ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandpoint, ID

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane County Prosecutor reacts to Freeman shooter’s sentencing

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell has released a statement in the wake of Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe’s sentencing. “I’d like to thank all the County, Spokane City, State, and Federal agents that responded to, investigated, interviewed, and helped the students and parents on the day of the shooting. I thank them for their support and assistance throughout the entire legal process.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Deputy shoots wanted suspect in N. Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane County deputy shot and injured a wanted suspect in N. Spokane early Sunday morning. Spokane County Undersheriff John Nowels said deputies were contacting the man because he had warrants out for his arrest. According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect had one confirmed felony and two misdemeanor warrants. Earlier in the day, deputies...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sandpoint, ID
Crime & Safety
City
Sandpoint, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
KHQ Right Now

One man dead, another arrested in Sunday night shooting in west central Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - One man is dead and another in custody following a shooting on Sunday night in west central Spokane, according to Spokane Police Department (SPD). On Aug. 21, just before 11 p.m., SPD responded to reports of a shooting on the 1300 block of west Shannon Ave. Officers arrived to the scene to find both an adult male victim and the suspect.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Deputies investigating fatal Sunday morning motorcycle crash near

VALLEYFORD, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on Sunday morning, just north of Valleyford. According to SCSO, a caller reported the crash just before 10 a.m. on the 11500 block of south Madison Rd. off of east Gibbs Rd. The caller told dispatch the rider was not moving and requested medics.
VALLEYFORD, WA
KUOW

Changes in law enforcement may be leading to less guns at home

The city and county of Spokane have seen an unprecedented number of gun removals so far this year. And while there are different reasons a person can have firearms removed from their home, some of this increase appears to be driven by a change in how courts are treating domestic violence protection orders.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Two women facing murder charges in N. Spokane drive-by shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. – Two women are facing murder charges in a drive-by shooting that killed a 36-year-old man.  Alesha L. Ford, 30, and Stacy Gerber, 32, face second-degree murder charges in Michael Materne’s death.  They reportedly shot and killed him on N. Belt St in early July.  PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Spokane Police investigating deadly shooting in North Spokane  Ford was picked...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Michael Anthony#Violent Crime#Sandpoint Police
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

SPD identifies suspect in Riverfront Park drive-by shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police have identified the suspect in the Riverfront Park drive-by shooting that occurred on Wednesday. Police have secured an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Matthew S. Brumfield. He faces two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, and one count of drive-by shooting, all of which are felonies. The first assault charge is related to...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

One man dead after motorcycle crash Sunday morning

SPOKANE, Wash. — One man is dead following a motorcycle crash on South Madison Road on Sunday. Approximately around 9:50 a.m. Sunday, Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies and fire personnel responded to a reported motorcycle crash on the 11500 block of S. Madison Road. Emergency crews found the rider they arrived. He was pronounced him dead at the scene.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

One man dies from motorcycle crash near South Madison Road

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man died from a motorcycle crash near South Madison Road on Sunday. The man struck a tree and was in cardiac arrest due to traumatic injuries. Firefighters later declared him dead. The Spokane Sheriff is investigating the cause of the crash. South Madison Road was closed between Gibbs Road and Palouse Highway as crews investigated the...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County News of Record - Aug. 5, 2022

Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Deputies seized drugs in the U.S. 2 area in Oldtown at 6:39 a.m. A K9 deployment was requested during a traffic stop in...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
q13fox.com

Snohomish County man sentenced to life in prison in Idaho following multi-state manhunt

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - A Snohomish County man who led police on a manhunt in Washington, Idaho and Montana was sentenced to life in prison on Friday. 30-year-old Jesse Spitzer pled guilty to more than a dozen charges, including four counts of aggravated assault, six counts of grand theft and one count of robbery, KHQ-TV reported. Spitzer was considered armed and dangerous, and was wanted for crimes in Washington and Idaho, before being into custody in Montana.
Coeur d'Alene Press

Six more Patriot Front members appear in Idaho court

COEUR d’ALENE — Six more members of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front pleaded not guilty Monday in Coeur d’Alene to misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot. The men are among the 31 Patriot Front members accused of planning to violently disrupt a Pride celebration on...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Ruby Ridge, looking back 30 years

Today marks 30 years since an 11-day standoff in Naples shook many in the region to their core. In an effort to execute a bench warrant, federal forces lost an agent and a family lost a 14-year-old son and a mother. The standoff would go on to inspire a generation of anti-government attitudes and organizations.
NAPLES, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Lela Jane Northup, 94

Lela Jane Northup, 94, passed away early morning on Aug. 12, 2022, in Sandpoint, Idaho. Jane, as she preferred to be called, was born July 29, 1928, in Waco, Texas to John and Bertha Latimer, the fourth of nine children. During World War II, one of Jane's brothers brought home...
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Firefighters get house fire under control in West Central

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department extinguished a multi-family house fire in the West Central neighborhood on Tuesday. At around 11 a.m., the SFD responded to a report of a possible house fire on W Broadway Avenue near N Cedar Street. Once on scene, crews saw smoke coming from one side of a one-and-a-half-story multi-family home. The fire was...
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy