As difficult as it may be to contemplate, the queen potentially doesn't have very long left. The beloved monarch, who recently celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne, is getting on in years. Likewise, Queen Elizabeth has had a number of highly-publicized health problems recently, too. As People confirmed, Her Majesty notably moved out of Buckingham Palace in March 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. And, a couple years into her stint in Windsor Castle, it became clear she'd never return.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO