those heavenly juices, making them even more delectable. Add to that the wonderful floral fragrance filling my home, and I’m pretty happy.
Sour Cherry Mezcal Margarita
Preheat oven to 400°F. Toss together cherries and sugar on a large rimmed baking sheet until fully coated; spread in a single layer. Roast in preheated oven until fruit is soft and juicy, about 10 minutes. Let cool 5 minutes. Using a silicone spatula, scrape fruit and any juices on baking sheet into a food processor or a blender; pulse until smooth, 8 to 10 pulses. Pour through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a medium bowl. Discard solids. Refrigerate, uncovered, until completely cool, about 20 minutes. (You should have about 2 cups sour cherry puree, enough for 10 cocktails.)
buckinghamshirelive.com
Drinks experts transform once-wasted ingredients into award-winning tipples
A sustainable spirits producer is using ingredients that are normally wasted to produce a range of quality drinks that are perfect for bank holiday weekend cocktails. Discarded Spirits Co. aims to reverse needless waste by reusing traditionally ‘superfluous' ingredients to reinvent techniques and flavours. Discarded Vermouth is made from...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Stowaway Festival: Photos from the family friendly festy in Buckingham where Orbital, Roni Size and The Staves headlined
Music legends Orbital, Roni Size, Quantic, Norman Jaye MBE, and The Staves descended on Stowe in Buckinghamshire this weekend, marking the first ever Stowaway Festival. The inaugural event was an evolution of the former Festival of Beer, a low-key party where friends of the brewery would come together to soak up excess booze.
Nigel Slater’s recipe for chilled yoghurt soup
A light, cool sharp soup for a summer’s day. This is one to serve thoroughly chilled. I bring the bowl to the table with ice cubes to cool it even further. Serve in small amounts, perhaps with some sticky, dark rye bread. Peel 350g of cucumber, removing only the...
I’m a gardening expert – there are five plants that are impossible to kill and always look great
IF YOU'VE ever tried to add some colour to your garden with some plants only to discover they've died within a few weeks, you're not the only one. Having plants and flowers in your outdoor space is the perfect way to make it feel more alive, but it's not always so easy.
architecturaldigest.com
How to Clean a Keurig—All You Need Is 30 Minutes and White Vinegar
Chances are when you think about a cup of jo, the focus is on the need for caffeine, not on how to clean a Keurig coffee maker. Perhaps, one of the reason’s you got the machine is so you don’t have to worry about cleaning a classic coffee maker, but that doesn’t mean that you can neglect the K-Cup. Yes, one of the perks of a Keurig is that it’s a quick solution to jumping into the day or avoiding a midday slump, but you still need to take care of your caffeine hero. Don’t wait until your cup of coffee tastes off or you notice buildup every time you open your Keurig machine.
5 Wines Sommelier Marcus Slosek Is Drinking At Home
Sommelier Marcus Slosek feels transformed for a moment when he takes a sip of wine. “I can taste and smell the soil and the sun along with the passion and hard work that it took to create this,” he says. “I also know there’s a story behind all of this. History and politics have impacted every wine I drink.”
Yummy, healthy crepe for breakfast or brunch: Try the recipe
For any time the mood strikes, here is a delectable breakfast, brunch or treat idea. Crêpes are thin, versatile pancakes that can be filled with fruits such as strawberries, blueberries, peaches and bananas for breakfast or brunch. And don't forget the chocolate (some people must have their chocolate!). Crêpes...
Food & Wine
Run, Don't Walk—Le Creuset Slashed Up to 40% Off Its Beloved Cookware, and Prices Start at Just $6
From its colorful Dutch ovens and durable cast iron skillets to its thoughtfully crafted bakeware and quality serving dishes, a household name like Le Creuset almost needs no introduction. It's one of the most iconic cookware brands out there, with sought-after kitchen staples beloved by home cooks, Food & Wine editors, and pro-chefs alike. But the high-end brand's lavish cookware rarely goes on sale, so when one comes along, it's best to act quickly.
How Prohibition Led To The Popularity Of Finger Foods
Finger foods are a common element of parties, from the backyard barbeque to the high-end cocktail party. They are those little "appetizers" meant to give you something to eat while you wait for the main course — think pigs in a blanket, shrimp cocktails, cheese balls, and puff pastries. Despite their simple appearance, many finger foods — or "hors d'oeuvres" — have a unique history behind them, with roots in upper-class French society, American speakeasies, and even as far back as ancient Rome.
Classic Fantasy Fudge Recipe
Once you're finished following this classic fantasy fudge recipe created by chef and recipe developer Melissa Olivieri of The Olive Blogger, you'll have to make one final decision: do you chop the fudge into pieces, box it up, and give it away as gifts like you intended, or do you eat all of the fudge yourself? We know, it's not an easy choice. Fortunately, Olivieri rates the making of this fudge as quite manageable, so you can always make a second batch.
