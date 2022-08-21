A new partnership between a convenience retailer and delivery firm is offering customers further on-demand shopping options from up to 1,000 stores around the UK by the end of next month. Co-op and Uber Eats have teamed-up as part of the retailer’s plans to expand its online home delivery service and further increase quick and convenient access and availability to its products in local communities, it has been announced.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 1 DAY AGO