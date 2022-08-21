Read full article on original website
His ATM Card Was Used After His DeathJeffery MacSan Clemente, CA
7th Annual Rosendin Golf Tournament Raises Over $270,000 for Navy SEAL FoundationLaura SlawnyDana Point, CA
Where To Get Paw-some Dog Treats In Long Beach for National Dog DayLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
A Paw-some Spot For a Lazy Brunch In Long Beach That is Dog FriendlyLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
The Romantic Restaurant With Waterfront Views in Long Beach That is Perfect for First DatesLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
Laguna Niguel Free Concerts in the Park Feature Fooz Fighters Friday September 9 2022
Laguna Niguel Free Concerts In the Park Features Fooz Fighters, Foo Fighters Tribute Band on Friday September 9 2022. Laguna Niguel Free Concerts In The Park Summer 2022 Guide. Friday September 9 2022 at 6:30pm-8:00pm: Fooz Fighters (Foo Fighters Tribute Band) Laguna Niguel Free Family Friendly Concerts at Laguna Niguel...
Laguna Niguel Hot Summer Nights Free Concerts Features Joe Manuel Friday August 26 2022
Laguna Niguel Ocean Ranch Free Summer Concerts Features Musical Artist Joe Manuel Friday August 26 2022. Shea Hot August Nights Concert Series at Ocean Ranch Village every Friday at 6:00pm-8:00pm in August 2022. Local Southern California Musicians will be performing. Grab a bite to eat, invite your friends and family,...
Laguna Beach Sawdust Art Festival Features Live Music Monday August 22 2022
Laguna Beach Sawdust Art Festival Features Live Music On Monday August 22 2022. Laguna Beaches Sawdust Art Festival’s 56th Annual Summer Festival 2022 is daily thru Sunday August 28 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy the Laguna Beach Sawdust Art Festival!. Friday June...
Laguna Niguel Sea Country Festival 2022 Guide Friday August 26 2022 thru Sunday August 28 2022
Laguna Niguel Sea Country Festival 2022 Guide: Friday August 26 2022 thru Sunday August 28 2022. Laguna Niguel Sea Country Festival Features Free Entry/Live Music/Rides/Games/Food/Taste of Laguna Niguel/Beer and Wine Garden/Vendors. SouthOCBeaches has all the info for you to enjoy Laguna Niguel’s Sea Country Festival!. Friday August 26 2022...
4 Reasons to Attend the 9th Annual Health and Beauty Expo in Huntington Beach This September
DermFx’s 9th Annual Health and Beauty Expo will bring all your favorite medspa treatments under one roof on Sept. 25 at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa. Bring your friends to see what’s new and get in on DermFx’s biggest sale of the year. You’ll have the opportunity to pre-purchase treatments and win exciting freebies and raffle prizes. Here’s four reasons you can’t miss this epic event. DermFx Beauty Expo.
San Juan Capistrano Free Summer Nites Concerts Features Tijuana Dogs Wednesday September 21 2022
San Juan Capistrano Summer Nites Concerts Features Classic Rock Band, Tijuana Dogs on Wednesday September 21 2022. San Juan Capistrano’s Summer Nites Concert Series is on select Wednesdays in 2022 at the Historic Town Center Park. Summer Nites is a Free Family Friendly Summer Concert Event. South OC Beaches...
Newport Beach Free Concert Featuring Britain’s Finest Beatles Tribute Band Sunday September 18 2022
Newport Beach Free Concert on the Green Features Beatles Tribute Band (Britain’s Finest) on Sunday September 18 2022. Newport Beach Free Summer 2022 Concerts on the Green Guide. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy The Newport Beach Free Concerts. Sunday September 18 2022 at...
Laguna Beach Art A Fair Guide Monday August 22 2022
Laguna Beach Art A Fair Guide Monday August 22 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy the Laguna Beach Art A Fair!. Laguna Beach Art A Fair features over 100 Artisans from around the world. Friday August 26 2022 at 1:00pm-7:00pm: San Manuel Trio. Saturday...
