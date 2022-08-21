Read full article on original website
navarrenewspaper.com
NAVARRE FISHING PIER REPORT WEDNESDAY 8-24-22
SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
getthecoast.com
MISS NELLIE: 62-foot tugboat deployed as new artificial reef off Destin-Fort Walton Beach coast
On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, Okaloosa County deployed a 62-foot tugboat named MISS NELLIE off the coast of Destin-Fort Walton Beach. MISS NELLIE sits in 112 feet of water approximately 21 nautical miles southeast of the Destin East Pass. MISS NELLIE was built in 1982 and donated to the county...
Northwest Florida fair returns with $5 entry
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Northwest Florida Fair Association will hold its fair from Sept. 22 to Oct. 7 at the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds in Fort Walton Beach. Fair operations manager Brian Sparling told WKRG News 5 that the 2022 fair will not be a free entry like 2021. Entry will cost a […]
WALA-TV FOX10
What’s driving the heavy rain?
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Why do we keep getting so much rain?. It comes down to two main ingredients. Number one, are systems coming down from the north, stalling out, with areas of low pressure creating lift. That lift is picking up the second main ingredient, moisture. That moisture keeps getting pumped in from the Gulf. Right now, above your head, there’s 2″ to 2.5″ of water vapor that can be condensed into rain. This high level of moisture keeps getting replenished over and over again.
Fort Walton Beach Corporal named Florida officer of the year
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Police Chiefs Association awarded Corporal Courtney Weddington of the Fort Walton Beach police department the Lee McGehee Officer of the year. The title is given to three officers in the state each year that go above and beyond daily duties to serve the community. At a presentation […]
getthecoast.com
Incumbents sweep Okaloosa election
It’s Wednesday and probably going to rain today. Let’s get to the news to get your day started 🙂. 150 new beds for children in need in Walton County. A Bed 4 Me Foundation has been awarded a grant from The St. Joe Community Foundation, Inc. that will fund 150 new beds for children in need within Walton County. The grant was approved by the Foundation’s Board of Trustees.
Escambia Co. Fire Rescue respond to fire at Vallartas Mexican Restaurant
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a two-alarm structure fire at Vallartas Mexican Restaurant in Pensacola, Monday night. At 11:59 p.m., units E6, SQ3, E1, E4, E7, TWR7, L12, BC2, BC3, E17, E2, E11, C2 and PS1 responded to the fire. Upon arrival, E6 confirmed a working fire coming from the […]
ssrnews.com
New Preservation Funding Includes Additional 768 Acres in Santa Rosa
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet on Tuesday invested more than $56 million to acquire seven properties across the state that will be designated for conservation. The seven parcels total nearly 20,000 acres, more than 98% of which are within the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a recently designated network of connected lands that are crucial for wildlife habitat.
Walton firefighters battling blaze on shrimp boat
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Fire Rescue battled a large fire that broke out on a shrimp boat near Shipyard Road in Freeport Tuesday. “Firefighters conducted a primary search of the vessel and are now working to extinguish the flames,” Walton County officials wrote on Facebook at about 3:30 p.m. “At this time, […]
utv44.com
New Orange Beach coffee shop in hot water over name controversy
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — A new coffee shop is causing quite a ‘stir’ in the Orange Beach community and the controversy is brewing from its name. The coffee chain is set to open in mid-September but Mayor Tony Kennon says, “not in my backyard.” Mayor Kennon doesn’t want the donkey namesake hanging on a shingle in his hometown.
fsrmagazine.com
Walk-On's Comes to Pensacola, Florida
The Pensacola community is about to have another go-to destination for cheering on their favorite teams when Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux makes its debut on Monday, Aug. 29. Located at 1240 Airport Blvd., the new restaurant will kick off its grand opening celebration with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Pensacola partners and Walk-On’s executive team at 10 a.m. To add to the excitement, the first 100 guests in line will have a chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year. The winner will be selected at random and announced on opening day.
Krispy Kreme’s doughnut-flavored ice cream hits the Gulf Coast
After a tease a couple of months ago, Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed Soft Serve ice cream has finally hit the Gulf Coast. The hot-now doughnut chain announced Tuesday that the frozen treat can now be had at select stores from Destin to Mobile. No mystery here, it is what...
Destin resort theft caught on camera, at least 2K in bikes stolen
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Surveillance cameras show footage of two suspects accused of stealing from the Palms of Destin Resort and Conference Center. Resort management shared the video from the Aug. 20 incident with WKRG News 5. Resort staff said the thieves took three very expensive bikes from the resort totaling more than $2,000. Okaloosa […]
niceville.com
Fort Walton Beach man reportedly attacked, stabbed
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – A Fort Walton Beach area man was allegedly attacked and stabbed with a knife by a Texas man, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the local man is recovering from three stab wounds after he was attacked at a home off Pinewood Trace Saturday evening.
Pensacola morning radio anchor has passed away
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — On Monday, Cat Country 98.7/NewsRadio 92.3’s beloved morning anchor, Mark Jacobs, passed away after several months of battling pancreatitis. Jacobs started with the Cat Pak Morning Show in 2018. For his coverage of the terrorist attack aboard NAS Pensacola and Hurricane Sally, Mark received recognition from the Florida Broadcasters Association and […]
Funeral arrangements for Niceville K9 killed in crash
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Niceville Police have procession and funeral arrangements for K9 Officer Blue. Blue died in a car crash on Sunday, Aug. 7. A procession on Thursday, Aug. 25 starts at Blue Water Bay Animal Hospital and ends at Niceville Community Center on Partin Dr. Traffic delays are expected as police and emergency […]
crestviewbulletin.com
Crosspoint North: A church for the unchurched and hurting
Pastor Jeff Burnett joined Crosspoint Ministries in Niceville eight years ago with the express purpose of launching what is now the Crestview Crosspoint North campus. The church, located across the street from Davidson Middle School, started in 2016 with the goal of reaching the unchurched, the de-churched or those that had been hurt in their past church experiences.
Woman held hostage with kitchen knife, Pensacola man arrested
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly holding a lady hostage with a kitchen knife and burglarizing her home, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s Office records. William Donell Johnson Jr., 37, was charged with resisting an officer, armed burglary and battery of a person 65 and older. According to […]
Another Pensacola contractor behind bars after taking $9,510 from elderly woman
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Another Pensacola contractor is behind bars after allegedly taking money for a project and not completing it, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. On Aug. 11, deputies responded to Silverlake Mobile Home Park in Pensacola, regarding a fraud complaint. Sally Dutcher said she hired Schofield’s Home Services, LLC in April/May […]
Breakdown: Most powerful hurricanes to hit Destin
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm Team is prepared for the second half of the Atlantic Hurricane season. With three named storms so far, we look back on how the biggest storms to impact Destin and the Okaloosa County coast were formed. “Into October is when we see our highest […]
