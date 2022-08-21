Read full article on original website
pullmanradio.com
Spokane Man Accused In Major Shoplifting Case In Colfax Wanted On Arrest Warrant After Failing To Show Up To Court
The 43 year old Spokane man accused of stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from Rosauers in Colfax is now wanted on an arrest warrant after he failed to show up to court. Jesse Aldrich missed his Whitman County Superior Court hearing on Friday. Aldrich is now wanted on a...
Suspect arrested for shooting, killing man Sunday night
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a man suspected of shooting and killing a man Sunday night. Spokane Police responded to a shooting on W Shannon Ave near N Adams Street just before 11 p.m. Officers located a male victim and the suspect. The victim was transported to a...
Spokane County Prosecutor reacts to Freeman shooter’s sentencing
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell has released a statement in the wake of Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe’s sentencing. “I’d like to thank all the County, Spokane City, State, and Federal agents that responded to, investigated, interviewed, and helped the students and parents on the day of the shooting. I thank them for their support and assistance throughout the entire legal process.
Deputy shoots wanted suspect in N. Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane County deputy shot and injured a wanted suspect in N. Spokane early Sunday morning. Spokane County Undersheriff John Nowels said deputies were contacting the man because he had warrants out for his arrest. According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect had one confirmed felony and two misdemeanor warrants. Earlier in the day, deputies...
KHQ Right Now
KHQ Right Now
Deputies investigating fatal Sunday morning motorcycle crash near
VALLEYFORD, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on Sunday morning, just north of Valleyford. According to SCSO, a caller reported the crash just before 10 a.m. on the 11500 block of south Madison Rd. off of east Gibbs Rd. The caller told dispatch the rider was not moving and requested medics.
KUOW
Changes in law enforcement may be leading to less guns at home
The city and county of Spokane have seen an unprecedented number of gun removals so far this year. And while there are different reasons a person can have firearms removed from their home, some of this increase appears to be driven by a change in how courts are treating domestic violence protection orders.
Two women facing murder charges in N. Spokane drive-by shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. – Two women are facing murder charges in a drive-by shooting that killed a 36-year-old man. Alesha L. Ford, 30, and Stacy Gerber, 32, face second-degree murder charges in Michael Materne’s death. They reportedly shot and killed him on N. Belt St in early July. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Spokane Police investigating deadly shooting in North Spokane Ford was picked...
SPD identifies suspect in Riverfront Park drive-by shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police have identified the suspect in the Riverfront Park drive-by shooting that occurred on Wednesday. Police have secured an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Matthew S. Brumfield. He faces two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, and one count of drive-by shooting, all of which are felonies. The first assault charge is related to...
'I was just stone' | Victim testifies at former Spokane police officer's rape trial
SPOKANE, Wash. — The rape trial against a former Spokane police officer began Wednesday morning. Nathan Nash, 38, is facing two counts of second-degree rape, third-degree rape, official misconduct and unlawful imprisonment. He’s accused of raping two women in 2019 while on duty as a Spokane police officer.
Washington state school shooter sentenced to 40 years
Caleb Sharpe, who shot one classmate to death and wounded three others five years ago in a Washington state high school, apologized to his victims before he was sentenced Friday to at least 40 years in prison.
One man dead after motorcycle crash Sunday morning
SPOKANE, Wash. — One man is dead following a motorcycle crash on South Madison Road on Sunday. Approximately around 9:50 a.m. Sunday, Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies and fire personnel responded to a reported motorcycle crash on the 11500 block of S. Madison Road. Emergency crews found the rider they arrived. He was pronounced him dead at the scene.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County News of Record - Aug. 5, 2022
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Deputies seized drugs in the U.S. 2 area in Oldtown at 6:39 a.m. A K9 deployment was requested during a traffic stop in...
q13fox.com
Snohomish County man sentenced to life in prison in Idaho following multi-state manhunt
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - A Snohomish County man who led police on a manhunt in Washington, Idaho and Montana was sentenced to life in prison on Friday. 30-year-old Jesse Spitzer pled guilty to more than a dozen charges, including four counts of aggravated assault, six counts of grand theft and one count of robbery, KHQ-TV reported. Spitzer was considered armed and dangerous, and was wanted for crimes in Washington and Idaho, before being into custody in Montana.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Six more Patriot Front members appear in Idaho court
COEUR d’ALENE — Six more members of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front pleaded not guilty Monday in Coeur d’Alene to misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot. The men are among the 31 Patriot Front members accused of planning to violently disrupt a Pride celebration on...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Ruby Ridge, looking back 30 years
Today marks 30 years since an 11-day standoff in Naples shook many in the region to their core. In an effort to execute a bench warrant, federal forces lost an agent and a family lost a 14-year-old son and a mother. The standoff would go on to inspire a generation of anti-government attitudes and organizations.
Neighbors want more safety measures near Hill N’Dale Park
SPOKANE, Wash. — Neighbors living in the Hill N’Dale Park area want to see more done to keep them safe. The park, located in the north part of Spokane near a Walmart and an apartment complex, has seen its fair share of break-ins and other issues as a result of homeless people staying near the park.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Lela Jane Northup, 94
Lela Jane Northup, 94, passed away early morning on Aug. 12, 2022, in Sandpoint, Idaho. Jane, as she preferred to be called, was born July 29, 1928, in Waco, Texas to John and Bertha Latimer, the fourth of nine children. During World War II, one of Jane's brothers brought home...
Firefighters get house fire under control in West Central
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department extinguished a multi-family house fire in the West Central neighborhood on Tuesday. At around 11 a.m., the SFD responded to a report of a possible house fire on W Broadway Avenue near N Cedar Street. Once on scene, crews saw smoke coming from one side of a one-and-a-half-story multi-family home. The fire was...
