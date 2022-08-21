Read full article on original website
State Police Calls: Burglaries Under Investigation
CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Local state police responded to the following calls:. Clarion-based State Police are investigating a report of a burglary that occurred at a residence along Terwilliger Road, in Perry Township, Clarion County. Police say pots and pans were stolen from the residence around 9:05 p.m....
Contractor accused of shooting, killing man during argument in Center Township
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A contractor was arrested after police said he shot and killed a man and injured another person during an argument over a home improvement project in Center Township. The Beaver County district attorney said Wesley Deaderick was charged with voluntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and firearms violations in the death of William Dawkins. Willie Dawkins' mother Blanche Lowe told KDKA her son's girlfriend called him Saturday morning and asked him to come to her house in Center Township to talk with her contractor because he didn't complete the job and wouldn't return her money. Lowe said her son...
New Castle Police investigating car theft
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) - Police are searching for two suspects in a recent car theft. The theft took place on Sunday. Surveillance video showed two women that are believed to be the suspects. New Castle Police are asking anyone who may recognize the two of them to give them a call or leave them a tip on the department's website. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Hearing for Franklin Man Who Allegedly Assaulted Two Individuals, Fled Police Set for Today
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a Franklin man who allegedly assaulted two individuals and then fled police is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 33-year-old Christopher Manuel Fuentes is set for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24, in Venango County Central Court with Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland presiding.
PSP Franklin to Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint Next Month
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police will be conducting a DUI checkpoint during the month of September. The checkpoint will take place throughout the coverage area of PSP Franklin. It will focus on removing drug and alcohol impaired drivers from the roadways within Venango County. The specific...
New Castle police looking for suspects in vehicle theft investigation
New Castle police are looking for the public's help in identifying two people they say are suspects in a theft investigation.
Bemus Point man arrested for disseminating indecent material to minors
The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office announced a Bemus Point man has been arrested for disseminating indecent material to minors.
Police: Woman charged with biting 3-year-old
She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for September 21.
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown man charged after reported drug overdose
Police arrested a Jamestown man on Monday for allegedly being in possession of two shotguns in the presence of an unsupervised three-year-old child. Jamestown police say they were called to an east side address around 10:30 am for a reported drug overdose. They began treating the victim, and then spotted a shotgun in the living room. Police say they then found the three-year-old in a room with another shotgun within reach. Officers say they arrested 52-year-old Thomas Kimbrough, Sr., a convicted felon, charging him with 4th-degree criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child. Kimbrough was arraigned and released on his own recognizance, but police say the investigation is continuing and more charges are expected.
wtae.com
Police: Driver fell asleep behind the wheel, leading to head-on crash in Clarion County that killed two
PAINT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a 34-year-old man fell asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle, leading to a head-on crash in Clarion County that killed two people. The crash happened around 5 p.m. Monday. State police said the 34-year-old driver was traveling northbound on State Route...
wnynewsnow.com
Two Hurt During Amish Buggy-Vehicle Crash In Sherman
SHERMAN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two people were hurt during an Amish buggy-vehicle crash in the Village of Sherman. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on Osborn Street. Following an investigation into the accident, deputies believe that 30-year-old Naresh Kumar...
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Police Make Four Arrests in Stowe Street Drug Bust
A drug bust Monday afternoon at an apartment on Jamestown's north side resulted in four arrests. Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 27 Stowe Street at about 4:00 PM and located 23-year-old Jovian Maisonet, 18-year-old Jaquez Thomas, and two 17-year-old males inside the apartment. The four were allegedly found to be in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine, cocaine, items used for the packaging and distributions of drugs, a quantity of cash believed to be the proceeds of drug sales, and a switchblade knife.
Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office investigating assault at Mayville Library
Deputies responded to the reported assault around 7 p.m. Tuesday. A Jamestown man allegedly assaulted an employee of the library.
Human trafficking sting suspects appear in Mahoning County Court
Sixteen of the 17 men who were caught up in the latest sex sting from the Valley's Human Trafficking Task Force made their initial appearances in court Tuesday afternoon.
Oil City Man Accused of Threatening Neighbors With Gun After They Set Off Fireworks Due in Court Tomorrow
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an Oil City man accused of threatening neighbors who were setting off fireworks is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 28-year-old Douglas Richard Wolfe is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24, in Venango County Central Court with Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish presiding.
WYTV.com
Charged former attorney again refuses to leave jail cell
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former attorney facing drug charges in Trumbull County is once again refusing to come out of her jail cell. Maridee Costanzo, 64, was supposed to be transported to Warren Municipal Court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning. She once again refused to leave her cell for court.
Erie Police investigate shots fired near West 7th Street, suspect in custody
Erie Police were assisted by officers from Gannon University on Tuesday when they made an arrest following a reported shots fired. Investigators went to a backyard in the 300 block of West 7th Street around 2 p.m. It was reported that police found shell casings related to the crime in this area. Later those officers […]
beavercountyradio.com
Pa State Police Looking For Help with Two Catalytic Converter Thefts in Lawrence County
(Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are looking for the publics help in the theft of a catalytic converter theft from two different Lawrence County businesses on the same day. Troopers said via release that someone stole the catalytic converter from a 1999 Ford F350 Truck at...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Searching for Man Who Allegedly Used Counterfeit $100 Bill at Walmart
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police are attempting to identify the pictured suspect in connection with the alleged use of counterfeit currency in Punxsutawney. According to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, the pictured suspect used the counterfeit $100 bill at the Walmart Supercenter located on US-119 in Punxsutawney, Jefferson County,...
Man arrested after police say he fired a gun at a group of people in Armstrong County
KITTANNING BOROUGH, Pa. — A man was arrested after police said he fired a gun at a group of people in Armstrong County. Kittanning Borough Police said they were called to the 1200 block of North Grant Avenue at around 11 p.m. on Friday for reports of a man shooting a gun at a group of people.
