navarrenewspaper.com

NAVARRE FISHING PIER REPORT WEDNESDAY 8-24-22

SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
NAVARRE, FL
WKRG News 5

Northwest Florida fair returns with $5 entry

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Northwest Florida Fair Association will hold its fair from Sept. 22 to Oct. 7 at the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds in Fort Walton Beach. Fair operations manager Brian Sparling told WKRG News 5 that the 2022 fair will not be a free entry like 2021. Entry will cost a […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

What’s driving the heavy rain?

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Why do we keep getting so much rain?. It comes down to two main ingredients. Number one, are systems coming down from the north, stalling out, with areas of low pressure creating lift. That lift is picking up the second main ingredient, moisture. That moisture keeps getting pumped in from the Gulf. Right now, above your head, there’s 2″ to 2.5″ of water vapor that can be condensed into rain. This high level of moisture keeps getting replenished over and over again.
MOBILE, AL
getthecoast.com

Incumbents sweep Okaloosa election

It’s Wednesday and probably going to rain today. Let’s get to the news to get your day started 🙂. 150 new beds for children in need in Walton County. A Bed 4 Me Foundation has been awarded a grant from The St. Joe Community Foundation, Inc. that will fund 150 new beds for children in need within Walton County. The grant was approved by the Foundation’s Board of Trustees.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
ssrnews.com

New Preservation Funding Includes Additional 768 Acres in Santa Rosa

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet on Tuesday invested more than $56 million to acquire seven properties across the state that will be designated for conservation. The seven parcels total nearly 20,000 acres, more than 98% of which are within the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a recently designated network of connected lands that are crucial for wildlife habitat.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Walton firefighters battling blaze on shrimp boat

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Fire Rescue battled a large fire that broke out on a shrimp boat near Shipyard Road in Freeport Tuesday. “Firefighters conducted a primary search of the vessel and are now working to extinguish the flames,” Walton County officials wrote on Facebook at about 3:30 p.m. “At this time, […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
utv44.com

New Orange Beach coffee shop in hot water over name controversy

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — A new coffee shop is causing quite a ‘stir’ in the Orange Beach community and the controversy is brewing from its name. The coffee chain is set to open in mid-September but Mayor Tony Kennon says, “not in my backyard.” Mayor Kennon doesn’t want the donkey namesake hanging on a shingle in his hometown.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
fsrmagazine.com

Walk-On's Comes to Pensacola, Florida

The Pensacola community is about to have another go-to destination for cheering on their favorite teams when Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux makes its debut on Monday, Aug. 29. Located at 1240 Airport Blvd., the new restaurant will kick off its grand opening celebration with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Pensacola partners and Walk-On’s executive team at 10 a.m. To add to the excitement, the first 100 guests in line will have a chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year. The winner will be selected at random and announced on opening day.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Destin resort theft caught on camera, at least 2K in bikes stolen

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Surveillance cameras show footage of two suspects accused of stealing from the Palms of Destin Resort and Conference Center. Resort management shared the video from the Aug. 20 incident with WKRG News 5. Resort staff said the thieves took three very expensive bikes from the resort totaling more than $2,000. Okaloosa […]
DESTIN, FL
niceville.com

Fort Walton Beach man reportedly attacked, stabbed

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – A Fort Walton Beach area man was allegedly attacked and stabbed with a knife by a Texas man, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the local man is recovering from three stab wounds after he was attacked at a home off Pinewood Trace Saturday evening.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola morning radio anchor has passed away

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — On Monday, Cat Country 98.7/NewsRadio 92.3’s beloved morning anchor, Mark Jacobs, passed away after several months of battling pancreatitis. Jacobs started with the Cat Pak Morning Show in 2018. For his coverage of the terrorist attack aboard NAS Pensacola and Hurricane Sally, Mark received recognition from the Florida Broadcasters Association and […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Funeral arrangements for Niceville K9 killed in crash

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Niceville Police have procession and funeral arrangements for K9 Officer Blue. Blue died in a car crash on Sunday, Aug. 7. A procession on Thursday, Aug. 25 starts at Blue Water Bay Animal Hospital and ends at Niceville Community Center on Partin Dr. Traffic delays are expected as police and emergency […]
NICEVILLE, FL
crestviewbulletin.com

Crosspoint North: A church for the unchurched and hurting

Pastor Jeff Burnett joined Crosspoint Ministries in Niceville eight years ago with the express purpose of launching what is now the Crestview Crosspoint North campus. The church, located across the street from Davidson Middle School, started in 2016 with the goal of reaching the unchurched, the de-churched or those that had been hurt in their past church experiences.
NICEVILLE, FL
WKRG News 5

Woman held hostage with kitchen knife, Pensacola man arrested

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly holding a lady hostage with a kitchen knife and burglarizing her home, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s Office records. William Donell Johnson Jr., 37, was charged with resisting an officer, armed burglary and battery of a person 65 and older. According to […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Another Pensacola contractor behind bars after taking $9,510 from elderly woman

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Another Pensacola contractor is behind bars after allegedly taking money for a project and not completing it, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. On Aug. 11, deputies responded to Silverlake Mobile Home Park in Pensacola, regarding a fraud complaint. Sally Dutcher said she hired Schofield’s Home Services, LLC in April/May […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Breakdown: Most powerful hurricanes to hit Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm Team is prepared for the second half of the Atlantic Hurricane season. With three named storms so far, we look back on how the biggest storms to impact Destin and the Okaloosa County coast were formed. “Into October is when we see our highest […]
DESTIN, FL

