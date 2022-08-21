Read full article on original website
How to get your PA license plates replaced
It's from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the AAA office on East State Street.
Meadville community can replace old license plates at free event
The Meadville City Police Department is teaming up with a local AAA branch to help the community replace old license plates. Fontaine Glenn was live this morning from the control room with more on today’s event. A similar event was held in Erie last Friday that had an overwhelming turnout and now Meadville area residents […]
explore venango
PSP Franklin to Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint Next Month
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police will be conducting a DUI checkpoint during the month of September. The checkpoint will take place throughout the coverage area of PSP Franklin. It will focus on removing drug and alcohol impaired drivers from the roadways within Venango County. The specific...
butlerradio.com
Mercer Rd. In Harmony Closing For Work
Drivers in the Harmony area should be aware of a road closure that begins Monday. Mercer Road will be shut down between Route 19 and Wise Road. The intersection with Little Creek Road however will remain open. Crews will be working on the roundabout splinter islands and truck aprons. The...
New cellphone sites in Crawford, Warren counties
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Select residents in Crawford and Warren counties may notice a faster cellphone signal. AT&T has expanded its 5G network in 13 Pennsylvania Counties including in Crawford and Warren counties. In Crawford County, a new site in Titusville is expected to improve coverage and capacity along Route 89 and Route 27. In Warren County, […]
explore venango
J. Douglas “Doug” Cole
J. Douglas “Doug” Cole passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022 in Clarion, Pennsylvania, after dealing with health complications related to his asthma/emphysema and skin cancer. He was 79. Doug was born to parents J. Kermit and Dorothy Cole, on November 14, 1942 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He graduated...
Police: Car found in Allegheny River in Oakmont
OAKMONT, Pa. — On Tuesday, dive crews were at the scene of a car found in the Allegheny River. Dispatch confirmed to Channel 11 that the report of a car in the river at the Oakmont Yacht Club came in at 3:02 p.m. According to the Oakmont Borough Police...
Fire breaks out at Jefferson County golf club
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A fire broke out in the maintenance supplies storage area in the Scottish Heights Golf & Lodge. On Saturday, Aug. 20, at 10 p.m. a fire started in the storage area at the golf club. The building, all maintenance supplies and equipment were destroyed. The fire caused the golf course […]
Teachers stepping up to help fill bus driver shortage in Butler School District
BUTLER, Pa. — According to the Pennsylvania State Education Association, every single district in the state is looking for teachers right now. With kids heading back to school soon, bus drivers are still in high demand, and teachers in Butler are encouraging others to be part of the solution.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Students in southern Butler County set to begin school year at district with new name
Students in six south Butler County communities will return to classes Thursday for a new school year under a new district name. More than a year ago, officials in the South Butler County School District began the process of changing the district’s name to Knoch School District. School officials...
explore venango
AAA: Gas Prices Decrease in Pa.
VENANGO CO., Pa. – Gas prices are six cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $4.254 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $4.254. Average price during the week of August 15, 2022: $4.317. Average price...
chautauquatoday.com
Two Injured After Vehicle Strikes Amish Buggy in Sherman
Two people were injured late Tuesday afternoon in a crash involving an Amish buggy in the Village of Sherman. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say an investigation found that a vehicle driven by 30-year-old Naresh Venkatesan of Erie, Pennsylvania was traveling west on I-86 at about 4:30 PM, when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of the Exit 6 off-ramp and Osborn Street. This resulted in his vehicle striking an Amish horse-and-buggy. Deputies say two people in the buggy were transported to Westfield Memorial Hospital for treatment. The horse was not injured. Venkatesan was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign and will answer the charge in Sherman Town Court at a later date. Firefighters from Sherman and Mayville assisted at the scene.
Crews battle Mercer County garage fire
Firefighters were called to Elm Street around 8:30 p.m.
beavercountyradio.com
Pa State Police Looking For Help with Two Catalytic Converter Thefts in Lawrence County
(Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are looking for the publics help in the theft of a catalytic converter theft from two different Lawrence County businesses on the same day. Troopers said via release that someone stole the catalytic converter from a 1999 Ford F350 Truck at...
explore venango
SPONSORED: New or Used – Redbank Chevrolet Has the Right Vehicle for You!
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet in New Bethlehem and find the right new or used vehicle to fit your needs!. (Pictured above: Sales professional Ben Kundick, Jr.) CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 2020 CHEVROLET TAHOE. REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $44,990. Mileage: 66,511. (Click on the vehicle for...
wtae.com
Oz makes campaign appearance in Butler County
ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, made a campaign stop in Butler County on Tuesday. Watch the report from Butler County in the video above. Oz toured the facilities of Robinson Fans, an industrial fan manufacturer in Zelienople. While there, he...
Vehicle fire damages Fairview home
A vehicle fire caused damage to a home in Fairview Township. The fire happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 7600 block of Magnolia Blvd. Firefighters found the car fully involved when they arrived on scene. Crews had the fire under control within minutes then checked the eves of the house and the attic. The […]
explore venango
Motorcyclist Passes Out, Crashes Bike on Route 38
BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – A 60-year-old motorcyclist was injured after he reportedly passed out and crashed his bike on State Route 38 in Washington Township. According to Butler-based State Police, the crash occurred around 1:08 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, as 60-year-old Vince E. Mcanallen, of West Sunbury, was operating a 2004 Harley Davidson Cruiser, followed by a known witness, south on State Route 38, in Washington Township, Butler County.
explore venango
Robert Lee Murphy, Jr.
Robert Lee Murphy, Jr., (also known as Bob or Murf), of Clarion, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022 at the age of 87. He was born along with his twin sister Carolyn, on May 28, 1935 in East Brady, PA, and was the son of the late Robert Lee Murphy Sr. and Martha Stanley Murphy.
explore venango
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – Showers, mainly before 8am. Patchy fog before 9am. High near 78. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Tonight – Areas of...
