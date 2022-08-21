Read full article on original website
Los Alamos: The Closed Town Of America That Unlocked The AtomTyler Mc.Los Alamos, NM
Opinion: Attorneys Are Appealing the Conviction of 'JB' WhiteDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The 'Rust' Armorer Has Stated that She Believes Santa Fe Authorities Mishandled the CaseDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Santa Fe Dentist and Guard Member Is Offering Free Treatments to Veterans on SaturdayDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
New stimulus proposal would give families in New Mexico thousandsJ.R. HeimbignerSanta Fe, NM
Semi-Annual Monitoring Report For Los Alamos National Laboratory Added To Electronic Public Reading Room
Per regulatory requirements, the following document(s) have been added to the Los Alamos National Laboratory Electronic Reading Room. The document(s) have been submitted to fulfill one or more requirements of the LANL.
Los Alamos: The Closed Town Of America That Unlocked The Atom
Today, Los Alamos is a town in New Mexico that has a population of about 13,200 people as of 2020 according to the census. Right now, Los Alamos is pretty much just like any other small town in the state with very little difference between it and any other settlement you can find in the remote parts of New Mexico. However, this town has a very interesting and somewhat dark history associated with the Second World War and the Cold War. The United States of America was the first nation to unlock the secret of atomic energy to produce a weapon of mass destruction known as the atomic bomb. Los Alamos was a secret town that contained a classified research laboratory. This lab was part of the Manhattan Project: a secret scientific project primarily created to develop an atomic bomb to help end the World War with a final bang. The secret town was built to house thousands of scientists, engineers, and the families of these various people. The whole point of the secrecy was to keep United States nuclear scientists and whatever work they were a part of "away from prying eyes and ears".
Kuropatwinski: An Invitation To Scouting In Los Alamos
Sangre de Cristo District of the Great Southwest Council. I saw the most awesome thing Saturday. In Albuquerque, at a New Mexico United soccer match being played on a temporarily sodded-over American baseball field – I witnessed 50 immigrants get sworn in by a U.S. Federal judge to become Citizens of the United States of America. Over 9,000 fans of the world’s Beautiful Game burst into applause as many of the new Citizens wept tears of joy, and not a few fell to their knees and kissed the ground of their new homeland. And in attendance: BSA scouts from across New Mexico – including Los Alamos – bore witness to the Beauty that this nation still offers.
New Mexico History Museum And Fray Angélico Chávez History Library Complete Work On Preservation Of Unique Audio Recordings
SANTA FE — New Mexico History Museum (NMHM) is excited to share that Fray Angélico Chávez History Library (FACHL) has completed the work associated with a grant from Recordings at Risk, a program conducted by the Council on Library and Information Resources (CLIR), with funding from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.
LAMC Continues Partnership With Northern New Mexico Cancer Care Under Dr. Fei Gu And Dr. Karen LoRusso
Los Alamos Medical Center (LAMC) has partnered with Northern New Mexico Cancer Care for many years now and will continue to do so. The services provided by Northern New Mexico Cancer Care will continue under the stewardship of Dr. Fei Gu and Dr. Karen LoRusso. Both Providers have been long-standing...
Six To Receive 2022 William S. Dixon First Amendment Freedom Award
ALBUQUERQUE — The New Mexico Foundation for Open Government (NMFOG) has chosen five New Mexicans as the recipients of its 2022 William S. Dixon First Amendment Freedom Awards. The awards are annually presented to those New Mexicans who believe in government transparency at the state or local level –...
Devolder: Improved Coordination Needed Between Los Alamos County Departments & Property Owners
This letter addresses the need for improved coordination between Los Alamos Residential and Commercial Property Owners and Los Alamos County Community Development, Environmental Services, and Environmental Sustainability efforts. Recently, there was an interesting letter in the Los Alamos Daily Post about a joint Los Alamos County Environmental Services and Environmental...
‘E Pluribus Unum’ Photography Truck In Los Alamos Friday
The E Pluribus Unum photography project will be in Los Alamos Aug. 26. Courtesy/LACDC. Since 2012, Santa Fe’s mobile art-space has been traveling across the state of New Mexico working on a statewide photographic portrait project, ‘E Pluribus Unum’. The mobile gallery is outfitted as a mobile...
