Eater

How to Eat Through Orange County in 24 Hours

Orange County’s food scene has transformed in recent years from a sleepy Los Angeles extension to a distinct locale with an array of flavors all its own. These days, eating and drinking options abound in the OC from morning to night, from brisket taco bites to a tasting menu with worldwide acclaim. Thankfully, the region’s many older mainstays and family-owned restaurants remain popular as well, further highlighting the scene’s diversity across Anaheim’s Little Arabia, Westminster’s Little Saigon, and beyond. Here’s how to spend a perfect day of dining and driving around beautiful Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
cityofhope.org

City of Hope and FivePoint Invite Orange County, Calif. Residents to Rise Above Cancer as Great Park Balloon Soars with Messages of Hope

(August 22, 2022, Irvine, Calif.) — City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, is sending the iconic Great Park Balloon in Irvine, California, into the sky with a message of hope for ending the disease that affects 1 in 3 Americans in their lifetime. The balloon’s inaugural flight will take place today as the first patients walk through the doors of City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center four miles away.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Selling The OC’ on Netflix, A ‘Selling Sunset’ Spinoff With More Agents, More Drama, And More Pricey Properties

Real estate brokers Jason and Brett Oppenheim of Netflix’s Selling Sunset spin off their successful Los Angeles operation into an elite Newport Beach outpost in Selling the OC. 11 agents have been hired on for their new office, with a mixture of personalities and professional experience. But as the O Bros say in the first episode, they didn’t come to Orange County to fail. So it’s up to these agents to close mad deals on the area’s ritziest properties even as they navigate the interpersonal battlefield of the O Group’s flashy new offices.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Laist.com

Anaheim’s Little Arabia Is Finally An Official Location

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. After years of community lobbying, the...
ANAHEIM, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

PACs throw cash at Laguna Beach ballot initiatives

A slate of newly-formed political action committees are poised to spend tens of thousands of dollars to influence how Laguna Beach voters decide on three ballot initiatives, public records show. One newly formed political committee largely funded by the real estate community has reportedly amassed over $71,000 to defeat Measure...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Home sales drop by as much as 38% in Southern California

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Home sales across Southern California have plummeted by as much as 38% year-over-year as the once hot real estate market continues to slow amid a looming recession. According to a Redfin report released Monday, in July, home sales in Orange County, Los Angeles and Riverside have...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
danapointtimes.com

Wind & Sea Celebrates 50th Anniversary

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
DANA POINT, CA
hotelnewsresource.com

249 Room DoubleTree by Hilton Buena Park Opens in Orange County

DoubleTree by Hilton Buena Park officially opens its doors following a 24-month, multi-million-dollar renovation, joining DoubleTree by Hilton. The newly upgraded 249-room hotel is located along the 5 and 91 freeways and conveniently off the Beach Blvd. exit. Known as the entertainment zone of Orange County, Buena Park is home to the most attractions in Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Long Beach Port's new bridge officially gets its name

The massive new bridge that connects Terminal Island and downtown Long Beach has officially been named the "Long Beach International Gateway Bridge." The span replaced the Gerald Desmond Bridge and opened to traffic in October 2020. "Since our new bridge officially opened in 2020, it has been a bright new landmark for our city -- welcoming visitors from close to home and around the world," Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia said in a statement. "The approval of its official name as the Long Beach International Gateway Bridge perfectly fits all that it represents, and we are excited to have it serve our community and our great port for generations to come."The name was chosen through a public survey and the old bridge was named for a former Long Beach city attorney.Its construction was a roughly $1.6 billion project and the new bridge is 50 feet higher than the Gerald Desmond Bridge.
LONG BEACH, CA
localemagazine.com

4 Reasons to Attend the 9th Annual Health and Beauty Expo in Huntington Beach This September

DermFx’s 9th Annual Health and Beauty Expo will bring all your favorite medspa treatments under one roof on Sept. 25 at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa. Bring your friends to see what’s new and get in on DermFx’s biggest sale of the year. You’ll have the opportunity to pre-purchase treatments and win exciting freebies and raffle prizes. Here’s four reasons you can’t miss this epic event. DermFx Beauty Expo.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Another duck found in Fountain Valley park with beak cut off

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. - Another abused duck has been found at a Fountain Valley park with its beak severed, and has died from its injuries. This is the third duck reported in recent weeks to be found with its beak severed at Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley according to the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center of Orange County.
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
newportbeachindy.com

VEA Newport Beach Unveils New Food and Beverage Experiences

Last fall, Newport Beach Marriott Hotel & Spa General Manager Debbie Snavely told the audience gathered for Newport Beach & Company’s annual Marketing Outlook Reception & Tourism Awards Ceremony that her hotel was undergoing a complete reimagining that will be transformational in scope. “It will be something you have...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
fullertonobserver.com

Happening This Week: August 22-28

Here are some events happening in an around Fullerton during the week of August 22-28: • Sensory Friendly Tuesdays (9-10am): “Sensory Friendly Tuesdays” is a weekly museum program for children with autism and sensory processing differences. The Children’s Museum at La Habra. 301 S. Euclid St. La Habra, CA. For more information call (562) 383-4236 or visit www.lhcm.org.
FULLERTON, CA

