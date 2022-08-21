Read full article on original website
WKRC
Germania Society will hold 50th Oktoberfest
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Prost, to 50 years at the Germania Society! Cincinnati's original Oktoberfest is back August 26 - 28. Jen Dalton has the honor of being this year's Bürgermeisterin. Mike Hisle, Janice Hisle, and Thomas Strain talk about all the fun, food and beer and how they're celebrating the 50th Oktoberfest.
dayton.com
Downtown Dayton breakfast, brunch spot closes
A downtown Dayton restaurant serving breakfast and brunch on the weekends has closed, according to a post on Facebook. “The Sugar Guild will be closing. We will not open this weekend,” said a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page Aug. 23. “This is both heartbreaking and unexpected. Not sure what the future holds, but we know it’s not over. TY (Thank you) Dayton.”
falmouthoutlook.com
County native remembered as fun-loving, full of life
According to Kelly Meadors, her brother Nick Carr enjoyed being on the water. He loved water--and adventure--so much that he bought a boat earlier this year. That boat started drifting away from its mooring Saturday night, August 6, and Carr hopped back onto the dock to pull it back so he could fully untie it.
dayton.com
Pink Moon Goods to open brick-and-mortar in Huffman District
A curated retail shop featuring sustainable, ethical and unique home goods and more is coming to the Huffman District in Dayton. “I really try to curate things that are both beautiful and practical, but also help with living sustainably,” said Kathleen Hotmer, owner of Pink Moon Goods. Hotmer told...
WLWT 5
'We wish we would have communicated better': Hundreds of UC students face housing headaches
CINCINNATI — While the start of a school year on the University of Cincinnati's campus is filled with excitement for some, for others it's been full of unexpected headaches due to housing troubles. Currently, there are more students than university-provided housing options. U.C. said 7,500 students are currently in...
meetnky.com
BLINK 2022: Light-based public art festival is not to be missed
BLINK is Back in Cincinnati, Ohio and Covington, Ky. Keep your eyes wide open for BLINK, the Cincy Region’s free public art festival coming back this year on October 13-16. It’s the largest public art , light and projection mapping festival in the U.S. and there’s nothing else like it in the world.
dayton.com
Rotary Food Truck Competition amends award winners
Organizers of the eighth annual Springfield Rotary Gourmet Food Truck Competition have announced a correction to an error made during the final rankings of competitors in Saturday’s event. Springfield-based food truck Wholly Smokes BBQ was announced as the actual second-place award recipient for its signature dish, “Black Pig” as...
WKRC
Baby goes home with family after nearly 2 years in the hospital
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - In June, Local 12 introduced you to a local mom trying to bring her son home from the hospital after nearly two years. Because of the nursing shortage, she could not find anyone to provide the home care her son needed, so she enrolled in nursing school herself. The family's prayers have finally been answered and little Amir is home.
WLWT 5
University of Cincinnati students celebrate student loan forgiveness plan while economics professor worries
CINCINNATI — Ask a college student about the cost of higher education and you'll get an earful about how expensive it's become. "College prices are at an all-time high right now," said Mason Hamsher, a freshman at the University of Cincinnati. "You kind of have to go to college...
wdrb.com
CUTE ALERT | Baby hippo Fritz goes nose-to-nose with big sister Fiona in Cincinnati Zoo video!
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baby hippo Fritz and his sister, Fiona, shared a cute moment recently at the Cincinnati Zoo. The zoo shared a video to social media showing Fritz going nose-to-nose with his big sister as his mother, Bibi, looked on. You can see them checking each other out.
dayton.com
Reza’s to close in downtown Dayton, Beavercreek location thrives
After three years in downtown Dayton, Reza’s will soon close its coffee shop on Wayne Avenue, but continue roasting in the space, according to a sign posted at the business. “We will be closing the coffee shop side of the business at this location soon,” the owners of Reza’s Downtown wrote in a message to their customers. “Despite the many loyal customers who frequent this cafe, and despite the talented and hard-working baristas who work here, this cafe is just not sustainable. It has not been since Covid.”
Fox 19
Child headed to school on bicycle struck by car in NKY
EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WXIX) - A child was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle to school Wednesday morning, City of Edgewood Police say. Police say the juvenile was at the intersection of Edgemar Drive and Dudley Road around 7 a.m. A vehicle that was turning from Edgemar onto Dudley...
University of Cincinnati News Record
Meet Smitherman & Martinez, the faces of student government
President Isaac Smitherman and Vice President Yulia Martinez were elected to the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) Undergraduate Student Government (SG) last March after weeks of vigorous campaigning in all corners of campus. Smitherman, an environmental engineering student, and Martinez, a computer science student, ran a platform that focused on creating an equitable college experience for all students, emphasizing the importance of sustainability and working directly with UC’s higher administration to actively voice the needs of the entire student body. The News Record sat down with the pair to discuss the significance of SG and their plans for the upcoming school year.
dayton.com
Wright brothers sculpture to be relocated in Dayton
Wright Flyer III will be located at Edwin C. Moses Boulevard and West Third Street. The Montgomery County commissioners on Tuesday approved relocating a large sculpture honoring the Wright brothers that was moved from RiverScape MetroPark a couple years ago. The Wright Flyer III statue will be on the southwest...
dayton.com
19 bakeries you should know in the Dayton region
A popular Beavercreek bakery, RachelBakes & Co, recently announced that it is moving to Centerville. With that in mind, we compiled an alphabetical list of area bakeries that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Ashley’s Pastry Shop. 21 Park Ave, Dayton. Big...
dayton.com
Kings Island seeking workers for Halloween Haunt
Mason amusement park Kings Island is seeking people to fill hundreds of positions for the fall. The employees will work during Halloween Haunt. Kings Island is hosting a job fair from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, where it plans to make hundred of on-the-spot offers for rides, entertainment, security, food and beverage, merchandise, games and other positions.
dayton.com
The Filson is an upscale sports bar concept joining The Banks in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — An elevated sports bar is making its way to The Banks, and this one is conveniently located between Great American Ball Park and Paycor Stadium. Located across from The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, The Filson Queen City Kitchen & Bar is bringing an upscale design and menu to the concept of a sports bar.
Fox 19
Cincinnati Wing Week returns for second anniversary
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Over 40 restaurants are participating in the Queen City’s second annual Cincinnati Wing Week on Aug. 22 to Aug. 28. For seven days, wing lovers can enjoy six wings for $7 this week. “We are so excited to bring Cincinnati Wing Week back this year,” the...
WLWT 5
All aboard! Celebrate all things fall aboard Warren County’s Pumpkin Express
All aboard! The Pumpkin Express in Warren County celebrates all things fall. As we prep for the changing seasons, the historic Lebanon Mason Monroe Railroad is inviting passengers on board to celebrate the season. Scarecrow hosts will lead passengers to their seats in the train cars, where customers can enjoy...
dayton.com
New comedy club debuts this weekend
Another place to get the giggles will open Saturday, Aug. 27 in Miamisburg. Located inside of Star City Brewing, Bricky’s Comedy Club has been part of founder Kevin Ruppert’s comedy journey, which started four years ago. “I was talking to a business owner about business ideas when the...
