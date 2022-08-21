Read full article on original website
localemagazine.com
4 Reasons to Attend the 9th Annual Health and Beauty Expo in Huntington Beach This September
DermFx’s 9th Annual Health and Beauty Expo will bring all your favorite medspa treatments under one roof on Sept. 25 at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa. Bring your friends to see what’s new and get in on DermFx’s biggest sale of the year. You’ll have the opportunity to pre-purchase treatments and win exciting freebies and raffle prizes. Here’s four reasons you can’t miss this epic event. DermFx Beauty Expo.
Is Catalina Island worth spending a weekend?
Catalina Island is a hidden gem and popular vacation spot for California residents and this tropical paradise is located just 60 minutes off the California coast. Now, this island has had a very long and interesting history with the first inhabitants dating back to 7000 B.C. Over the years, ownership of the island has changed hands numerous times. Nowadays, you see a vast Spanish influence throughout the island, and this first started after it was claimed by Spain in 1572.
idesignarch.com
Contemporary Oceanfront Private Oasis with Courtyard
Perched on a cliffside at Cameo Shores Estate in Corona Del Mar, Newport Beach, California, this architecturally stunning coastal luxury home offers panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean. The 7,000 sq. ft. contemporary home is designed by William Guidero Planning and Design. At the center of the home is a...
The Romantic Restaurant With Waterfront Views in Long Beach That is Perfect for First Dates
Imagine it’s a beautiful afternoon and you and your date are seated at one of the tables on Parker’s Lighthouse Restaurant patio in Long Beach. You notice that the restaurant staff is courteous and kind, and they greet every customer that enters with a warm smile.
southocbeaches.com
San Juan Capistrano Blood Drive Wednesday August 24 2022
San Juan Capistrano Blood Drive Wednesday August 24 2022. South Orange County Blood Drive Guide For August 2022. Wednesday August 24 2022: San Juan Capistrano at 11:00am-5:00pm. Capistrano Unified School District is located at 33122 Valle Road. American Red Cross Blood Drives in South Orange County Beaches in August 2022.
southocbeaches.com
Newport Beach Free Concert Featuring Britain’s Finest Beatles Tribute Band Sunday September 18 2022
Newport Beach Free Concert on the Green Features Beatles Tribute Band (Britain’s Finest) on Sunday September 18 2022. Newport Beach Free Summer 2022 Concerts on the Green Guide. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy The Newport Beach Free Concerts. Sunday September 18 2022 at...
southocbeaches.com
Laguna Beach Sawdust Art Festival Features Live Music Monday August 22 2022
Laguna Beach Sawdust Art Festival Features Live Music On Monday August 22 2022. Laguna Beaches Sawdust Art Festival’s 56th Annual Summer Festival 2022 is daily thru Sunday August 28 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy the Laguna Beach Sawdust Art Festival!. Friday June...
Eater
How to Eat Through Orange County in 24 Hours
Orange County’s food scene has transformed in recent years from a sleepy Los Angeles extension to a distinct locale with an array of flavors all its own. These days, eating and drinking options abound in the OC from morning to night, from brisket taco bites to a tasting menu with worldwide acclaim. Thankfully, the region’s many older mainstays and family-owned restaurants remain popular as well, further highlighting the scene’s diversity across Anaheim’s Little Arabia, Westminster’s Little Saigon, and beyond. Here’s how to spend a perfect day of dining and driving around beautiful Orange County.
southocbeaches.com
Laguna Niguel Sea Country Festival 2022 Guide Friday August 26 2022 thru Sunday August 28 2022
Laguna Niguel Sea Country Festival 2022 Guide: Friday August 26 2022 thru Sunday August 28 2022. Laguna Niguel Sea Country Festival Features Free Entry/Live Music/Rides/Games/Food/Taste of Laguna Niguel/Beer and Wine Garden/Vendors. SouthOCBeaches has all the info for you to enjoy Laguna Niguel’s Sea Country Festival!. Friday August 26 2022...
tourcounsel.com
The Luxurious Malibu Beach in California
Malibu Beach is one of the most beautiful areas to visit when we talk about coastal areas of the United States, and it is something that can be seen as we enter the highway that runs along the coast. It's no wonder so many people love this part of Los Angeles County, which is surrounded by the Santa Monica Mountains. There are more than 30 kilometers of beach, blue waters and beautiful scenery.
southocbeaches.com
San Juan Capistrano Free Summer Nites Concerts Features Tijuana Dogs Wednesday September 21 2022
San Juan Capistrano Summer Nites Concerts Features Classic Rock Band, Tijuana Dogs on Wednesday September 21 2022. San Juan Capistrano’s Summer Nites Concert Series is on select Wednesdays in 2022 at the Historic Town Center Park. Summer Nites is a Free Family Friendly Summer Concert Event. South OC Beaches...
southocbeaches.com
Laguna Niguel Hot Summer Nights Free Concerts Features Joe Manuel Friday August 26 2022
Laguna Niguel Ocean Ranch Free Summer Concerts Features Musical Artist Joe Manuel Friday August 26 2022. Shea Hot August Nights Concert Series at Ocean Ranch Village every Friday at 6:00pm-8:00pm in August 2022. Local Southern California Musicians will be performing. Grab a bite to eat, invite your friends and family,...
roadfood.com
7 Best Family-Friendly, Affordable Restaurants Near Disneyland
Anaheim is one of the most visited towns in the United States, but there is more to the area than just theme parks. Great local, cheap Restaurants Near Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm are plentiful if you know where to look. Here are our picks for the 7 best casual restaurants near Disneyland.
places.travel
All American Road Trip: 5 Days to Explore California’s Desert Country and 2 National Parks
California Desert Country is like nowhere else on the planet. Get ready to drive through naturally carved landscapes, answer the call of calderas, have your nerves rattled by rattlesnakes and bow among canyons during spiritual sunsets. This is your itinerary for five days in the California desert without boundaries. Cross...
3 Los Angeles Steak Restaurants Where You Can Get Your Hands On Prime Cuts Of Meat
If you want the best steak around, then look no further than any of these 3 top rated steakhouses. Best Steak Restaurants in Los Angeles for a Perfect Grade-A DinnerCarlito's Los Angeles / yelp.
SoCal's desert, mountain communities may see thunderstorms, flash flooding Thursday
Southern California communities will see some morning fog on Thursdays, with a chance of thunderstorms and flash flooding in mountain and desert communities.
cityofhope.org
City of Hope and FivePoint Invite Orange County, Calif. Residents to Rise Above Cancer as Great Park Balloon Soars with Messages of Hope
(August 22, 2022, Irvine, Calif.) — City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, is sending the iconic Great Park Balloon in Irvine, California, into the sky with a message of hope for ending the disease that affects 1 in 3 Americans in their lifetime. The balloon’s inaugural flight will take place today as the first patients walk through the doors of City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center four miles away.
LA And OC Will Feel Significant Temperature Increases From Climate Change
California is one of four states expected to see the largest increase in hot days. The other three are Texas, Arizona and Florida.
This is the Best Pizza Place in California
When it comes to the best in California, this pizza place in Los Angeles came out on top. A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food.
This Is California's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism put together a list of the most popular cheap food in each state.
