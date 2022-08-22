ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ynez, CA

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Get Married After 3-Year Engagement: Inside Their Wedding Ceremony

 4 days ago

Cue the wedding bells! After being engaged for roughly three years and postponing their wedding twice, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are finally married!

The newlyweds said "I do" at Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California, on Saturday, August 20, surrounded by family and friends It was a star-studded celebration attended by some of Sarah's Modern Family costars including Sofia Vergara , Julie Bowen , Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Nolan Gould .

The Bachelor Nation star, 38, and the former Modern Family actress, 31, started dating in October 2017.

After two years of dating, Wells popped the question to Sarah in July 2019 during a romantic beachfront proposal while vacationing in Fiji. Wells not only asked Sarah's parents for permission to marry her, but he also sought out the blessing of her TV parents, Julie Bowen and Ty Burrell .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14KWS7_0hPbWcWG00

They’re a Modern Couple! Take a Look Into Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams’ Most Adorable Moments

Originally, the couple planned on getting married in the summer of 2020 but had to cancel their big day multiple times because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The lovebirds had to be very cautious when rescheduling their wedding since Sarah is immunocompromised .

“We were supposed to get married two years ago — and then COVID — and then we were supposed to get married last year — and then COVID — so we’re hoping that this is going to be the year,” the Bachelor in Paradise star told Life & Style during an exclusive video interview alongside Bachelor Nation’s Ben Higgins in January 2022.

Celebs Who Are Just As Obsessed With 'The Bachelor' As We Are

While the pair faced a very long delay for their ceremony, their bond grew stronger over time. However, Wells did joke on multiple occasions that if their wedding got postponed yet again, the couple would have to "go down to the courthouse and knock this thing out." Luckily, that was not the case!

Wells explained that Sarah took the lead in wedding planning. "I’m not in charge of any of this, other than I believe the band and the taco truck," Wells jokingly told Life & Style . "And that's as far as my expertise will go. So, talk to Sarah! She handles all the ins and outs."

Before the partners tied the knot, Sarah's maid of honor and BFF, Ciara Robinson , put together a memorable bridal shower on June 5, 2022. The party brought Sarah's closest friends and family together to celebrate the bride before her special day. Even the groom himself made a special appearance! Sarah shared photos of the pre-wedding bash on social media, giving fans an inside look at the fun-filled festivity.

