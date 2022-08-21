can the United States government do anything right the war on drugs has been going on since Reagan I know one thing it has accomplished they definitely have taken away all the pain medication from senior citizens I think that's one of their finest policies that they have done maybe they should make commercials and go around old folks home and listen to them moan and grown in pain
Drugs have been a part of Human history for many Thousands of years. As long as there is an appetite for these substances there will be someone to supply them . Legalization , Taxation, and Quality Control are best way we have currently to deal with this . Obviously the legal process is a failure when it comes to drugs , we can't even keep them out of our prisons .
the legalization of Marijuana has cost the cartels millions of dollars every week, time to start considering options to put the rest of their business out of business, maybe legalization of all drugs is the answer
Related
Colombian Drug Lord Sent a Message From US Prison: Please Stop Killing Cops
Mexico’s Top Female Narco Accused the Former President of Being a Narco
The Cocaine Queen of Honduras Was Just Extradited to the US
Rights leader warned Congress about Haiti gangs. But the problem has only gotten worse
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The cartels flexed their power in Tijuana — and now the battle for influence is on
Trump Warns 'Terrible Things' Are About to Happen to U.S.
Mexico Arrested 167 Cartel Members at Once. It Did Not Go Well.
Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"
RELATED PEOPLE
Oregon woman, 21, gang-raped in Pakistan
Court Wants Murderer Executed On Live TV To Send A Message To Other Would-Be Killers
'White people will be the first target': South Africa's Julius Malema warns of impending 'violence' because 'the poor are getting poorer'
Trump: Brittney Griner prisoner swap for 'Merchant of Death' doesn't 'seem like a very good trade'
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ex-inmates reveal details of Russia prison rape scandal
The Psychiatrist Who Warned Us That Donald Trump Would Unleash Violence Was Absolutely Right
Border Patrol threw away ‘hundreds’ of Sikh migrants’ turbans and told them they could ‘starve’: report
Despite rising tensions, US and Chinese troops worked together to put out a garbage dump fire, a top US general says
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mexican cartels are killing Americans with fentanyl at "catastrophic" rates, DEA chief says
Texas rancher moves family to Louisiana after migrant incidents, says Biden has 'destabilized the border'
Cops Seize $60 Million of Cocaine Hidden in Fake Mobile Home
CNN
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 253