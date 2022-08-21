ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dana Point, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

localemagazine.com

4 Reasons to Attend the 9th Annual Health and Beauty Expo in Huntington Beach This September

DermFx’s 9th Annual Health and Beauty Expo will bring all your favorite medspa treatments under one roof on Sept. 25 at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa. Bring your friends to see what’s new and get in on DermFx’s biggest sale of the year. You’ll have the opportunity to pre-purchase treatments and win exciting freebies and raffle prizes. Here’s four reasons you can’t miss this epic event. DermFx Beauty Expo.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Vishnu

Is Catalina Island worth spending a weekend?

Catalina Island is a hidden gem and popular vacation spot for California residents and this tropical paradise is located just 60 minutes off the California coast. Now, this island has had a very long and interesting history with the first inhabitants dating back to 7000 B.C. Over the years, ownership of the island has changed hands numerous times. Nowadays, you see a vast Spanish influence throughout the island, and this first started after it was claimed by Spain in 1572.
AVALON, CA
idesignarch.com

Contemporary Oceanfront Private Oasis with Courtyard

Perched on a cliffside at Cameo Shores Estate in Corona Del Mar, Newport Beach, California, this architecturally stunning coastal luxury home offers panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean. The 7,000 sq. ft. contemporary home is designed by William Guidero Planning and Design. At the center of the home is a...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
southocbeaches.com

San Juan Capistrano Blood Drive Wednesday August 24 2022

San Juan Capistrano Blood Drive Wednesday August 24 2022. South Orange County Blood Drive Guide For August 2022. Wednesday August 24 2022: San Juan Capistrano at 11:00am-5:00pm. Capistrano Unified School District is located at 33122 Valle Road. American Red Cross Blood Drives in South Orange County Beaches in August 2022.
Eater

How to Eat Through Orange County in 24 Hours

Orange County’s food scene has transformed in recent years from a sleepy Los Angeles extension to a distinct locale with an array of flavors all its own. These days, eating and drinking options abound in the OC from morning to night, from brisket taco bites to a tasting menu with worldwide acclaim. Thankfully, the region’s many older mainstays and family-owned restaurants remain popular as well, further highlighting the scene’s diversity across Anaheim’s Little Arabia, Westminster’s Little Saigon, and beyond. Here’s how to spend a perfect day of dining and driving around beautiful Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
southocbeaches.com

Laguna Niguel Sea Country Festival 2022 Guide Friday August 26 2022 thru Sunday August 28 2022

Laguna Niguel Sea Country Festival 2022 Guide: Friday August 26 2022 thru Sunday August 28 2022. Laguna Niguel Sea Country Festival Features Free Entry/Live Music/Rides/Games/Food/Taste of Laguna Niguel/Beer and Wine Garden/Vendors. SouthOCBeaches has all the info for you to enjoy Laguna Niguel’s Sea Country Festival!. Friday August 26 2022...
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
tourcounsel.com

The Luxurious Malibu Beach in California

Malibu Beach is one of the most beautiful areas to visit when we talk about coastal areas of the United States, and it is something that can be seen as we enter the highway that runs along the coast. It's no wonder so many people love this part of Los Angeles County, which is surrounded by the Santa Monica Mountains. There are more than 30 kilometers of beach, blue waters and beautiful scenery.
MALIBU, CA
roadfood.com

7 Best Family-Friendly, Affordable Restaurants Near Disneyland

Anaheim is one of the most visited towns in the United States, but there is more to the area than just theme parks. Great local, cheap Restaurants Near Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm are plentiful if you know where to look. Here are our picks for the 7 best casual restaurants near Disneyland.
ANAHEIM, CA
cityofhope.org

City of Hope and FivePoint Invite Orange County, Calif. Residents to Rise Above Cancer as Great Park Balloon Soars with Messages of Hope

(August 22, 2022, Irvine, Calif.) — City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, is sending the iconic Great Park Balloon in Irvine, California, into the sky with a message of hope for ending the disease that affects 1 in 3 Americans in their lifetime. The balloon’s inaugural flight will take place today as the first patients walk through the doors of City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center four miles away.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

