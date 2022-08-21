Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
explore venango
Gilbert E. “Gibby” Slaugenhaupt
Gilbert E. “Gibby” Slaugenhaupt, age 73, of Shippenville, passed away unexpectedly as a result of an automobile accident on August 22, 2022. He was born in Clarion, on April 15, 1949 to the late Gilbert and Freida (Coleman) Slaugenhaupt. Gibby served his country honorably in the United States...
explore venango
J. Douglas “Doug” Cole
J. Douglas “Doug” Cole passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022 in Clarion, Pennsylvania, after dealing with health complications related to his asthma/emphysema and skin cancer. He was 79. Doug was born to parents J. Kermit and Dorothy Cole, on November 14, 1942 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He graduated...
explore venango
Carrie Anita (Straka) Hunt
Carrie Anita (Straka) Hunt, age 54, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly on August 22, 2022 as a result of an automobile accident. She was born in Erie, on August 9, 1968 to the late Andrew and Virginia (Bishop) Straka. Carrie enjoyed crafting and going to the Drop-In Center in Clarion.
explore venango
Clarion Forest VNA Ladies Golf Outing Set for September 17 in Loving Memory of Cheryl Scott
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The 26th annual Clarion Forest VNA Ladies Golf Outing is scheduled for September 17 in loving memory of Cheryl Scott, a long-time co-worker and friend. Registration and Light Breakfast: 9:00 a.m. Shotgun Start: 10:00 a.m. Auction Items Open: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. Lunch Will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
explore venango
Karen R. Steele
Karen R. Steele, 76, of Franklin, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Born on March 10, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Claude E. and Ruth E. (Coulter) Smith. After receiving her degree from Grove City College and her Master’s degree...
explore venango
Robert Lee Murphy, Jr.
Robert Lee Murphy, Jr., (also known as Bob or Murf), of Clarion, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022 at the age of 87. He was born along with his twin sister Carolyn, on May 28, 1935 in East Brady, PA, and was the son of the late Robert Lee Murphy Sr. and Martha Stanley Murphy.
explore venango
Melvin L. Porter
Melvin L. Porter, 69, former resident of Franklin, died Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh; following a period of declining health. He was born January 19, 1953 in Franklin, a beloved son to the late Terry M. & Barbara J. (Beers) Porter. Following High school, he worked...
explore venango
Marjorie J. Goodwill
Marjorie J. Goodwill, 80, of Oil City, PA, passed away Saturday August 20, 2022 at her home. She is survived by her husband, Guy(Spike) Goodwill, and daughter, Deborah Hershberger, and, son Guy Goodwill Jr. Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.reinselfuneralhome.com. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All...
RELATED PEOPLE
School supply giveaway at local mall
There's a Back To School Bash in Hermitage Wednesday.
explore venango
Paul F Malone
Paul F Malone, 84, of Cooperstown, joined his wife in heaven on August 19, 2022 surrounded by Family. He was a caring Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and friend. He worked for the Franklin School District as a Custodian for many years. He enjoyed Farming and spending time...
explore venango
Louisa M. Detar
Louisa M. Detar, 88, Falls Creek, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022 at Penn Highlands DuBois. Born July 24, 1934, in Ashland Township, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Ruth (Barlett) Sanders. On December 6, 1952, she married Richard M. “Dick” Detar at the Salem Lutheran Church....
butlerradio.com
Annual Band Jam Comes To Cooper’s Lake This Weekend
The 9th Annual Band Jam and Grass Roots Music Festival officially kicks off tomorrow with a special event in Slippery Rock. A Singer-Songwriter “In the Round” gathering is planned from 7 to 9 p.m. at Cooper’s Lake Campground. This free of charge event will include at least...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtae.com
Oz makes campaign appearance in Butler County
ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, made a campaign stop in Butler County on Tuesday. Watch the report from Butler County in the video above. Oz toured the facilities of Robinson Fans, an industrial fan manufacturer in Zelienople. While there, he...
Meadville community can replace old license plates at free event
The Meadville City Police Department is teaming up with a local AAA branch to help the community replace old license plates. Fontaine Glenn was live this morning from the control room with more on today’s event. A similar event was held in Erie last Friday that had an overwhelming turnout and now Meadville area residents […]
cranberryeagle.com
Saeler-Solkovy Memorial Ride commemorates 15th, and final, year
PETROLIA — The sound of community was audible in the rumble of wheels as upward of 200 motorcycists revved their engines and rode out in procession from the Beer Garden in Petrolia for the Saeler-Solkovy Memorial Ride on Saturday morning. The riders have met on the third Saturday in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Arnold, New Kensington groups band together for Back to School Bash
Several Arnold and New Kensington organizations are banding together to help make sure students are ready to go back to school. A Back to School Bash is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Roosevelt Park in Arnold. Students in the New Kensington-Arnold School District return...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Doug Sprankle: Skill games mean health insurance for my employees
I could tell hundreds of stories I’ve heard of how businesses, along with fraternal clubs and veterans organizations, have benefited in tremendous ways from legal skill games. Instead, I will just tell my story. Sprankle’s Neighborhood Markets is a small family business run by my father, brother and I...
cranberryeagle.com
Former Butler Middle School on cusp of rehabilitation
Brian White, superintendent of Butler Area School District, attended a winter conference at Pittsburgh’s Energy Innovation Center and took an open seat right next to Don Evans. Only a few months later, Evans would present a plan to the Butler school board regarding the rehabilitation of Butler Middle School...
erienewsnow.com
World's Largest Rubber Duck & Her Duckling are Headed Back to Erie's Bayfront for Tall Ships 2022
Tall Ships is coming back for the first time since 2019. Among the tall ships making their way back to Presque Isle Bay is the World's Largest Rubber Duck. Mama Duck was "born" is 2014, in a factory near Cleveland, Ohio, called Scherba Industries. Since its debut in 2014, the...
Employees of 24 Pennsylvania nursing homes send strike notice
Workers at two dozen nursing home facilities in Pennsylvania have sent out a notice that they intend to strike over unfair labor practices.
Comments / 0