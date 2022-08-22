Outgoing Arizona GOP House Speaker Rusty Bowers says the US Constitution is 'hanging by a thread'

Outgoing Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers arrives to testify before the January 6 committee in Washington, DC on June 21, 2022. AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Trump sought Arizona GOP House Speaker Rusty Bowers's help to overturn the election.

Bowers testified in front of the January 6 committee.

He lost his primary for state senate to a Trump-backed challenger.

Outgoing Arizona GOP House Speaker Rusty Bowers, who lost his bid for a state Senate seat, said America and the Republican party are in dire straits.

"The constitution is hanging by a thread," Bowers told The Guardian in an interview published Saturday. "The funny thing is, I always thought it would be the other guys. And it's my side. That just rips at my heart: that we would be the people who would surrender the constitution in order to win an election. That just blows my mind."

Earlier this month, Bowers, who testified in front of the House January 6 committee lost his primary to Arizona state Sen. David Farnsworth , who was backed by former President Donald Trump.

Bowers ran for the senate seat because of term limitations for serving in the House.

Trump and his allies had sought Bower's help to overturn Arizona's election results. Bowers told The Guardian that the GOP has embraced "emotional violence."

"They've invented a new way. It's a party that doesn't have any thought. It's all emotional, it's all revenge," Bowers said of the party. "It's all anger. That's all it is."