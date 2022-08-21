ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaffee, MO

semoball.com

New era of East Prairie football set to begin

A new era of East Prairie football is set to begin with first-year head coach David Stalker leading the way and there is a belief around the program that something special is growing. “Football means so much to this school and community and we want to provide a product that...
EAST PRAIRIE, MO
FOX2Now

Two earthquakes shake Missouri on Monday

ST. LOUIS – Two earthquakes hit Missouri Monday. One was in the morning, and the other was at night. The morning one happened at 7:50 a.m. in Cape Girardeau according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was a 2.0 magnitude with a 0.1 km depth. The evening earthquake happened...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau native to perform at Grand Ole Opry

(KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau native is preparing for one of the biggest performances of his career. Nicky V. Hines is set to perform at the Grand Ole Opry on Thursday, August 25. He’ll take the same stage rich with history of where many great music artists have appeared.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Positive case of Heartland virus reported in Jackson County, Ill.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A positive case of Heartland virus, the third in the state since 2018, was reported recently in southern Illinois. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, an older person living in rural Jackson County recently tested positive for the tick-borne virus. The first two...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Small quake detected in Cape Girardeau

A small earthquake occurred Monday morning that was indicated to be centered in the city of Cape Girardeau on the Missouri/Illinois border. The USGS seismograph at the University of Memphis registered a 2.0 tremor at about 1:50 am Monday. It was located 2.6 miles west of downtown Cape Girardeau near the West Park Mall area.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
suntimesnews.com

CEC believes bird or ‘sky lantern’ may have caused three-hour outage Monday

PERRYVILLE – Citizens Electric Corporation (CEC) experienced an outage lasting nearly three hours Monday morning affecting over 1,700 members in Perryville. One of the members affected was Donze Communications’ radio station KSGM transmitter near Brewer. Employees of Citizens Electric witnessed loud noises and bright flashes in the St....
PERRYVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Cape Splash closes early due to staffing issues

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center will close early due to staffing issues. According to a post on the center’s Facebook page, while it’s closing early for the 2022 season, they will still have Doggy Swim Day on September 24. You can register for the event at www.cityofcapegirardeau.org.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

New Culinary Arts Center coming to Poplar Bluff thanks to grants

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center is getting a state-of-the-art Culinary Arts Center. The Missouri Department of Economic Development has approved a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant for the construction of the center. According to a statement from the Poplar Bluff R-I School District, the...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
KFVS12

UTV passenger seriously injured in crash

REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Steeleville, Missouri man was flown to a St. Louis hospital after a crash Sunday night, August 21 in Reynolds County. The crash happened at 7:01 p.m. on Route N, just 4 miles south of Lesterville. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 32-year-old Richard...
REYNOLDS COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Missing southern Illinois man found dead in Madison County

Trigg County Coroner: Texas man drowned in Lake Barkley. Anna-Jonesboro soccer field renamed to honor coach killed in crash. Reward of $5,000 offered in case of missing Sikeston woman. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT. |. A missing Sikeston woman's family is offering a $5,000 reward in the...
MADISON COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

New businesses come to Cape Girardeau

Here are tips for parents and others looking to post back-to-school photos. With a recent grant of over $10 million, Paducah will begin projects surrounding the riverfront. Paducah police are investigating a homicide from Tuesday, Aug. 23. Positive case of tick-borne illness in Jackson County, Ill. Updated: 5 hours ago.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Small earthquake registers near mall in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake registered near West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau early Monday morning, August 22. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.0 earthquake was recorded at 2:50 a.m. The epicenter was east of a dentist’s office, which is east of West Park Mall, at...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
thecash-book.com

ATVs, UTVs, golf carts are banned from city streets

It’s rare for the Jackson Board of Aldermen to split a vote with a 4-4 tie, but it happened Aug. 15 when considering the matter of allowing golf carts, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and utility vehicles (UTVs) to be driven on city streets. (The aldermen recently learned that the city...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Passenger dies in crash on I-57 near Anna involving 2 semis

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One person died in a two-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 57 near Anna. According to Illinois State Police, a 2018 white International truck-tractor semi-trailer combination was having issues and stopped in part of the right lane on I-57 at mile post 32. They said a...
ANNA, IL
kbsi23.com

Sikeston officials give safety tips on propane tanks

SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – Since the explosion of a home in Wyatt, Missouri, Sikeston officials are warning people of the dangers surrounding propane tanks. Luetenent Zak Haskin says you should always be aware of any strange smells. Gas does not have a smell to it naturally, but it is added by the gas companies for you to be able to tell what it is.
SIKESTON, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Marijuana growing operation discovered near Graves-McCracken line

An illegal marijuana growing operation was discovered in northern Graves County, near the McCracken County line. Deputies from Graves and McCracken Counties trekked into the remote area to clear the plants. They also rounded up the machinery and other items at the site. The site was described as very remote...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

$5000 reward offered for info in missing woman case in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is looking for a missing woman who has been missing since February 2021. Shyann Morrison was last seen in Sikeston in February of 2021. The friends and family of Shyann are still looking for her. They are asking for...
SIKESTON, MO
KICK AM 1530

Dad, Mother and Toddler Have Died After Missouri Home Explosion

A sad story in Missouri has become even more tragic. There are now 3 fatalities resulting from a home explosion in Wyatt, Missouri this past week. As we shared a few days ago, a Wyatt, Missouri home exploded early Monday morning, August 15 at around 7am. At that time, 22-year-old Corey Coleman had been killed while 9 others were injured. The Mississippi County Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post today announced that two other family members had now succumbed to their injuries. Myranda Gale Golden, 22 and her 3-year-old have now also passed.
WYATT, MO

