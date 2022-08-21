ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suwanee, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dawgpost.com

Multiple Georgia Bulldog Commits GO OFF In Opening Weekend

ATHENS – While Kirby Smart was preparing the Georgia Bulldogs for the upcoming 2022 season, he saw plenty of his top commitments and targets have dominant games over the weekend. Dawg Post was in attendance for multiple games in week one of the football season and we confirmed that...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suwanee, GA
Football
Atlanta, GA
Football
City
Suwanee, GA
Suwanee, GA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
Education
Suwanee, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
secretatlanta.co

Strike A Touchdown At This Unique Bowling & Football Bar In Atlanta

Fowling Warehouse Atlanta is solidifying itself as a great spot for date night, or for super fans of the two greatest American sports ever – football and bowling! Fowling is the original football bowling pin game and this hotspot in Westside ATL is helping the sport become a sensation.
ATLANTA, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

The SDS Crystal Ball: Predicting every game for Georgia football in 2022

Editor’s note: Saturday Down South’s annual Crystal Ball series continues today with Georgia. Last week, we predicted every game for every SEC West team. This week, we’ll predict every game for every SEC East team. Farewell, 1980 jokes. You lived a long, self-deprecating life. Hello, national champions.
ATHENS, GA
WSB Radio

Family and friends remember former Wheeler HS basketball star

A memorial will be held this weekend for a former Cobb County high school basketball standout who tragically drowned during a kayaking trip on the Chattahoochee River. Khalil Hardison, a 2019 graduate and member of the Wheeler High School men’s basketball team, tragically drowned on August 14 while trying to swim across the river to a popular diving rock. He was 21.
COBB COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylon Brown
AccessAtlanta

5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week

What better day to plan your week than Monday? Well, probably Sunday if you really want a head start but that’s not the point. The point here is that there are a bunch of concerts happening this week and I want to fill you in on some of these must-see shows. Have fun!
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Best Whiskey Bars In Atlanta

Whiskey is one of those acquired tastes that takes time to develop and appreciate. When it comes to Atlanta’s bars, premium whiskey is on the menu at quite a few of them. This article will tell you where to go in Atlanta for the best drinks containing whiskey. These...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Bulldogs#Indians
Alina Andras

5 Great Seafood Restaurants in Georgia

If you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time and you love to eat seafood then you are in luck because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that truly know how to prepare seafood. On top of that, they only use high-quality ingredients, and the service is impeccable. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to visit them if you have the chance.
GEORGIA STATE
PLANetizen

National Redevelopment Role Model: Alpharetta, Georgia

Avalon, in Alpharetta, Georgia, is one of two redevelopment projects attracting attention from cities outside Georgia. The mixed-use development comprised 500,000 square feet of retail, bars, restaurants, and services. | Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock. Alpharetta, Georgia has redeveloped multiple live, work, shop, and play districts in less than ten years,...
ALPHARETTA, GA
myasbn.com

10 Black-Owned Atlanta Restaurants to Visit this Black Business Month

August is National Black Business Month when the country celebrates the success of black-owned businesses. It’s a way to recognize black-owned businesses that have been improving the American economy for years. It’s also a time to encourage consumers throughout the country to support local businesses and restaurants owned by people of color. National Black Business Month is also a great time to applaud black women-owned agencies that went through immense struggles and challenges to establish themselves in different industries.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Street racers block interstate in Atlanta overnight

ATLANTA — Dozens of cars blocked the downtown connector in Atlanta overnight in order to lay drag on the highway. In footage, tire marks can be seen on the ground in the northbound lanes at I-75, I-85 split right after the 17th street bridge. Several people can also be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
firstsportz.com

“Red & watery eyes”: Marcell Ozuna pulled over by Norcross Police, arrested for DUI of alcohol

Marcell Ozuna has landed himself in a puddle after suburban Atlanta police arrested him for DUI of alcohol. He was headed towards an afterparty after a victory celebration on Friday morning, crack of dawn. Marcell Ozuna was busted on charges of driving under the influence and failure to maintain his lane for which he handed over a Major League Baseball ID card, along with his driver’s license.
NORCROSS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

"Portia" coming to FOX 5 on September 12

Hosted by veteran FOX 5 anchor Portia Bruner, "Portia" is a half-hour community-minded lifestyle program focusing particularly on the needs of Black women in Atlanta. Watch "Portia" weekdays at 1 p.m.
ATLANTA, GA
HipHopDX.com

Nappy Roots Rapper Shot, Kidnapped & Robbed In Atlanta

Atlanta, GA – Fish Scales, a member of the Kentucky rap group Nappy Roots, has reportedly been shot and robbed during a kidnapping attempt in Atlanta. According to 11Alive, the violent incident took place at Atlantucky Brewing — the brewery owned by Nappy Roots — in the city’s Castleberry Hill neighborhood at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday (August 17).
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy