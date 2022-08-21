The Duke of Sussex is due to saddle up for an annual polo tournament in Aspen, Colorado, to raise funds and awareness for his charity Sentebale.Harry will play on the Sentebale Team, joined by his longtime friend and the charity’s ambassador: Argentine polo player Nacho Figueras.They are due to battle it out against the Royal Salute and the US Polo Assn teams in a round robin tournament.The Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup is held yearly at the Aspen Valley Polo Club, and serves as the single-largest fundraising event for the charity to advance its mission on behalf of young people...

ASPEN, CO ・ 31 MINUTES AGO