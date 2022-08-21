Police arrested a Jamestown man on Monday for allegedly being in possession of two shotguns in the presence of an unsupervised three-year-old child. Jamestown police say they were called to an east side address around 10:30 am for a reported drug overdose. They began treating the victim, and then spotted a shotgun in the living room. Police say they then found the three-year-old in a room with another shotgun within reach. Officers say they arrested 52-year-old Thomas Kimbrough, Sr., a convicted felon, charging him with 4th-degree criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child. Kimbrough was arraigned and released on his own recognizance, but police say the investigation is continuing and more charges are expected.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO