MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Why do we keep getting so much rain?. It comes down to two main ingredients. Number one, are systems coming down from the north, stalling out, with areas of low pressure creating lift. That lift is picking up the second main ingredient, moisture. That moisture keeps getting pumped in from the Gulf. Right now, above your head, there’s 2″ to 2.5″ of water vapor that can be condensed into rain. This high level of moisture keeps getting replenished over and over again.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO