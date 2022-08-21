ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Michael Ryan
2d ago

can the United States government do anything right the war on drugs has been going on since Reagan I know one thing it has accomplished they definitely have taken away all the pain medication from senior citizens I think that's one of their finest policies that they have done maybe they should make commercials and go around old folks home and listen to them moan and grown in pain

Doug Shuff
3d ago

Drugs have been a part of Human history for many Thousands of years. As long as there is an appetite for these substances there will be someone to supply them . Legalization , Taxation, and Quality Control are best way we have currently to deal with this . Obviously the legal process is a failure when it comes to drugs , we can't even keep them out of our prisons .

talk'n2myself
3d ago

the legalization of Marijuana has cost the cartels millions of dollars every week, time to start considering options to put the rest of their business out of business, maybe legalization of all drugs is the answer

