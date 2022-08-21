Read full article on original website
Related
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County News of Record - Aug. 5, 2022
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Deputies seized drugs in the U.S. 2 area in Oldtown at 6:39 a.m. A K9 deployment was requested during a traffic stop in...
‘It’s not about the books’: Idaho library director resigns over intimidation and ‘political atmosphere of extremism'
After a petition started last month to recall four Boundary County Library board members over a routine policy update, library director Kimber Glidden has announced her resignation effective Sept. 10. “Nothing in my background could have prepared me for the political atmosphere of extremism, militant Christian fundamentalism, intimidation tactics, and threatening behavior currently being employed in the community,” Glidden wrote in her announcement posted by the library in Bonners Ferry. ...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Casey David Banks, 44
Casey David Banks was born on June 1, 1978, in Newport, Wash., to David and Patricia (Stevens) Banks. He moved to Sandpoint, Idaho at an early age. He started kindergarten at the old Lincoln Elementary School and continued on through local schools until attending Sandpoint High School. Casey loved and...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Civilian use of drone delays firefighting efforts in North Idaho
Firefighters on the ground battling the Moyie Fire had to wait on aircraft support because a civilian drone was being flown in the area. The fire started August 21 just southeast of the Idaho Forest Group Mill in Moyie Springs. Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) Fire led the response with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bonner County Daily Bee
Emily Susan Bourguignon, 78
Emily Susan Bourguignon, 78, passed away on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at her home in Careywood, Idaho. Viewing for friends and family will be held on Monday, Aug. 29, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Lakeview Funeral Home in Sandpoint. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at the Mountain View Cemetery in Athol, Idaho.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Wade Michael Erban
Wade Michael Erban emerged onto this earth on April 14, 1991, at 4:43 a.m., full of energy and listening to Freebird. He was a handsome boy!. He was born in Upland, Calif., to Mike and Leah Erban. He moved to Washington state at 6 months of age in 1991 where he started school at Hunt Elementary School in Puyallup, Wash. In June 2001 he moved to Priest River, Idaho, graduating from Priest River Lamanna High School in June 2010. He had many good friends in Priest River and was active in soccer and drama.
Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can be replenished. In 2015, Idaho had the highest water usage per person in the nation with an average of 184 gallons of water being used a day, according to a...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Roland Curtis Warren, 56
Roland Curtis Warren, 56, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Hope, Idaho. A complete obituary will be published at a later date. Lakeview Funeral Home in Sandpoint is handling the arrangements. Please visit Roland’s online memorial at www.lakeviewfuneral.com and sign his guest book.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Burn ban ongoing in Pend Oreille Co.
A burn ban is in effect in Pend Oreille County, just across the border in Washington state. Pend Oreille County officials said fire danger in southern part of the county is listed as “very high” and in the northern part of the county as “high.” All debris burning remains prohibited in Pend Oreille County. This includes rule (debris) burning and permit burning.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Lela Jane Northup, 94
Lela Jane Northup, 94, passed away early morning on Aug. 12, 2022, in Sandpoint, Idaho. Jane, as she preferred to be called, was born July 29, 1928, in Waco, Texas to John and Bertha Latimer, the fourth of nine children. During World War II, one of Jane's brothers brought home...
Bonner County Daily Bee
White's Laclede mill destroyed by fire
Last Thursday night a fire starting in the planing mill of A.C. White Lumber Company at Laclede destroyed the sawmill, planing mill, $400,000-worth of manufactured lumber, a company residence, boarding house and bunkhouse and the residence of W. J. Hodge. The total loss is estimated at $700,000, with insurance to approximately $400,000.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Ronald Eugene Mozley, 76
Ronald Eugene Mozley, 76, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Careywood, Idaho. A complete obituary will be published at a later date. Lakeview Funeral Home in Sandpoint is handling the arrangements. Please visit Ron’s online memorial at www.lakeviewfuneral.com and sign his guest book.
Bonner County Daily Bee
New county budget for FY 2023
SANDPOINT — Concerns about property taxes were soothed at Monday’s budget hearings. The county clerk, comptroller, and commissioners met with the public first at 10 a.m. and again at 6 p.m. Both meetings, which only lasted about 30 minutes, were held to discuss key changes to the budget.
Bonner County Daily Bee
North Idaho Now podcast Episode 160: Headlines from 8/20 through 8/23
America's Gold & Silver, Hecla Mining Company, The North Idaho State Fair, and Black Sheep Sporting Goods. In this episode of the North Idaho Now Podcast, Chanse Watson takes you through the latest news coming out of the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press, the Bonner County Daily Bee, and the Shoshone News-Press from Aug. 20-23.
Part of Highway 53 in Idaho now under construction
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID. — If you are driving on Highway 53, you should expect to slow down. Part of Highway 53 is now under construction, and it’s going to last for the next few years. The first project adds a center-left turn lane from the state line to Rathdrum. The goal is to ease congestion and lower the chance of...
KREM
Fun entertainment is back at the North Idaho State Fair this weekend
The North Idaho State Fair runs through Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds. Tickets are $12 at the fair and $8 online.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Students earn spot on UW dean’s list
Students from the Priest River area have been named to the dean’s list at the University of Washington for the winter 2022 quarter. To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have completed at least 12 graded credits and have a grade point average of at least 3.50 (out of 4).
Bonner County Daily Bee
A few thoughts on property values, taxes
My property value has changed by an average increase of 5.07 percent in the last 38 years. My property tax has changed by an increase of 5.08 percent in the same period of time. LARRY O. SMITH. Sandpoint.
Bonner County Daily Bee
SMS holding registration effort today
Attention Sandpoint Middle School seventh- and eighth-grade students and parents: Lake Pend Oreille School District wants to see you. Any seventh-graders and eighth-graders who haven't yet completed their registration paperwork should come by the school today, Aug. 24, from 3-6 p.m. where staff will be ready to assist them in the cafeteria with registration.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Gooooooooaaaaaaaallllll!
Henry Barnes and Randy Lane celebrate after Lane scored a goal after an assist by Barnes during a soccer match against Post Falls on Monday. The Bulldogs won the game, 6-0.
Comments / 2