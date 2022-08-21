Read full article on original website
Stacey Abrams to rally with Forsyth County Democrats as race for Georgia’s governor heats upMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
6 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Woman Shoots 3, 2 Dead, Placing Midtown and the City in ChaosNewsFocus AtlantaAtlanta, GA
How We Discovered More of Marietta's Marvelous Museums on a Meandering Walk Around the Historic City SquareDeanLandMarietta, GA
Enjoy Soaring Views and Scenic Vistas Along Your Bike Journey On These Historic Silver Comet Trail TrestlesDeanLandGeorgia State
dawgpost.com
Multiple Georgia Bulldog Commits GO OFF In Opening Weekend
ATHENS – While Kirby Smart was preparing the Georgia Bulldogs for the upcoming 2022 season, he saw plenty of his top commitments and targets have dominant games over the weekend. Dawg Post was in attendance for multiple games in week one of the football season and we confirmed that...
wgac.com
Georgia High School Football Team Wins With No Look Pass
High School football season is here! It was quite a start for the Loganville High School Red Devils on Friday night. Loganville, Georgia is between Athens and Atlanta. The game was already in the fourth overtime when this happened!
Location of high school football game changed, Clayton County Schools says
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — The location of the Tri-Cities High School vs. Morrow High School football game has been changed, Clayton County Public Schools’ said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The game which is set for Friday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. will...
Georgia football players unveil new and intriguing Athens NIL Club
Georgia football already does NIL deals the right way, but on Tuesday, the Athens NIL Club launched as a player-led fan community. This new initiative is a way for players to interact directly with fans while also receiving NIL support. There is something so intriguing about this Athens NIL Club...
secretatlanta.co
Strike A Touchdown At This Unique Bowling & Football Bar In Atlanta
Fowling Warehouse Atlanta is solidifying itself as a great spot for date night, or for super fans of the two greatest American sports ever – football and bowling! Fowling is the original football bowling pin game and this hotspot in Westside ATL is helping the sport become a sensation.
saturdaydownsouth.com
The SDS Crystal Ball: Predicting every game for Georgia football in 2022
Editor’s note: Saturday Down South’s annual Crystal Ball series continues today with Georgia. Last week, we predicted every game for every SEC West team. This week, we’ll predict every game for every SEC East team. Farewell, 1980 jokes. You lived a long, self-deprecating life. Hello, national champions.
Family and friends remember former Wheeler HS basketball star
A memorial will be held this weekend for a former Cobb County high school basketball standout who tragically drowned during a kayaking trip on the Chattahoochee River. Khalil Hardison, a 2019 graduate and member of the Wheeler High School men’s basketball team, tragically drowned on August 14 while trying to swim across the river to a popular diving rock. He was 21.
dawgnation.com
Lawson Luckie: The real reason this remarkable young man committed to UGA will touch your heart
Lawson Luckie’s father and two uncles all played football for Georgia at the same time. They received national media attention a generation ago as three triplet brothers on the same college football team. His home state Bulldogs are coming off a national championship. UGA is a standout public institution...
How Much Does It Cost to Play East Lake Golf Club, Site of the PGA Tour Championship?
A look at membership costs for East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, home of the PGA Tour Championship. The post How Much Does It Cost to Play East Lake Golf Club, Site of the PGA Tour Championship? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
What better day to plan your week than Monday? Well, probably Sunday if you really want a head start but that’s not the point. The point here is that there are a bunch of concerts happening this week and I want to fill you in on some of these must-see shows. Have fun!
atlantafi.com
Best Whiskey Bars In Atlanta
Whiskey is one of those acquired tastes that takes time to develop and appreciate. When it comes to Atlanta’s bars, premium whiskey is on the menu at quite a few of them. This article will tell you where to go in Atlanta for the best drinks containing whiskey. These...
Narcity
These 'Cheap Eats' Restaurants Have The Best Food In Atlanta, According To Tripadvisor Ratings
Atlanta's food culture is booming this year. With so many new restaurant openings, it's hard to know where to find the best food in the city. Thanks to Tripadvisor reviewers, we've put together a list of the most amazing places to try right now without breaking the bank. We focused...
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in Georgia
If you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time and you love to eat seafood then you are in luck because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that truly know how to prepare seafood. On top of that, they only use high-quality ingredients, and the service is impeccable. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to visit them if you have the chance.
PLANetizen
National Redevelopment Role Model: Alpharetta, Georgia
Avalon, in Alpharetta, Georgia, is one of two redevelopment projects attracting attention from cities outside Georgia. The mixed-use development comprised 500,000 square feet of retail, bars, restaurants, and services. | Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock. Alpharetta, Georgia has redeveloped multiple live, work, shop, and play districts in less than ten years,...
myasbn.com
10 Black-Owned Atlanta Restaurants to Visit this Black Business Month
August is National Black Business Month when the country celebrates the success of black-owned businesses. It’s a way to recognize black-owned businesses that have been improving the American economy for years. It’s also a time to encourage consumers throughout the country to support local businesses and restaurants owned by people of color. National Black Business Month is also a great time to applaud black women-owned agencies that went through immense struggles and challenges to establish themselves in different industries.
Street racers block interstate in Atlanta overnight
ATLANTA — Dozens of cars blocked the downtown connector in Atlanta overnight in order to lay drag on the highway. In footage, tire marks can be seen on the ground in the northbound lanes at I-75, I-85 split right after the 17th street bridge. Several people can also be...
firstsportz.com
“Red & watery eyes”: Marcell Ozuna pulled over by Norcross Police, arrested for DUI of alcohol
Marcell Ozuna has landed himself in a puddle after suburban Atlanta police arrested him for DUI of alcohol. He was headed towards an afterparty after a victory celebration on Friday morning, crack of dawn. Marcell Ozuna was busted on charges of driving under the influence and failure to maintain his lane for which he handed over a Major League Baseball ID card, along with his driver’s license.
Trailblazing Morehouse Alum Appointed Youngest Public Schools Principal in Atlanta
A 2014 graduate of College has been named the youngest principal in Atlanta Public Schools history, having graduated from the system himself 12 years ago. Willis A. Sutton Middle School’s newest principal, Dr. Dominique Merriweather, not only is the youngest at 30 years old, but the first Black leader of the Buckhead middle school, reports FOX 5 Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
"Portia" coming to FOX 5 on September 12
Hosted by veteran FOX 5 anchor Portia Bruner, "Portia" is a half-hour community-minded lifestyle program focusing particularly on the needs of Black women in Atlanta. Watch "Portia" weekdays at 1 p.m.
HipHopDX.com
Nappy Roots Rapper Shot, Kidnapped & Robbed In Atlanta
Atlanta, GA – Fish Scales, a member of the Kentucky rap group Nappy Roots, has reportedly been shot and robbed during a kidnapping attempt in Atlanta. According to 11Alive, the violent incident took place at Atlantucky Brewing — the brewery owned by Nappy Roots — in the city’s Castleberry Hill neighborhood at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday (August 17).
