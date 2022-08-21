ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minden, NV

2news.com

Service Dog To Be Mayor Of Reno For A Day

Mayor Hillary Schieve has invited a service dog named Keeks to be mayor for a day at an upcoming city council meeting. Keeks is a service dog and client of Options. His person, Mike Keeney is a disabled senior and a veteran.
RENO, NV
2news.com

DCSO to host Tip-A-Cop Fundraiser in Gardnerville

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office annual Tip-A-Cop fundraiser event at CoCos On Main is being held on Friday, September 16 from 3:00 pm-9:00 pm to benefit the Special Olympics. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office alongside local Special Olympic athletes are putting their service skills to the test to help...
GARDNERVILLE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Former manager of Carson Children’s Museum speaks out

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Children’s Museum in Carson City has now been closed for over a month after the arrest of 41-year-old Wilbert Calhoun, whose family was allegedly living inside. His wife, who was the manager at the time of arrest, shared her side with KOLO8 News Now.
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Bob Hastings: Why I’m voting for a Democrat for the first time in over 25 years

To me, being a conservative Republican means you value pulling yourself up by your bootstraps, lower taxes, and limited government. These are beliefs that I’ve held my whole life, and my vote has reflected that in every election. It is because of those values that I voted for Donald Trump both times. In fact, in at least the last 25 years, I’ve never voted for a single Democrat in a partisan race.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Inaugural Jewish Cultural Festival coming to Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Jewish Nevada announced they will be hosting its inaugural Milk and Honey Jewish Cultural Festival next month. The festival will be on Sept. 18 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Jewish Nevada is a nonprofit organization serving as representatives for more than 70,000 Jews in Nevada.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Fights at Hug High School emerge during first week of school

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The first week of school for Hug High School is underway, but video is already emerging of fights. At least three of those fights have been posted to social media. No word of a possible cause or action taken by school administrators has been announced. The...
RENO, NV
The Sierra Nevada Ally

Lowriders – Cruise Low and Slow

Angelica Montanez has reached out to local venues in Carson City that organize car show events, but she has never gotten any replies. “Once they hear that you are a lowrider, they turn the other cheek. We have the same passion for cars, but we are a Hispanic community with a passion in our hearts to show off our culture through our cars,” she said.
RENO, NV
fernleyreporter.com

Buttigieg to visit Fernley to celebrate Nevada Pacific Parkway project

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and U.S. Under Secretary of Transportation for Policy Carlos Monje will visit Fernley Wednesday to celebrate a $25 million grant to help complete the Nevada Pacific Parkway connection from I-80 to Highway 50A. The project will also expand capacity for dual access to Union Pacific...
FERNLEY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

EV charging cables cut at local businesses

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “They went in and just with pure vandalism cut the cables off,” said Mike Marcum, the IT Director at the Reno-Aiden. On August 17th, the Reno-Aiden noticed the cables on their electric vehicle charging station were cut. The station sits in their parking lot on South Virginia. Now, those charging stations are unusable.
RENO, NV
Idaho State Journal

Biggest US holding pen planned for wild horses faces suit

RENO, Nevada — Advocates for wild horses are accusing federal land managers of illegally approving plans for the largest U.S. holding facility for thousands of mustangs captured on public rangeland in 10 Western states. Friends of Animals said in a lawsuit filed last Tuesday up to 4,000 horses would be held captive inhumanely for months or years at a time in dusty, manure-filled pens without shade or wind-breaks in Nevada’s high desert. ...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

The Aug. 23, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The folks building a sawmill in northern Douglas County are hosting a 10 a.m. community meeting today in the conference room at James Lee Park. This will be the first of two events conducted by Tahoe Forest Products. The second will be an open house at the Red Barn 4-7 p.m. Aug. 30.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

RENO, NV

