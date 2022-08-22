ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Outgoing Arizona GOP House Speaker Rusty Bowers says the US Constitution is 'hanging by a thread'

By Sarah Al-Arshani
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago

Outgoing Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers arrives to testify before the January 6 committee in Washington, DC on June 21, 2022.

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

  • Trump sought Arizona GOP House Speaker Rusty Bowers's help to overturn the election.
  • Bowers testified in front of the January 6 committee.
  • He lost his primary for state senate to a Trump-backed challenger.

Outgoing Arizona GOP House Speaker Rusty Bowers, who lost his bid for a state Senate seat, said America and the Republican party are in dire straits.

"The constitution is hanging by a thread," Bowers told The Guardian in an interview published Saturday. "The funny thing is, I always thought it would be the other guys. And it's my side. That just rips at my heart: that we would be the people who would surrender the constitution in order to win an election. That just blows my mind."

Earlier this month, Bowers, who testified in front of the House January 6 committee lost his primary to Arizona state Sen. David Farnsworth , who was backed by former President Donald Trump.

Bowers ran for the senate seat because of term limitations for serving in the House.

Trump and his allies had sought Bower's help to overturn Arizona's election results. Bowers told The Guardian that the GOP has embraced  "emotional violence."

"They've invented a new way. It's a party that doesn't have any thought. It's all emotional, it's all revenge," Bowers said of the party. "It's all anger. That's all it is."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 150

Inksky
6d ago

It breaks my heart too. How can our Americans really be that ignorant to hang on to Trumps lies, criminality, theft, not paying taxes…omg the list is of his own making.

Reply(3)
23
Kempka
6d ago

Socialism and the Constitution cannot coexist. They are antithetical to each other. One depends on authoritarian rule to make it work. The other serves as a firewall against it. The current gangster administration of Biden has violated it numerous times.

Reply(54)
18
Say NO to Dumbacraps
6d ago

The Democrats doesn't believe in the Constitution nor follow by it, Democrats believe that they are above the law. Our Republic and Democracy is in dangerous waters with the Communist Democrats running our country.

Reply(34)
34
State
Arizona State
State
Washington State
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