San Juan Capistrano Blood Drive Wednesday August 24 2022
San Juan Capistrano Blood Drive Wednesday August 24 2022. South Orange County Blood Drive Guide For August 2022. Wednesday August 24 2022: San Juan Capistrano at 11:00am-5:00pm. Capistrano Unified School District is located at 33122 Valle Road. American Red Cross Blood Drives in South Orange County Beaches in August 2022.
7 Of The Most Romantic Restaurants In L.A. With Some Seriously Beautiful Scenery
As home to Hollywood smiles, breathtaking sunsets and landscapes that leave you speechless, there’s no surprise that this city’s endless beauty spills over into every aspect of life, including the eateries. Whether you’re out to impress a date or just have a penchant for lingering in lush surroundings while you dine on delicious fare, any one of these romantic restaurants will leave you more than satisfied. From historic hilltop spots and sleek rooftop havens to storied venues that ooze charm, below you’ll find a list of eateries in L.A. that are as much a feast for the palate as they are for the eyes. Head up to the 71st floor of the landmark US Bank Tower building and opt for the Edge Table. Once you step into 71 Above absolutely everything is elevated which means you’ll be floating amongst the clouds with unparalleled views of the twinkling DTLA skyline, an elite tasting menu and impeccable service. Location: 633 W 5th St, Los Angeles, CA Website
How to Eat Through Orange County in 24 Hours
Orange County’s food scene has transformed in recent years from a sleepy Los Angeles extension to a distinct locale with an array of flavors all its own. These days, eating and drinking options abound in the OC from morning to night, from brisket taco bites to a tasting menu with worldwide acclaim. Thankfully, the region’s many older mainstays and family-owned restaurants remain popular as well, further highlighting the scene’s diversity across Anaheim’s Little Arabia, Westminster’s Little Saigon, and beyond. Here’s how to spend a perfect day of dining and driving around beautiful Orange County.
The Romantic Restaurant With Waterfront Views in Long Beach That is Perfect for First Dates
Imagine it’s a beautiful afternoon and you and your date are seated at one of the tables on Parker’s Lighthouse Restaurant patio in Long Beach. You notice that the restaurant staff is courteous and kind, and they greet every customer that enters with a warm smile.
7 Best Family-Friendly, Affordable Restaurants Near Disneyland
Anaheim is one of the most visited towns in the United States, but there is more to the area than just theme parks. Great local, cheap Restaurants Near Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm are plentiful if you know where to look. Here are our picks for the 7 best casual restaurants near Disneyland.
3 Los Angeles Steak Restaurants Where You Can Get Your Hands On Prime Cuts Of Meat
If you want the best steak around, then look no further than any of these 3 top rated steakhouses. Best Steak Restaurants in Los Angeles for a Perfect Grade-A DinnerCarlito's Los Angeles / yelp.
Corazon Modern Kitchen in Brea serves up tacos made with lots of love
Corazon Modern Kitchen in downtown Brea, Orange County, is a local favorite for tacos especially on Taco Tuesdays.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Selling The OC’ on Netflix, A ‘Selling Sunset’ Spinoff With More Agents, More Drama, And More Pricey Properties
Real estate brokers Jason and Brett Oppenheim of Netflix’s Selling Sunset spin off their successful Los Angeles operation into an elite Newport Beach outpost in Selling the OC. 11 agents have been hired on for their new office, with a mixture of personalities and professional experience. But as the O Bros say in the first episode, they didn’t come to Orange County to fail. So it’s up to these agents to close mad deals on the area’s ritziest properties even as they navigate the interpersonal battlefield of the O Group’s flashy new offices.
Contemporary Oceanfront Private Oasis with Courtyard
Perched on a cliffside at Cameo Shores Estate in Corona Del Mar, Newport Beach, California, this architecturally stunning coastal luxury home offers panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean. The 7,000 sq. ft. contemporary home is designed by William Guidero Planning and Design. At the center of the home is a...
This is the Best Pizza Place in California
When it comes to the best in California, this pizza place in Los Angeles came out on top. A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food.
SoCal's desert, mountain communities may see thunderstorms, flash flooding Thursday
Southern California communities will see some morning fog on Thursdays, with a chance of thunderstorms and flash flooding in mountain and desert communities.
Paradise Dynasty Replacing Din Tai Fung in The Americana at Brand
The restaurant will feature space for a smaller outpost of Le Shrimp Noodle Bar
