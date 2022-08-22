14-year-old killed on his birthday, 5 others injured in Wilmington, Delaware shootings

Police say a 14-year-old is dead and five others are injured in separate shootings in Wilmington, Delaware.

It started around 9:30 p.m. Saturday near 6th and Madison streets.

Police were responding to another call when they heard gunshots in the area.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a 14-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man both suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were taken to the hospital where the 14-year-old succumbed to his injuries.

Family members identified the teen as Braylen Johnson. They say he was killed on his birthday.

The 20-year-old is currently listed in critical condition.

"What happened last night -- it was just a sad, terrible situation. The mayor needs to get out here and get these kids together. If not, everybody gonna be dead," said Ida Charles of Wilmington.

No arrests have been made. Police encourage anyone with information to contact Detective Brandon Mosley at (302) 576-3646.

A few hours later around 11 p.m., police responded to a quadruple shooting. It happened in the area of West 27th Street between Market and Tatnall streets.

All four victims were taken to Christiana Hospital. One of the victims, a 34-year-old man, is listed in critical condition. The other victims, a 25-year-old man, a 41-year-old man and a 43-year-old female are all in the hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.

Carrie Mondell was the Vice President and Director of Operational Risk Management at WSFS Bank.

Community members are reacting to the latest gun violence in Wilmington.

"One little disagreement can end up with you not going home at night, end up in front of somebody's t-shirt or teddy bears on the corner somewhere," said Rome Futch of Wilmington.

The gun violence in Wilmington this weekend follows a deadly shooting last week that claimed the life of 37-year-old banking executive Carrie Mondell.

Neighbor Kathie Klosiewicz knew Mondell for six years.

"It's senseless. It's innocent people getting shot. It shouldn't be like this. You should be able to leave work and go home and not have something like this happen to you," said neighbor Kathie Klosiewicz.

Mondell crashed her white Honda last Tuesday on the 600 block of Washington Street after she was struck by a stray bullet as she drove home from work. She died on Friday.

Mondell was the Vice President and Director of Operational Risk Management at WSFS Bank.

The WSFS building is located just around the corner from the shooting scene.

The shooting happened just three blocks from where the 14-year-old boy was shot and killed on Saturday.

"Anything can happen. You just left work and now she's gone and her little son doesn't have his mother. It's heartbreaking," said Klosiewicz.