ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6abc Action News

14-year-old killed on his birthday, 5 others injured in Wilmington, Delaware shootings

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eJ1t2_0hPa27Ok00

Police say a 14-year-old is dead and five others are injured in separate shootings in Wilmington, Delaware.

It started around 9:30 p.m. Saturday near 6th and Madison streets.

Police were responding to another call when they heard gunshots in the area.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a 14-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man both suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were taken to the hospital where the 14-year-old succumbed to his injuries.

Family members identified the teen as Braylen Johnson. They say he was killed on his birthday.

The 20-year-old is currently listed in critical condition.

"What happened last night -- it was just a sad, terrible situation. The mayor needs to get out here and get these kids together. If not, everybody gonna be dead," said Ida Charles of Wilmington.

No arrests have been made. Police encourage anyone with information to contact Detective Brandon Mosley at (302) 576-3646.

Quadruple Shooting

A few hours later around 11 p.m., police responded to a quadruple shooting. It happened in the area of West 27th Street between Market and Tatnall streets.

All four victims were taken to Christiana Hospital. One of the victims, a 34-year-old man, is listed in critical condition. The other victims, a 25-year-old man, a 41-year-old man and a 43-year-old female are all in the hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.

SEE ALSO: Bank executive dies days after double shooting in Wilmington, Delaware

Carrie Mondell was the Vice President and Director of Operational Risk Management at WSFS Bank.

Neighbors React

Community members are reacting to the latest gun violence in Wilmington.

"One little disagreement can end up with you not going home at night, end up in front of somebody's t-shirt or teddy bears on the corner somewhere," said Rome Futch of Wilmington.

The gun violence in Wilmington this weekend follows a deadly shooting last week that claimed the life of 37-year-old banking executive Carrie Mondell.

Neighbor Kathie Klosiewicz knew Mondell for six years.

"It's senseless. It's innocent people getting shot. It shouldn't be like this. You should be able to leave work and go home and not have something like this happen to you," said neighbor Kathie Klosiewicz.

Mondell crashed her white Honda last Tuesday on the 600 block of Washington Street after she was struck by a stray bullet as she drove home from work. She died on Friday.

Mondell was the Vice President and Director of Operational Risk Management at WSFS Bank.

The WSFS building is located just around the corner from the shooting scene.

The shooting happened just three blocks from where the 14-year-old boy was shot and killed on Saturday.

"Anything can happen. You just left work and now she's gone and her little son doesn't have his mother. It's heartbreaking," said Klosiewicz.

Comments / 64

Kathleen Buoncuore
7d ago

Prayer's to the deceased teens family so sorry for your loss. Until all the details and suspects caught, prayer's that the injured have a quick and safe recovery.

Reply
26
wanda
7d ago

Is Wilmington turning into another Chicago ? No cash bails and police not allowed to do their jobs. As long as drugs on streets so will illegal guns.Prayers for Wilmington.

Reply
18
MDBurton
7d ago

I used to say that I don’t want to go into Philly (my birthplace), and now I’m saying that about Wilmington!! Unfortunately, I think it’s going to get worse! The world needs an intervention, and it’s coming!!

Reply(3)
19
Related
WECT

WPD horse injured in accident involving alleged drunk driver

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman is facing charges after police say she hit a mounted officer in Downtown Wilmington early Saturday morning. A Wilmington police officer was riding the horse, 19-year-old Elton, at 2:28 a.m. on Front Street. That’s when police say a vehicle tried to pass them and struck the mounted officer unit from behind.
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Delaware Crime Stoppers
fox29.com

Police: 14 shot, 4 killed in shootings as weekend begins in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - At least 12 shootings rang out Friday night into early Sunday morning as another summer weekend in Philadelphia became a violent one. The violence began with two fatal shootings Friday night, the first on Ella Street in Kensington around 9:30 p.m. Police say a 27-year-old man was shot three times and pronounced dead at a local hospital.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBOC

Ex-Legislative Candidate Dies in Delaware Crash

HARTLY, Del. (AP) - A woman who died in a two-car collision this week at a Delaware intersection was a former General Assembly candidate. Delaware State Police announced on Friday that Catherine Samardza, 67, of Hartly, died from Wednesday's accident after she was taken to a local hospital. Samardza ran unsuccessfully for a state Senate seat in 2012 as an independent candidate, The News Journal of Wilmington reported.
HARTLY, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Man shot while driving on I-495

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting on I-495 early Friday morning. A Wilmington man was shot while driving on the southbound highway near Terminal Avenue just before 3 a.m. Troopers say a car pulled alongside the victim's and someone opened fire - hitting the car several times. The victim...
WILMINGTON, DE
phl17.com

Man shot in the face on Magee Avenue, another critically injured

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in Mayfair that left two men fighting for their lives. The incident happened on the 4000 block of Magee Avenue around 4:08 am Thursday. According to police, a 32-year-old man was shot in the face. A 32-year-old man was shot in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Pregnant Wife Of PA Firefighter Dies In Crash

The pregnant wife of a Pennsylvania firefighter died in a car crash last week, authorities said. Kellie Adams, of Lansdale, and the baby girl she was expecting with husband Jason died in a crash on Thursday, Aug. 25, according to her obituary. Kellie and Jason, married for eight years, also shared two boys together. Jason is a firefighter in Upper Providence Township.
LANSDALE, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
110K+
Followers
15K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy