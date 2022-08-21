To me, being a conservative Republican means you value pulling yourself up by your bootstraps, lower taxes, and limited government. These are beliefs that I’ve held my whole life, and my vote has reflected that in every election. It is because of those values that I voted for Donald Trump both times. In fact, in at least the last 25 years, I’ve never voted for a single Democrat in a partisan race.

NEVADA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO