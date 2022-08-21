Read full article on original website
His ATM Card Was Used After His DeathJeffery MacSan Clemente, CA
Is Catalina Island worth spending a weekend?VishnuAvalon, CA
7th Annual Rosendin Golf Tournament Raises Over $270,000 for Navy SEAL FoundationLaura SlawnyDana Point, CA
Where To Get Paw-some Dog Treats In Long Beach for National Dog DayLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
A Paw-some Spot For a Lazy Brunch In Long Beach That is Dog FriendlyLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
Eater
How to Eat Through Orange County in 24 Hours
Orange County’s food scene has transformed in recent years from a sleepy Los Angeles extension to a distinct locale with an array of flavors all its own. These days, eating and drinking options abound in the OC from morning to night, from brisket taco bites to a tasting menu with worldwide acclaim. Thankfully, the region’s many older mainstays and family-owned restaurants remain popular as well, further highlighting the scene’s diversity across Anaheim’s Little Arabia, Westminster’s Little Saigon, and beyond. Here’s how to spend a perfect day of dining and driving around beautiful Orange County.
cityofhope.org
City of Hope and FivePoint Invite Orange County, Calif. Residents to Rise Above Cancer as Great Park Balloon Soars with Messages of Hope
(August 22, 2022, Irvine, Calif.) — City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, is sending the iconic Great Park Balloon in Irvine, California, into the sky with a message of hope for ending the disease that affects 1 in 3 Americans in their lifetime. The balloon’s inaugural flight will take place today as the first patients walk through the doors of City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center four miles away.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Selling The OC’ on Netflix, A ‘Selling Sunset’ Spinoff With More Agents, More Drama, And More Pricey Properties
Real estate brokers Jason and Brett Oppenheim of Netflix’s Selling Sunset spin off their successful Los Angeles operation into an elite Newport Beach outpost in Selling the OC. 11 agents have been hired on for their new office, with a mixture of personalities and professional experience. But as the O Bros say in the first episode, they didn’t come to Orange County to fail. So it’s up to these agents to close mad deals on the area’s ritziest properties even as they navigate the interpersonal battlefield of the O Group’s flashy new offices.
Laist.com
Anaheim’s Little Arabia Is Finally An Official Location
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. After years of community lobbying, the...
This is the Best Pizza Place in California
When it comes to the best in California, this pizza place in Los Angeles came out on top. A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food.
lagunabeachindy.com
PACs throw cash at Laguna Beach ballot initiatives
A slate of newly-formed political action committees are poised to spend tens of thousands of dollars to influence how Laguna Beach voters decide on three ballot initiatives, public records show. One newly formed political committee largely funded by the real estate community has reportedly amassed over $71,000 to defeat Measure...
spectrumnews1.com
Home sales drop by as much as 38% in Southern California
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Home sales across Southern California have plummeted by as much as 38% year-over-year as the once hot real estate market continues to slow amid a looming recession. According to a Redfin report released Monday, in July, home sales in Orange County, Los Angeles and Riverside have...
1 Woman Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Newport Beach (Newport Beach, CA)
According to Lt. Justin Morouse, a motor vehicle accident took place on Friday night in Newport Beach dock. The official stated that a woman drove her car into the water near [..]
danapointtimes.com
Wind & Sea Celebrates 50th Anniversary
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
hotelnewsresource.com
249 Room DoubleTree by Hilton Buena Park Opens in Orange County
DoubleTree by Hilton Buena Park officially opens its doors following a 24-month, multi-million-dollar renovation, joining DoubleTree by Hilton. The newly upgraded 249-room hotel is located along the 5 and 91 freeways and conveniently off the Beach Blvd. exit. Known as the entertainment zone of Orange County, Buena Park is home to the most attractions in Orange County.
NBC Los Angeles
Modern Townhomes Planned at 1998 Laguna Niguel Landslide Site Unsettles Residents
The Laguna Niguel planning commission set to meet later Tuesday night is considering allowing a new townhome project to be built where another one stood two decades ago, on land where a tragic landslide took place. Currently, it's a greenbelt. But in 1998, there were homes. That year some of...
Long Beach Port's new bridge officially gets its name
The massive new bridge that connects Terminal Island and downtown Long Beach has officially been named the "Long Beach International Gateway Bridge." The span replaced the Gerald Desmond Bridge and opened to traffic in October 2020. "Since our new bridge officially opened in 2020, it has been a bright new landmark for our city -- welcoming visitors from close to home and around the world," Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia said in a statement. "The approval of its official name as the Long Beach International Gateway Bridge perfectly fits all that it represents, and we are excited to have it serve our community and our great port for generations to come."The name was chosen through a public survey and the old bridge was named for a former Long Beach city attorney.Its construction was a roughly $1.6 billion project and the new bridge is 50 feet higher than the Gerald Desmond Bridge.
The Romantic Restaurant With Waterfront Views in Long Beach That is Perfect for First Dates
Imagine it’s a beautiful afternoon and you and your date are seated at one of the tables on Parker’s Lighthouse Restaurant patio in Long Beach. You notice that the restaurant staff is courteous and kind, and they greet every customer that enters with a warm smile.
lagunabeachindy.com
Man accused of bludgeoning aunt arrested after South Laguna standoff
A Laguna Beach man suspected of bludgeoning his aunt was arrested after a six-hour standoff Tuesday that ended after officers put tear gas into a South Laguna home. Shaun Brant, 31, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder. At 10:20 .m., a woman called...
localemagazine.com
4 Reasons to Attend the 9th Annual Health and Beauty Expo in Huntington Beach This September
DermFx’s 9th Annual Health and Beauty Expo will bring all your favorite medspa treatments under one roof on Sept. 25 at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa. Bring your friends to see what’s new and get in on DermFx’s biggest sale of the year. You’ll have the opportunity to pre-purchase treatments and win exciting freebies and raffle prizes. Here’s four reasons you can’t miss this epic event. DermFx Beauty Expo.
1 Woman Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Yorba Linda (Yorba Linda, CA)
According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, a single-vehicle crash was reported on Sunday in Yorba Linda. The officials stated that a woman was driving a Lexus in the [..]
foxla.com
Another duck found in Fountain Valley park with beak cut off
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. - Another abused duck has been found at a Fountain Valley park with its beak severed, and has died from its injuries. This is the third duck reported in recent weeks to be found with its beak severed at Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley according to the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center of Orange County.
newportbeachindy.com
VEA Newport Beach Unveils New Food and Beverage Experiences
Last fall, Newport Beach Marriott Hotel & Spa General Manager Debbie Snavely told the audience gathered for Newport Beach & Company’s annual Marketing Outlook Reception & Tourism Awards Ceremony that her hotel was undergoing a complete reimagining that will be transformational in scope. “It will be something you have...
LA And OC Will Feel Significant Temperature Increases From Climate Change
California is one of four states expected to see the largest increase in hot days. The other three are Texas, Arizona and Florida.
fullertonobserver.com
Happening This Week: August 22-28
Here are some events happening in an around Fullerton during the week of August 22-28: • Sensory Friendly Tuesdays (9-10am): “Sensory Friendly Tuesdays” is a weekly museum program for children with autism and sensory processing differences. The Children’s Museum at La Habra. 301 S. Euclid St. La Habra, CA. For more information call (562) 383-4236 or visit www.lhcm.org.
