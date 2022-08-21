ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

explore venango

State Police Calls: Burglaries Under Investigation

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Local state police responded to the following calls:. Clarion-based State Police are investigating a report of a burglary that occurred at a residence along Terwilliger Road, in Perry Township, Clarion County. Police say pots and pans were stolen from the residence around 9:05 p.m....
CLARION COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Contractor accused of shooting, killing man during argument in Center Township

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A contractor was arrested after police said he shot and killed a man and injured another person during an argument over a home improvement project in Center Township. The Beaver County district attorney said Wesley Deaderick was charged with voluntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and firearms violations in the death of William Dawkins. Willie Dawkins' mother Blanche Lowe told KDKA her son's girlfriend called him Saturday morning and asked him to come to her house in Center Township to talk with her contractor because he didn't complete the job and wouldn't return her money. Lowe said her son...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

New Castle Police investigating car theft

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) - Police are searching for two suspects in a recent car theft. The theft took place on Sunday. Surveillance video showed two women that are believed to be the suspects. New Castle Police are asking anyone who may recognize the two of them to give them a call or leave them a tip on the department's website. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
NEW CASTLE, PA
explore venango

Hearing for Franklin Man Who Allegedly Assaulted Two Individuals, Fled Police Set for Today

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a Franklin man who allegedly assaulted two individuals and then fled police is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 33-year-old Christopher Manuel Fuentes is set for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24, in Venango County Central Court with Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland presiding.
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

PSP Franklin to Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint Next Month

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police will be conducting a DUI checkpoint during the month of September. The checkpoint will take place throughout the coverage area of PSP Franklin. It will focus on removing drug and alcohol impaired drivers from the roadways within Venango County. The specific...
FRANKLIN, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown man charged after reported drug overdose

Police arrested a Jamestown man on Monday for allegedly being in possession of two shotguns in the presence of an unsupervised three-year-old child. Jamestown police say they were called to an east side address around 10:30 am for a reported drug overdose. They began treating the victim, and then spotted a shotgun in the living room. Police say they then found the three-year-old in a room with another shotgun within reach. Officers say they arrested 52-year-old Thomas Kimbrough, Sr., a convicted felon, charging him with 4th-degree criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child. Kimbrough was arraigned and released on his own recognizance, but police say the investigation is continuing and more charges are expected.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Two Hurt During Amish Buggy-Vehicle Crash In Sherman

SHERMAN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two people were hurt during an Amish buggy-vehicle crash in the Village of Sherman. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on Osborn Street. Following an investigation into the accident, deputies believe that 30-year-old Naresh Kumar...
SHERMAN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Police Make Four Arrests in Stowe Street Drug Bust

A drug bust Monday afternoon at an apartment on Jamestown's north side resulted in four arrests. Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 27 Stowe Street at about 4:00 PM and located 23-year-old Jovian Maisonet, 18-year-old Jaquez Thomas, and two 17-year-old males inside the apartment. The four were allegedly found to be in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine, cocaine, items used for the packaging and distributions of drugs, a quantity of cash believed to be the proceeds of drug sales, and a switchblade knife.
JAMESTOWN, NY
explore venango

Oil City Man Accused of Threatening Neighbors With Gun After They Set Off Fireworks Due in Court Tomorrow

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an Oil City man accused of threatening neighbors who were setting off fireworks is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 28-year-old Douglas Richard Wolfe is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24, in Venango County Central Court with Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish presiding.
OIL CITY, PA
WYTV.com

Charged former attorney again refuses to leave jail cell

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former attorney facing drug charges in Trumbull County is once again refusing to come out of her jail cell. Maridee Costanzo, 64, was supposed to be transported to Warren Municipal Court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning. She once again refused to leave her cell for court.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Searching for Man Who Allegedly Used Counterfeit $100 Bill at Walmart

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police are attempting to identify the pictured suspect in connection with the alleged use of counterfeit currency in Punxsutawney. According to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, the pictured suspect used the counterfeit $100 bill at the Walmart Supercenter located on US-119 in Punxsutawney, Jefferson County,...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA

