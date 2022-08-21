ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Comments / 0

Related
buckinghamshirelive.com

Quorn launches 'UniQuorn' vegan nuggets in unicorn shapes

Quorn is launching 'UniQuorn' vegan nuggets in unicorn shapes. It says the new product will "bring magic and smiles" to the dinner table for young and big kids alike. The crunchy vegan nuggets, made with Quorn mycoprotein are coated in breadcrumbs. The food firm describes them as "perfect for fantasy dinners, creative foodscapes or even a tasty snack with a difference - these mythical themed nuggets encourage imaginations to run wild at any food occasion."
RETAIL
buckinghamshirelive.com

Drinks experts transform once-wasted ingredients into award-winning tipples

A sustainable spirits producer is using ingredients that are normally wasted to produce a range of quality drinks that are perfect for bank holiday weekend cocktails. Discarded Spirits Co. aims to reverse needless waste by reusing traditionally ‘superfluous' ingredients to reinvent techniques and flavours. Discarded Vermouth is made from...
DRINKS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Tesco shoppers warned to bin beers which could 'swell and burst'

Supermarket giant Tesco is calling on customers to bin some beer sold at their stores amid concerns it could "burst". According to the store Vocation Brewery has recalled some of its produce amid safety fears. It said the brewery has said there was an issue due to "fermentation" on one...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
buckinghamshirelive.com

Greggs brings back the pumpkin spice latte

Greggs is bringing back the pumpkin spice latte to its stores across the United Kingdom from tomorrow (August 25). The takeaway giant says it will be the earliest a store has introduced the drink, which is usually considered a festive offering. While traditionally associated with pasties and sausage rolls, the...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rum Cocktail#Street Food#Tester#Food Drink#The Revolucion De Cuba#Bacardi Cuatro Filled#Tiktok#Revolucion De Cuba#Latin
buckinghamshirelive.com

Money-saving August Bank Holiday deals for families announced by Parkdean Resorts

A holiday centre specialist has released some great last-minute deals with August Bank Holiday just days away. The weather forecast suggest a mainly fine weekend so it's a good time to consider a break. Parkdean Resorts has announced a number of late bank holiday savings for families and friends looking...
TRAVEL
buckinghamshirelive.com

Baker creates UK's 'priciest pork pie' with truffle, caviar and edible gold

A baker has created a pork pie believed to be the UK's most expensive - made with truffle, caviar and edible gold. A small, single pie will set you back £100. Dreamed up by Turnbull’s Northumbrian Food in Alnwick, Northumberland, the recipe includes black summer truffle and beluga caviar. The pricey pie is finished off with grated truffle and edible 24 carat gold.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
buckinghamshirelive.com

New link between Co-op and Uber Eats provides extra online shopping options

A new partnership between a convenience retailer and delivery firm is offering customers further on-demand shopping options from up to 1,000 stores around the UK by the end of next month. Co-op and Uber Eats have teamed-up as part of the retailer’s plans to expand its online home delivery service and further increase quick and convenient access and availability to its products in local communities, it has been announced.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy