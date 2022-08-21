ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Michael Collins: Commemorations continue to mark death 100 years on

More events will take place in County Cork on Monday to remember Michael Collins who was killed 100 years ago. Collins was a key figure in Ireland's battle for independence from Britain in the early 1920s. On Sunday, the leaders of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael put their historic differences...
EUROPE
The Guardian

The death of Michael Collins – archive, 1922

Michael Collins rose to prominence during the Easter Rising of 1916, and was a key figure in Ireland’s battle for independence from Britain in the 1920s. However, his decision to sign the Anglo-Irish Treaty in December 1921 proved controversial, leading to his death at the hands of anti-treaty forces during the Irish civil war.
EUROPE
BBC

Zulu King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini crowned in South Africa

After a year-long family feud, Misuzulu ka Zwelithini has been crowned Zulu king in a traditional ceremony in South Africa. The 48-year-old is the son of the previous king, but some royals had argued he was not the rightful heir and that the late king's will was in fact forged.
AFRICA
Glamour

Why Jack Schlossberg, JFK’s Grandson, Is Eager to Welcome Prince William to the U.S.

This month Prince William—that is, the Duke of Cambridge—announced that the next Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, the second-ever iteration of his groundbreaking environmental prize, is set to take place in Boston this December. Now Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of the late president John F. Kennedy, has taken to social media to express his excitement at the awards’ crossing the Atlantic.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Mail

Tragedy as children ‘sit next to the body of their mother for eight hours’ after she died suddenly on flight as family returned to start a ‘new chapter’ in Britain after living in Hong Kong for 15 years

Children were 'sat next to the body of their mother for eight hours' after she died suddenly on a flight as the family returned home to the UK to begin a 'new chapter' after living in Hong Kong for 15 years. Helen Rhodes, a 'devoted' mother, died suddenly as she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

The Oldest Person in History

A total number of people who are age 100 or older in the U.S. is approximately 97,000, according to the World Economic Forum. This is the largest figure among all countries. Japan is listed as second with about 79,000 people. The U.S. figure has been forecast to reach 589,000 by 2060. That is equivalent to […]
SCIENCE
Fox News

Queen Elizabeth snubs Prince Harry, praises Princes Charles, William for honoring Prince Philip's climate work

Queen Elizabeth has seemingly snubbed her grandson, Prince Harry, in a message sent to a religious conference. On Wednesday, the reigning British monarch sent a message to the 15th Lambeth Conference, which is known as a gathering of Anglican bishops held at Lambeth Palace in London where they hold prayer and reflect on world affairs. This year’s theme, "God’s Church for God’s World – walking, listening and witnessing together," aimed to explore how they can respond "to the needs of a 21st Century world."
U.K.
The List

This Is How Long Queen Elizabeth Will Lie In State After Her Death

As difficult as it may be to contemplate, the queen potentially doesn't have very long left. The beloved monarch, who recently celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne, is getting on in years. Likewise, Queen Elizabeth has had a number of highly-publicized health problems recently, too. As People confirmed, Her Majesty notably moved out of Buckingham Palace in March 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. And, a couple years into her stint in Windsor Castle, it became clear she'd never return.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

William and Kate’s new home a ‘disgraceful’ decision, says Republic

Campaign group Republic has branded the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s relocation to Adelaide Cottage “disgraceful” amid the cost of living crisis.William and Kate are moving to the Grade II-listed four-bedroom house on Windsor’s private Home Park to allow their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – more freedom when they start at Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire next month.The Duke and Duchess will retain their 20-room Kensington Palace apartment as their official working residence, and also have the 10-bedroom Anmer Hall country mansion near Sandringham.Graham Smith, chief executive of the pressure group that campaigns...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Queen's granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor takes minimum-wage job: Prince Edward's girl, 18, is earning £6.83-an-hour at a garden centre before heading to St Andrews University after getting her A-Level results

The Queen's granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor has been working several days a week at a garden centre over the summer for around the minimum wage, it has been revealed. The 18-year-old daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex has been earning £6.63 per hour since finishing her A-levels in June - despite living in a £30million mansion in Bagshot Park, Surrey.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Nicky Campbell school was 'cesspit of sadism', former pupil claims

A former pupil of Edinburgh Academy has told the BBC that the school was "a cesspit of sadism and paedophilia". Kenneth said he was targeted for frequent, vicious beatings "usually with a sporting implement called a clacken which is like a large wooden bat". He described his time at the...
EDUCATION

