Michael Collins: Commemorations continue to mark death 100 years on
More events will take place in County Cork on Monday to remember Michael Collins who was killed 100 years ago. Collins was a key figure in Ireland's battle for independence from Britain in the early 1920s. On Sunday, the leaders of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael put their historic differences...
The death of Michael Collins – archive, 1922
Michael Collins rose to prominence during the Easter Rising of 1916, and was a key figure in Ireland’s battle for independence from Britain in the 1920s. However, his decision to sign the Anglo-Irish Treaty in December 1921 proved controversial, leading to his death at the hands of anti-treaty forces during the Irish civil war.
Zulu King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini crowned in South Africa
After a year-long family feud, Misuzulu ka Zwelithini has been crowned Zulu king in a traditional ceremony in South Africa. The 48-year-old is the son of the previous king, but some royals had argued he was not the rightful heir and that the late king's will was in fact forged.
'I'm a Black Conservative. The Racist Abuse I Receive From Black People Is Shocking'
When I ran as the Parliamentary candidate for an east London constituency in the 2019 General Election, I had no idea what I was in for. Maybe I was naïve. I was expecting some robust feedback about being a Conservative in a historically left-leaning area, but I genuinely hadn't considered I would receive so much abuse based on the color of my skin.
Why Jack Schlossberg, JFK’s Grandson, Is Eager to Welcome Prince William to the U.S.
This month Prince William—that is, the Duke of Cambridge—announced that the next Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, the second-ever iteration of his groundbreaking environmental prize, is set to take place in Boston this December. Now Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of the late president John F. Kennedy, has taken to social media to express his excitement at the awards’ crossing the Atlantic.
I'm an American living in Ireland. Here are 10 things I don't miss about the US.
From the cost of education to burnout culture, there are plenty of things I don't miss about the US after moving to the Emerald Isle three years ago.
A woman on a long-haul flight 'fell into a breathless sleep' and died in front of her husband and two children
Helen Rhodes fell into an eight-hour sleep from which she couldn't be resuscitated and died midair between Hong Hong and Frankfurt, Germany.
Pope Francis Says He May Need to Consider 'Stepping Aside' Following Trip to Canada
Pope Francis is reflecting on his position as head of the Catholic Church. After a six-day visit to Canada, the 85-year-old pontiff told journalists that he may one day step down from the Vatican's top job. "It is not a catastrophe to change Pope, it is not a taboo," Francis...
Children were 'sat next to the body of their mother for eight hours' after she died suddenly on a flight as the family returned home to the UK to begin a 'new chapter' after living in Hong Kong for 15 years. Helen Rhodes, a 'devoted' mother, died suddenly as she...
The Oldest Person in History
A total number of people who are age 100 or older in the U.S. is approximately 97,000, according to the World Economic Forum. This is the largest figure among all countries. Japan is listed as second with about 79,000 people. The U.S. figure has been forecast to reach 589,000 by 2060. That is equivalent to […]
Queen Elizabeth snubs Prince Harry, praises Princes Charles, William for honoring Prince Philip's climate work
Queen Elizabeth has seemingly snubbed her grandson, Prince Harry, in a message sent to a religious conference. On Wednesday, the reigning British monarch sent a message to the 15th Lambeth Conference, which is known as a gathering of Anglican bishops held at Lambeth Palace in London where they hold prayer and reflect on world affairs. This year’s theme, "God’s Church for God’s World – walking, listening and witnessing together," aimed to explore how they can respond "to the needs of a 21st Century world."
U.K.・
This Is How Long Queen Elizabeth Will Lie In State After Her Death
As difficult as it may be to contemplate, the queen potentially doesn't have very long left. The beloved monarch, who recently celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne, is getting on in years. Likewise, Queen Elizabeth has had a number of highly-publicized health problems recently, too. As People confirmed, Her Majesty notably moved out of Buckingham Palace in March 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. And, a couple years into her stint in Windsor Castle, it became clear she'd never return.
William and Kate’s new home a ‘disgraceful’ decision, says Republic
Campaign group Republic has branded the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s relocation to Adelaide Cottage “disgraceful” amid the cost of living crisis.William and Kate are moving to the Grade II-listed four-bedroom house on Windsor’s private Home Park to allow their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – more freedom when they start at Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire next month.The Duke and Duchess will retain their 20-room Kensington Palace apartment as their official working residence, and also have the 10-bedroom Anmer Hall country mansion near Sandringham.Graham Smith, chief executive of the pressure group that campaigns...
Caroline Kennedy meets children of Solomon Islanders who saved JFK’s life
A visit to Solomon Islands by senior US diplomats included a touching personal moment, as Caroline Kennedy, the new US ambassador to Australia, met with the children of two men who saved the life of her father, John F Kennedy, during the second world war. Caroline Kennedy was in Honiara...
Queen's granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor takes minimum-wage job: Prince Edward's girl, 18, is earning £6.83-an-hour at a garden centre before heading to St Andrews University after getting her A-Level results
The Queen's granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor has been working several days a week at a garden centre over the summer for around the minimum wage, it has been revealed. The 18-year-old daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex has been earning £6.63 per hour since finishing her A-levels in June - despite living in a £30million mansion in Bagshot Park, Surrey.
Why Princess Diana ‘Destroyed’ All Prince Charles’ Watercolor Paintings on Their Honeymoon
This is the reason Prince Charles and Princess Diana's honeymoon wasn't drama free and resulted in the princess ruining her husband's watercolor paintings.
Jozef Tomko, oldest member of Vatican's College of Cardinals, dies at 98
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Catholic Cardinal Jozef Tomko, the Slovakian clergy member who was the oldest member of the Vatican's College of Cardinals, died on Monday, the church said. He was 98. Tomko, who was named a cardinal by Pope John Paul II in 1985, was the prefect emeritus of...
Prince Andrew Reportedly Pleading for Queen Elizabeth’s Help About What to Do With His Life Now
Find out what Prince Andrew is reportedly doing because he is having trouble figuring out how to spend his time now that he's on the outside looking in.
Nicky Campbell school was 'cesspit of sadism', former pupil claims
A former pupil of Edinburgh Academy has told the BBC that the school was "a cesspit of sadism and paedophilia". Kenneth said he was targeted for frequent, vicious beatings "usually with a sporting implement called a clacken which is like a large wooden bat". He described his time at the...
Gruesome medieval remedies revealed in resurfaced manuscripts
While nowadays you might have some chicken soup to fight a cold, a new project unearthing manuscripts up to 1,000 years old reveals the bizarre medical remedies recommended by those in the medieval era.
