KTUL
Groups call for clemency for James Coddington, protest Gov. Stitt's denial
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Wednesday, faith leaders and anti-death penalty advocates called for clemency for James Coddington. Leaders from the Catholic Conference of Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Conference of Churches, other faith groups, and Death Penalty Action held protests at the Oklahoma State Capitol and Governor's Mansion. On...
KTUL
Gov. Kevin Stitt denies clemency recommendation for death row inmate James Coddington
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday rejected clemency for a man facing execution this week for the 1997 hammer killing of a Choctaw man, despite a recommendation from the state's Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared. James Coddington was convicted and sentenced...
KTUL
Study finds that Oklahoma is the 9th most dangerous state for drivers
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new study finds that Oklahoma is a top 10 state but not in a very appealing category. The Agruss Law Firm released a list of the most dangerous states for drivers in the United States and Oklahoma ranked ninth. The law firm studied over...
kgou.org
Why some Afghan refugees in Oklahoma live in squalor
Bugs crawl from unfinished gaps between walls and linoleum floors and into the ears and mouths of Afghan children as they sleep. Their family of seven living at The Restoration on Candlewood awoke in a sticky coat of sweat daily this summer. A working central heat and air system was not part of the northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex’s advertised renovations. Their tubs and sinks are crusty with slowly drained sewage.
KTUL
'I am a walking HB 1775 violation': former Norman teacher discusses book ban controversy
NORMAN (KOKH) -- A Norman teacher shares her story with FOX 25 after resigning amid controversy surrounding Oklahoma's ban on critical race theory, HB 1775. This all stems from an incident on the first day of school at Norman High. English teacher Summer Boismier shared a QR code with students directing them to a program through the Brooklyn Public Library providing free e-books, called "Books Unbanned." She says she was placed on leave immediately after a parent complained. She has since resigned.
Get Ready Oklahoma for the 2022 Oddities & Curiosities Expo!
If you're a fan of the strange, unusual and bizarre then this is for you! Coming to the Oklahoma City. OK. Convention Center on Saturday, November 19th (11-19-22) the Oddities & Curiosities Expo returns to the Sooner State. This one-of-a-kind traveling expo showcases vendors, artists, and dealers from all over the country with all things weird! It's an amazing expo, especially for those into the macabre and truly unusual.
KTUL
Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs president calls for expansion of CRT bill
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — House Bill 1775, better known as the Critical Race Theory bill limits the teaching of what it calls "racist concepts". It bans teaching that one race is superior to another and bans teaching that one race is inherently racist. Jonathan Small, the president of the...
KOCO
Man accused of killing Oklahoma County deputy did not appear in court
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The man accused of killing an Oklahoma County deputy did not appear in court on Wednesday. The state continues to put together the case against him. KOCO 5 dug for new details on suspect Benjamin Plank. The paperwork in Plank’s case was not quite ready...
KTUL
Florida boy runs a mile to honor fallen Osage County captain
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A boy from Florida is doing what he can to honor fallen law enforcement officials all across the country, including Osage County Captain Willy Hargraves, who was killed in a car crash on his way into work on Friday. Thirteen-year-old Zechariah Cartledge is the founder...
kosu.org
Oklahoma education board will consider trans bathroom ban rules, re-hearing Tulsa, Mustang accreditation
Pack a lunch if you’re planning on going to the Oklahoma State Board of Education meeting Thursday. There’s a packed agenda. It’s the first time the body has gathered since downgrading Tulsa’s and Mustang Public Schools’ accreditation, and it will consider offering the districts a re-hearing. Such a move would be unprecedented.
‘I might even quit on the spot:’ Oklahoma educators react to Ryan Walters’ primary win
TULSA, Okla. — Many Oklahoma educators say they’re worried for what’s ahead after Oklahoma State Secretary of Education Ryan Walters defeated his opponent, Shawnee Public Schools Superintendent April Grace, in Monday night’s Republican primary runoff for State Superintendent. At his victory party Tuesday night, Walters declared...
KTUL
Oklahoma lawmaker seeks to ban gender reassignment treatment to those under 21
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — State Sen. Warren Hamilton announced plans to refile legislation banning anyone under the age of 21 from undergoing gender reassignment medical treatment in Oklahoma. Hamilton originally filed the legislation in the 2021 session, but the measure did not receive a hearing. “My concern is that...
blackchronicle.com
Doctors warn of new COVID-19 subvariants sweeping across the region and Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – Oklahoma’s top doctors are warning people as COVID-19 cases begin to rise again in the state. They say it is mostly because of three new subvariants with a so-called “Delta mutation.”. It appears more people are testing positive because of the subvariant’s very high...
‘In complete shock’: Father and son thwart attempted abduction in Edmond
An afternoon fishing trip at the Homestead Pond in northwest Edmond Sunday afternoon took a dangerous turn. After an attempted child abduction, the dad said he had stepped away for just a few minutes.
readfrontier.org
As small towns struggle to pay off winter storm debt, Oklahoma taxpayers will pick up part of the tab
Faced with a $550,000 natural gas bill from a single winter storm, the tiny Creek County town of Oilton had no choice but to pass the cost on to residents or consider bankruptcy. The Tulsa-based natural gas distributor BlueMark Energy was charging Oilton 12% interest a month on its unpaid...
KTUL
Calls renewed for information about Norman teen missing since August 3
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for help finding a teen missing from Norman. Ryan Jones has been missing since August 3. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said he could still be in the Norman area or have gone to Oklahoma City.
publicradiotulsa.org
Norman English teacher resigns after sharing link to banned book resource with students
An English teacher at Norman High School resigned Tuesday over the district’s policies related to House Bill 1775. Summer Boismier had posted a QR code in her classroom that pointed students toward a resource from the Brooklyn Public Library in New York that provides digital access to its collection — particularly books that may be banned elsewhere.
KTUL
Okla. County invites public to leave message of encouragement for fallen deputy's family
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The public has been invited to leave a message of encouragement, love and support for the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office deputy who fell victim to a shooting on Monday. OCSO announced they would be leaving a patrol vehicle out in front of the Oklahoma County...
KOCO
Oklahoma City police provide details on what led up to shooting
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma City police provided details on what led up to the shooting on Monday. KOCO 5 also learned the name of the second deputy who was shot. Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III said that Mark Johns was shot second as he tried to help Sg. Bobby Swartz.
This Oklahoma Ghost Town is the Most Dangerous Place in the U.S.
I was looking up different ghost towns in Oklahoma and stumbled across a documentary on YouTube about a town that's abandoned and even worse than that, the town is toxic, literally. Before today I had never heard of this place, it's a really crazy and heartbreaking story. The now-empty town...