Taos County Historical Society Presents ‘The Old Spanish Trail’ By Celinda Kaelin Sept. 3
The Taos County Historical Society (TCHS) announces its 2 p.m. Sept. 3, program. ‘The Old Spanish Trail’ by Celinda Reynolds Kaelin in the Kit Carson Electric Cooperative Boardroom, 118 Cruz Alta Road, Taos. Admission is free for members of the Taos County Historical Society and a suggested donation of $5 for non-members.
Taking Stock Of Los Alamos County Nuisance Code Process
Los Alamos is on the verge of an important milestone—completion of the Chapter 18 update—the nuisance code. This represents the final chapter of a multi-phased project designed to bring the Los Alamos County Development Code up to date and to determine clear standards for the Community Development Department (CDD) to assess and enforce nuisance conditions that are clearly identified threats to public health, safety, and welfare on private property.
MLG dodges key forum held by business leaders
On Monday, Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham dodged a key NAIOP forum with business and commercial real estate leaders that was held in Albuquerque. Republican gubernatorial nominee Mark Ronchetti was the only candidate in attendance after the governor did not show up. As the forum began, Ronchetti’s campaign manager unveiled...
Los Alamos COVID Impact: 21 New Cases For Week Ending Aug. 22, 2022
COVID-19 statistics for the week ending Aug. 22, 2022 impacting Los Alamos County:. 21 diagnoses (14 in Los Alamos, 7 in White Rock) Source: New Mexico Department of Health. By Eli Ben-Naim.
Artists at 100-year-old Santa Fe Indian Market say it's now a place of innovation
UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Singing in non-English language). ALICE FORDHAM, BYLINE: Santa Fe's Plaza is buzzing as hoop dancers perform and artists booths shine with weavings, paintings, beadwork. It's vibrant, even though it's pouring with rain. Navajo weaver Venancio Aragon says that's fine. VENANCIO ARAGON: Yeah. All my weavings are, like, associated...
Study predicts some New Mexico counties could see more 100+ degree heat
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Could New Mexico start seeing more 100-degree Fahrenheit days in the near future? A new study by a non-profit climate research group suggests the Land of Enchantment should expect more triple-digit temperature days in the coming years. First Street Foundation recently released a nationwide climate risk study showing that the number of […]
Rio Grande running stronger, but experts aren’t celebrating yet
"My message is the same to middle valley: if you're a praying sort of person please pray for rain because we continue to need it," Casuga says.
Dump trucks, school & city buses: What Volkswagen settlement cash is buying in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New electric buses for the City of Albuquerque, natural gas-powered shuttle busses for the University of New Mexico and dump trucks for a smattering of cities across New Mexico. That is what settlement cash from the Volkswagen emissions scandal is now paying for in the Land of Enchantment. Its been more […]
Time To Restore Trinity To Four Lanes
Tonight, the Los Alamos County Council will hear an update on the Canyon Road Reconstruction Project. According to Chair Randy Ryti, this discussion will also include a review of the road diet on Trinity Drive. I want to thank Chair Ryti for bringing this item back for consideration. Now is...
Let's Talk controlled encampments and safe spaces
Let's Talk NM 8/25 8a: Controlled encampments or safe spaces for people who are unhoused are becoming more common around the country as housing costs keep rising. In Albuquerque, the city council approved the idea then reversed course and passed a moratorium on them. In Santa Fe, plans for a safe space at the Midtown campus also hit opposition. On this week’s Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll talk about managed encampments and we want to hear from you. Should cities consider this option? Why or why not? Email us at LetsTalk@kunm.org or call in live, Thursday morning at 8 on KUNM.
KRQE Newsfeed: Martens case closed, New charge for suspect, Flood threat, Funding for colleges, Business picking up
Tuesday’s Top Stories From park to camp to closed: the evolution of Coronado Park Accidental 911 call leads to cockfighting ring bust in Valencia County Santa Fe Midtown Redevelopment takes step forward US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy visits Albuquerque Monkeypox has reached all 50 states KRQE En Español: Lunes 22 de Agosto 2022 Flooding […]
Inspired Jewelers Grand Opening Weekend Aug. 27-28!
Inspired Jewelers owners Michelle and Kevin Talley at their new store at 555 Oppenheimer, Suite 204. Courtesy/Chamber. Inspired Jewelers owners Michelle and Kevin Talley are hosting a Grand Opening weekend at their new retail store noon to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28 at 555 Oppenheimer, Suite 204.
