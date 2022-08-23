Calumet Park woman ID'd after 1 killed, 3 hurt in multi-vehicle crash in Oak Lawn; driver in custody

The woman killed in an Oak Lawn car crash Sunday has been identified as a 66-year-old Calumet Park woman, according to officials.

One person is in custody and three others were injured in the crash near Chicago's Southwest Side, according to police.

The crash happened at about 1:50 a.m. near West 110th Street and South Cicero Avenue, Oak Lawn police said.

A Dodge Charger was traveling south on Cicero at a high speed when it struck the rear of a Lincoln four-door, forcing the Lincoln into the northbound lanes near 110th Street, a preliminary police investigation showed.

The Lincoln struck a Dodge Ram pick-up truck head-on, killing a female passenger in the Lincoln, police said.

She has been identified as 66-year-old Ma. Anita Chacon, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.

The Charger came to a stop near the 110th and Cicero intersection, police said. A Honda Accord, which was also traveling south on Cicero at a high speed, left the roadway near 109th and Cicero and hit a bench, causing it to roll over "numerous" times before stopping at a 110th and Cicero parking lot.

The driver of the Lincoln was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, police said. The female driver of the Ram pick-up was taken to the same hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and her two passengers were uninjured.

The driver of the Honda Accord was transported to Christ Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the driver of the Dodge Charger was taken into custody at the scene, police said. Both are under investigation for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Cicero Avenue will be shut down in all directions from 105th Street to 111th Street while the Oak Lawn Police Traffic Division and Illinois State Police investigate the crash, authorities said.