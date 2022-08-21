ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Groups call for clemency for James Coddington, protest Gov. Stitt's denial

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Wednesday, faith leaders and anti-death penalty advocates called for clemency for James Coddington. Leaders from the Catholic Conference of Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Conference of Churches, other faith groups, and Death Penalty Action held protests at the Oklahoma State Capitol and Governor's Mansion. On...
Why some Afghan refugees in Oklahoma live in squalor

Bugs crawl from unfinished gaps between walls and linoleum floors and into the ears and mouths of Afghan children as they sleep. Their family of seven living at The Restoration on Candlewood awoke in a sticky coat of sweat daily this summer. A working central heat and air system was not part of the northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex’s advertised renovations. Their tubs and sinks are crusty with slowly drained sewage.
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma City, OK
'I am a walking HB 1775 violation': former Norman teacher discusses book ban controversy

NORMAN (KOKH) -- A Norman teacher shares her story with FOX 25 after resigning amid controversy surrounding Oklahoma's ban on critical race theory, HB 1775. This all stems from an incident on the first day of school at Norman High. English teacher Summer Boismier shared a QR code with students directing them to a program through the Brooklyn Public Library providing free e-books, called "Books Unbanned." She says she was placed on leave immediately after a parent complained. She has since resigned.
NORMAN, OK
Get Ready Oklahoma for the 2022 Oddities & Curiosities Expo!

If you're a fan of the strange, unusual and bizarre then this is for you! Coming to the Oklahoma City. OK. Convention Center on Saturday, November 19th (11-19-22) the Oddities & Curiosities Expo returns to the Sooner State. This one-of-a-kind traveling expo showcases vendors, artists, and dealers from all over the country with all things weird! It's an amazing expo, especially for those into the macabre and truly unusual.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Florida boy runs a mile to honor fallen Osage County captain

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A boy from Florida is doing what he can to honor fallen law enforcement officials all across the country, including Osage County Captain Willy Hargraves, who was killed in a car crash on his way into work on Friday. Thirteen-year-old Zechariah Cartledge is the founder...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
Oklahoma lawmaker seeks to ban gender reassignment treatment to those under 21

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — State Sen. Warren Hamilton announced plans to refile legislation banning anyone under the age of 21 from undergoing gender reassignment medical treatment in Oklahoma. Hamilton originally filed the legislation in the 2021 session, but the measure did not receive a hearing. “My concern is that...
Calls renewed for information about Norman teen missing since August 3

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for help finding a teen missing from Norman. Ryan Jones has been missing since August 3. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said he could still be in the Norman area or have gone to Oklahoma City.
NORMAN, OK
Norman English teacher resigns after sharing link to banned book resource with students

An English teacher at Norman High School resigned Tuesday over the district’s policies related to House Bill 1775. Summer Boismier had posted a QR code in her classroom that pointed students toward a resource from the Brooklyn Public Library in New York that provides digital access to its collection — particularly books that may be banned elsewhere.
NORMAN, OK

