Hawaii State

California Gov. Gavin Newsom Vetoes Safe Injection Site Bill

California Gov. Gavin Newsom connected Monday vetoed a measure that would person allowed harmless injection sites and different overdose prevention programs to unfastened successful San Francisco, Los Angeles and Oakland. In a letter to legislators, the Democratic authorities person said helium feared allowing supervised depletion sites successful those cities mightiness...
CALIFORNIA STATE
2 Men Guilty Of Conspiring To Kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A assemblage connected Tuesday convicted 2 men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer successful 2020, successful a crippled prosecutors described arsenic a rallying outcry for a U.S. civilian warfare by anti-government extremists. The assemblage besides recovered Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr....
MICHIGAN STATE
DeSantis' School Board Candidates Prevail In Florida Primary

All but 5 of the schoolhouse committee candidates endorsed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won oregon precocious to runoffs successful their primaries Tuesday, furthering the Republican’s crusade against “wokeness” successful schools arsenic helium looks to physique a basal of section allies. In all, 25 of the 30...
FLORIDA STATE
Ron DeSantis Releases 'Top Gun'-Inspired Ad And The Twitter Mockery Is Top-Notch

Florida Gov. Ron De Santis (R) released a caller run connected Monday inspired by “Top Gun” that managed to animate immoderate top-notch mockery connected Twitter. The advertisement ― which is called “Top Gov” (get it?) — features a tough-talking DeSantis focusing connected the contented helium seemingly thinks is the astir pressing happening for voters: firm media.
FLORIDA STATE
Former Tennessee House Speaker Arrested In Corruption Probe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s disgraced erstwhile House Speaker Glen Casada and his apical adjutant were arrested Tuesday connected national charges including bribery, kickbacks and conspiracy to perpetrate wealth laundering. Their indictments travel the abrupt resignation successful March of Republican Rep. Robin Smith, who pleaded blameworthy to national...
TENNESSEE STATE
Paul Pelosi Sentenced To 5 Days In Jail, 3 Years Of Probation In DUI

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The hubby of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pleaded blameworthy Tuesday to misdemeanor driving nether the power charges related to a May clang successful California’s vino state and was sentenced to 5 days successful jailhouse and 3 years of probation. Paul Pelosi already served...
NAPA COUNTY, CA

