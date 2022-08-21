Read full article on original website
losing ground
3d ago
How come republicans criticized Pelosi so much? Now they can't get to Taiwan fast enough! They must see some political advantage!
Benjamin Brownstone
3d ago
what do they expect to gain by sending more people to Taiwan? what's their end game. I think we did enough. we made our statement. now it seems like we are trying to push China's buttons
Dogman
3d ago
waiting for all those MAGA Republicans who said this was only the Democrats who wanted to support Taiwan👀👀
McConnell and 25 Senate Republicans issue rare statement of support for Pelosi as she visits Taiwan in defiance of China's threats
McConnell's support for Pelosi exemplifies how challenging China has become a bipartisan issue in Washington despite historic political divisions.
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
A US aircraft carrier and its strike group are headed into the hotly contested waters around Taiwan ahead of a possible visit by Nancy Pelosi to the island
China has signaled that it may respond militarily if Pelosi goes ahead with her Taiwan visit.
Charlie Crist Chances of Beating Ron DeSantis, According to Polls
On Tuesday, Crist defeated Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the Democratic primary to challenge DeSantis in November.
Belarus commander in Ukraine says ‘troop sabotage’ likely if Minsk sends forces to fight with Russia
As concerns mount that Russia may be looking to foreign allies like Belarus to provide more boots on the ground as its forces flag in Ukraine, one Belarusian commander tells Fox News Digital this strategy could mean trouble in Minsk’s ranks. "My forecast is that it is unlikely to...
Why Taiwan doesn't seem too worried about the threat from China
TAIPEI, Taiwan — China appeared to be rehearsing an invasion just miles away. World leaders issued forceful condemnations. But as Beijing’s military sent missiles and jets over their heads in a display of fury, many residents of Taiwan remained unmoved by what outside observers fear is a rising threat of war.
China threatens US over warships near Taiwan
On Tuesday, China threatened the United States, saying it “will respond” if the U.S. sails naval vessels through the Taiwan Strait. The threat comes after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently visited Taiwan, heightening tensions between the U.S. and China. Qin Gang, China’s ambassador to the U.S., said China...
'The biggest war the world has seen': Military expert lays out what Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan could mean for Australia as Carrie Bickmore questions China's 'empty threats'
'All bets are off' for Australia if the US gets involved in tensions between China and Taiwan, one of the country's leading security experts has warned. American House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a historic visit to Taiwan this week to mark the island's highest level US diplomatic visit in 25 years - a move which sparked outrage in Beijing and even threats of military action.
China has dumped US Treasuries for a 7th straight month as it defends the yuan against the dollar
China has cut its holdings of US government bonds for the 7th month running, official data Monday showed. Analysts have said China could be trying to prop up its currency, the yuan, as the dollar surges. China may also be looking to diversify away from dollar assets amid geopolitical tensions.
China's Most Advanced Fighter Jets Compared to U.S. F-22 Raptor
As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, Chinese fighter jets patrol the nearby airspace. Here's how they compare to U.S. jets.
Blinken: US ships will sail through Taiwan Strait in defiance of China
Chinese officials have suspended a series of military dialogues designed to minimize the risk of conflict with the United States amid an uproar over the visit of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to Taiwan. That announcement from Beijing came hours after Secretary of State Antony Blinken affirmed that U.S. warships...
Taiwan calls China’s bluff, says there’s ‘little chance’ of China imposing ‘stricter economic sanctions’
Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance reported China receives 37% of all Taiwanese exports.
Why is China angry about Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan?
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-California, landed in Taiwan Tuesday as part of her tour of Asia, ignoring threats from China and warnings from President Joe Biden. Pelosi’s stop in Taiwan has caused Chinese leaders to issue warnings that measures will be taken if she does visit the island and that “As for what measures, if she dares to go, then let’s wait and see.”
Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin
Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
CBS partially retracts documentary that outraged Ukraine by claiming that US weapon shipments were going missing
CBS said it was updating a documentary that said most weapons sent to Ukraine don't reach the front. It admitted that a figure it cited claiming only 30% of military aid arrives was out of date. The documentary angered some in the Ukrainian government. CBS said it was adding "new...
Steven Seagal to Leave Russian 'Special Envoy' Role Amid Tensions With U.S.
Vladimir Putin gave the action movie star a Russian passport in 2016 and he has held a role as a go-between for the U.S and Russia.
How Chinese Cartoonists Mocked Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan Visit
The House speaker's visit to the self-governing island prompted a fierce reaction from China, which sees Taiwan as its territory.
Moscow Already 'Studying' Top-Secret Records From Trump Raid: Russian Media
"What's the point of searching?" a Russian television host asked, suggesting the Kremlin had already reviewed the documents.
Trump once revealed that the US had a new secret nuclear weapons system that 'nobody's ever had': book
Trump once boasted about secret nuclear weapon technology, according to Bob Woodward. The president told Woodward in 2019 about the secret system, according to the 2020 book "Rage." The FBI was looking for documents relating to nuclear weapons during its search of Mar-a-Lago this week, the Washington Post reported. Donald...
Elon Musk Sends His Final Regards to Russia
Elon Musk will not go on vacation to Russia. The Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report CEO, turned-global influencer with more than 102 million followers on microblog website Twitter, doesn't really care about Moscow. He never hid it. When President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February...
