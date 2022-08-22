ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NY

Police: Suspect in Buckland Hill shooting has been arrested

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

The suspect who is accused of shooting a loss prevention officer at the Shoppes of Buckland Hill in Manchester Friday has been arrested.

Richard "Rico" LaPlante, 30, of Windsor turned himself into police Saturday night.

He is currently being held on a $1 million bond. LaPlante was charged with attempted murder, assault, robbery and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Police say that the shooting happened in the parking lot outside the Macy's men's store. They say a Loss Prevention Officer was attempting to confront LaPlante when he was shot.

He remains hospitalized.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Claire Hearn at 860 645-5549 or the Manchester Police Department at 860 645-5500.

