The massive new bridge that connects Terminal Island and downtown Long Beach has officially been named the "Long Beach International Gateway Bridge." The span replaced the Gerald Desmond Bridge and opened to traffic in October 2020. "Since our new bridge officially opened in 2020, it has been a bright new landmark for our city -- welcoming visitors from close to home and around the world," Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia said in a statement. "The approval of its official name as the Long Beach International Gateway Bridge perfectly fits all that it represents, and we are excited to have it serve our community and our great port for generations to come."The name was chosen through a public survey and the old bridge was named for a former Long Beach city attorney.Its construction was a roughly $1.6 billion project and the new bridge is 50 feet higher than the Gerald Desmond Bridge.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO