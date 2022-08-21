Socastee uses strong fourth quarter to edge North Myrtle Beach in season opener

Read full article on original website
Georgetown football looks to turn things around in 2022
GEORGETOWN — There’s no denying that 2021 was a tough year for Georgetown football. The Bulldogs went 0-10 on the season and 0-4 in Region 7-AAA play, but that 0-4 record came in a region that was filled with playoff teams, including lower state runner-up Dillon, Aynor, Loris and Waccamaw. Manning is also now back in the region, another team the Bulldogs can’t take lightly.
Kingstree to forfeit game against Aynor, acting school district superintendent says
Kingstree High will forfeit its game against Aynor scheduled for Aug. 26 as a punishment for the actions that took place at the end of Kingstree’s loss to Manning, Williamsburg County School District Acting Superintendent announced in a statement. At the end of the Kingstree – Manning game, the...
Hemingway football coach placed on leave after DUI arrest in Florence
The Hemingway High football coach and athletics director has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested Aug. 19 on a driving under the influence charge in Florence. Byron L. Abram was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of less than...
S.C. high school students win $5,000 scholarship
Three South Carolina high school students won $5,000 each in an audio podcast scholarship competition sponsored by South Carolina’s electric cooperatives. The winners are Abigail Crumley of Pinopolis (Berkeley Electric Cooperative), Emma Rose Radcliff from Pawleys Island (Santee Electric Cooperative) and Natalia Salas of York (York Electric Cooperative). The...
How Coastal Carolina University plans to address temporary need for more student housing
CONWAY — Coastal Carolina University plans to contract with a Conway apartment complex and a Myrtle Beach hotel to address a need for more housing due to an increased rate of student enrollment over the past two years. The Conway campus said it anticipates a record 7.5 percent increase...
MIKE'S LIFE: Life is an adventure, soak it in
I recently wrote about a trip my wife, daughter and I took to New York City. As I mentioned in that column, I found New York to be very … big. It’s tall. And loud. And lots of fun. So you can imagine that my next trip was...
GARAGE SALE GEORGETOWN 67 KINGS BURY
GARAGE SALE GEORGETOWN 67 KINGS BURY PLACE , 08/26/22 - 08/28/22, 7am - 5pm , Sun 7am-12p Furn, Kitchenwares, power tools, medical equip, gardening items, collectibles, and craft supplies. Great Prices!
Andrews High School fight ends with 12 youths facing assault charges
ANDREWS — A dozen juveniles have been charged with aggravated assault following an Aug. 22 fight at Andrews High School. At about 3:35 p.m. on Aug. 22, during school dismissal at Andrews High School, a large fight broke out between students, according to an Aug. 24 Georgetown County Sheriff's Office report.
4 Georgetown County schools again charging for meals after USDA waiver ends
GEORGETOWN — Students at four Georgetown County schools are once again being required to pay for their meals. Two years after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, things are getting back to normal for the food service at Georgetown County School District. “Well, back to the new normal, or pre-pandemic normal,...
US Marshals arrest Columbia man wanted for firing shots at Forest Acres police
COLUMBIA — A man wanted for allegedly firing shots at a Forest Acres police officer was arrested by the US Marshals Service at a motel in Birmingham, Ala., after a month-long investigation, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. The Marshals served the warrant on Aug. 24. The...
Update: Suspect barricaded in Happy Holiday motel room taken into custody
MYRTLE BEACH — Myrtle Beach Police officers have taken into custody a man who had barricaded himself into a hotel room. The police are clearing the scene and going back to service, according to Cpl. Thomas Vest, Myrtle Beach Police Department public information officer. The suspect's identity and the...
Hicks: Is anyone shocked to learn that politics seeps into state agencies?
Many South Carolina residents coming home from Georgia on I-95 probably mutter the same curse every time. @$#%! Department of Transportation. That’s because there at the state line, where we have that big fancy welcome sign, the road narrows from eight to six and finally to four lanes of sad, cracked, pothole-laden asphalt. Which is why traffic is always backed up.
McMaster appoints education heavyweights to SC teacher recruitment and retention task force
Gov. Henry McMaster nominated three people Aug. 18 to the newly formed teacher retention and recruitment task force. The task force was created by the General Assembly to help solve the teacher retention and recruitment crisis in South Carolina. In February, the Center for Education Recruitment, Retention and Advancement reported...
Longs man sentenced to 20 years for home invasion
CONWAY — A Longs man pleaded guilty to his involvement in home invasion crime spree on the eve of his trial. Dale Ford, 37, of Longs pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree burglary; two counts of kidnapping; and two counts of armed robbery before a jury was sworn to hear his case on Aug. 22, said Nancy Livesay, a violent crimes prosecutor, who along with Chris Helms, an assistant solicitor, prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Kingstree man arrested on drug charges, alcohol license violation
A Williamsburg County man is facing multiple drug offenses and a charge of selling beer or wine without a license, according to a Aug. 22 news release from South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Teridal Deshon Burgess, 43, of Kingstree was arrested Aug. 18 in connection with charges of possession of...
SC Commerce seeks $20M to be 'ready for the next Boeing expansion'
The state Commerce Department is seeking approval to spend $20 million to relocate a radar station near Charleston International Airport, saying the project will be critical if Boeing Co. decides to expand its neighboring aircraft manufacturing operations. The economic development agency is scheduled to take its request to the Joint...
