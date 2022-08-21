Read full article on original website
Coral Academy of Science to open third elementary school in Northwest Reno
Families in Reno can expect to see a new charter school in the coming years as the school district and one of its sponsored charter schools resolved issues surrounding finances and liability. Washoe County School District Trustees unanimously approved to allow Coral Academy of Science to open a third elementary school located at...
Reno kindergartners wear brave smiles for first day of school at Lenz Elementary
Wearing "First Day of School" crowns and marching in squiggly lines, kindergartners at Lenz Elementary came bursting out of the school and into their parents' arms Monday afternoon. Principal Dave Keller said this year's class put on brave faces for their first day. “Comparatively, I think the kids – you know, lots of smiles,...
Service Dog To Be Mayor Of Reno For A Day
Mayor Hillary Schieve has invited a service dog named Keeks to be mayor for a day at an upcoming city council meeting. Keeks is a service dog and client of Options. His person, Mike Keeney is a disabled senior and a veteran.
DCSO to host Tip-A-Cop Fundraiser in Gardnerville
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office annual Tip-A-Cop fundraiser event at CoCos On Main is being held on Friday, September 16 from 3:00 pm-9:00 pm to benefit the Special Olympics. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office alongside local Special Olympic athletes are putting their service skills to the test to help...
Nevada Battle of the Badges Competition Bats to Strike Out Critical Blood Shortages
The 6th Annual Reno Battle of the Badges Blood Drive was held at Greater Nevada Field the past two days where local law enforcement, fire protection and other city and county agencies came together to see who can donate the most blood for a good cause. The annual blood drive...
KOLO TV Reno
Former manager of Carson Children’s Museum speaks out
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Children’s Museum in Carson City has now been closed for over a month after the arrest of 41-year-old Wilbert Calhoun, whose family was allegedly living inside. His wife, who was the manager at the time of arrest, shared her side with KOLO8 News Now.
Burning Man's 'Last Bet Motel' calls attention to Reno housing crisis
Elizabeth Fitzpatrick and her husband, Joe, used to walk by the Best Bet Motel every day. The couple lived down the street and always smirked when they read the motel's sign and marquee, reading, "Don't be crasy," in red letters. ...
Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation host members of Wolf Pack Football team
Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation (NNCCF) hosted 20 players of the University of Nevada, Reno football team, UNR cheerleaders and their mascot for a tour of the NNCCF offices. The team at NNCCF shared their mission and how they provide to services to area families and children battling with...
Bob Hastings: Why I’m voting for a Democrat for the first time in over 25 years
To me, being a conservative Republican means you value pulling yourself up by your bootstraps, lower taxes, and limited government. These are beliefs that I’ve held my whole life, and my vote has reflected that in every election. It is because of those values that I voted for Donald Trump both times. In fact, in at least the last 25 years, I’ve never voted for a single Democrat in a partisan race.
Inaugural Jewish Cultural Festival coming to Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Jewish Nevada announced they will be hosting its inaugural Milk and Honey Jewish Cultural Festival next month. The festival will be on Sept. 18 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Jewish Nevada is a nonprofit organization serving as representatives for more than 70,000 Jews in Nevada.
Fights at Hug High School emerge during first week of school
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The first week of school for Hug High School is underway, but video is already emerging of fights. At least three of those fights have been posted to social media. No word of a possible cause or action taken by school administrators has been announced. The...
Students returning, legal battle brews over Reno dorm blast
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Three years after a gas explosion ripped through a University of Nevada dormitory, hundreds of students will start moving into the remodeled building this week as a legal battle looms over more than $100 million in damages. School officials likened the damage from the blast...
Lowriders – Cruise Low and Slow
Angelica Montanez has reached out to local venues in Carson City that organize car show events, but she has never gotten any replies. “Once they hear that you are a lowrider, they turn the other cheek. We have the same passion for cars, but we are a Hispanic community with a passion in our hearts to show off our culture through our cars,” she said.
Buttigieg to visit Fernley to celebrate Nevada Pacific Parkway project
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and U.S. Under Secretary of Transportation for Policy Carlos Monje will visit Fernley Wednesday to celebrate a $25 million grant to help complete the Nevada Pacific Parkway connection from I-80 to Highway 50A. The project will also expand capacity for dual access to Union Pacific...
EV charging cables cut at local businesses
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “They went in and just with pure vandalism cut the cables off,” said Mike Marcum, the IT Director at the Reno-Aiden. On August 17th, the Reno-Aiden noticed the cables on their electric vehicle charging station were cut. The station sits in their parking lot on South Virginia. Now, those charging stations are unusable.
Biggest US holding pen planned for wild horses faces suit
RENO, Nevada — Advocates for wild horses are accusing federal land managers of illegally approving plans for the largest U.S. holding facility for thousands of mustangs captured on public rangeland in 10 Western states. Friends of Animals said in a lawsuit filed last Tuesday up to 4,000 horses would be held captive inhumanely for months or years at a time in dusty, manure-filled pens without shade or wind-breaks in Nevada’s high desert. ...
The Aug. 23, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — The folks building a sawmill in northern Douglas County are hosting a 10 a.m. community meeting today in the conference room at James Lee Park. This will be the first of two events conducted by Tahoe Forest Products. The second will be an open house at the Red Barn 4-7 p.m. Aug. 30.
Keeks the dog to be Mayor of Reno for a day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve will make Keeks the dog Mayor for a day on Wednesday. Keeks is a service dog who serves Mike Keeney, a disabled senior and a veteran. Keeks is a client of Options, a nonprofit providing veterinary care to pets who would otherwise...
Double Tree Condo
DoubleTree in Carson City 2 bd 2 ba. 2 car gar, single story, very nice.
UNR dorm explosion: Argenta reopens, but court case exploring who's to blame is starting.
As students move into a repaired and remodeled college dormitory for the first time since it exploded three years ago, the legal battle over who is to blame has just started. More than 700 students, mostly freshmen, will be living in the University of Nevada, Reno's Argenta Hall when the fall semester starts Aug. 29. "Argenta is back," UNR...
