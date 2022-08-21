Read full article on original website
Coral Academy of Science to open third elementary school in Northwest Reno
Families in Reno can expect to see a new charter school in the coming years as the school district and one of its sponsored charter schools resolved issues surrounding finances and liability. Washoe County School District Trustees unanimously approved to allow Coral Academy of Science to open a third elementary school located at...
Reno kindergartners wear brave smiles for first day of school at Lenz Elementary
Wearing "First Day of School" crowns and marching in squiggly lines, kindergartners at Lenz Elementary came bursting out of the school and into their parents' arms Monday afternoon. Principal Dave Keller said this year's class put on brave faces for their first day. “Comparatively, I think the kids – you know, lots of smiles,...
Record-Courier
The Aug. 23, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — The folks building a sawmill in northern Douglas County are hosting a 10 a.m. community meeting today in the conference room at James Lee Park. This will be the first of two events conducted by Tahoe Forest Products. The second will be an open house at the Red Barn 4-7 p.m. Aug. 30.
2news.com
DCSO to host Tip-A-Cop Fundraiser in Gardnerville
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office annual Tip-A-Cop fundraiser event at CoCos On Main is being held on Friday, September 16 from 3:00 pm-9:00 pm to benefit the Special Olympics. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office alongside local Special Olympic athletes are putting their service skills to the test to help...
KOLO TV Reno
Newest addition to Capitol Police; K9 Honey
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Deputy Director for the Nevada Department of Public Safety Sheri Brueggemann did her best to administer the oath of office to K9 Honey. But like most one-and-a-half-year old’s the Golden Lab’s attention was anything but focused. Instead, her handler Officer Kirk Stewart answered in the affirmative for her.
KOLO TV Reno
Former manager of Carson Children’s Museum speaks out
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Children’s Museum in Carson City has now been closed for over a month after the arrest of 41-year-old Wilbert Calhoun, whose family was allegedly living inside. His wife, who was the manager at the time of arrest, shared her side with KOLO8 News Now.
Autopsy confirms body found in Nevada Co. lake is missing Truckee teen
An autopsy conducted by the Nevada County Coroner has confirmed that the body found in the Prosser Creek Reservoir on Sunday is that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni who has been missing from the Truckee area since early August.
KOLO TV Reno
2 Sparks officers placed on administrative leave following shooting
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Two Sparks Police officers have been placed on administrative leave following an officer involved shooting from Monday. In a press release, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says they will be taking the lead on that investigation. They say they were called to the area of Merchant Street for a family disturbance, and were told an armed suspect was still on scene.
Fox40
California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
Keeks the service dog is Reno’s mayor for the day
He can’t pound a gavel, but he sure looked doggone snazzy sitting in City Hall chambers with his tux and ear-to-ear smile. Keeks is a service dog for resident Mike Keeney, and he is Reno’s mayor for the day. He was accompanied by his personal assistant, rescue chihuahua Lil Bet. ...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Thousands attend inaugural Tahoe Heartbeat Festival; $23k raised
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The inaugural Tahoe Heartbeat Festival took place on Saturday, Aug. 20, and brought the community together through live music, a vendor village and food and beverage trucks in efforts to raise money for a local environmental nonprofit. A culmination of ticket sales, bar tips,...
2news.com
Nevada Battle of the Badges Competition Bats to Strike Out Critical Blood Shortages
The 6th Annual Reno Battle of the Badges Blood Drive was held at Greater Nevada Field the past two days where local law enforcement, fire protection and other city and county agencies came together to see who can donate the most blood for a good cause. The annual blood drive...
nnbw.com
Carson City cycling into the future
“Build it, and they will come,” Denis Coyne, owner of Bike Habitat, said with a touch of humor. The line is from the 1989 film “Field of Dreams,” but Coyne, in a phone interview earlier this month, was referring to bicycle infrastructure and the kinds of paths and parking equipment that can make cycling not just a feature of Carson City’s great outdoor recreation, but essential to everyday life: commuting, working, shopping, dining, school.
fernleyreporter.com
Buttigieg to visit Fernley to celebrate Nevada Pacific Parkway project
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and U.S. Under Secretary of Transportation for Policy Carlos Monje will visit Fernley Wednesday to celebrate a $25 million grant to help complete the Nevada Pacific Parkway connection from I-80 to Highway 50A. The project will also expand capacity for dual access to Union Pacific...
Reno family calls for quicker dispatch after 8-year-old is trapped under car for 30 minutes
It was the last day of school, the day of his big basketball game, and the day before his big trip to Hawaii when 8-year-old Austin Hammond was hit by a car that crashed into Great Clips on South Meadows Parkway. According to his parents, Austin suffered lacerations that required hundreds of stitches, an avulsion on...
KOLO TV Reno
Fights at Hug High School emerge during first week of school
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The first week of school for Hug High School is underway, but video is already emerging of fights. At least three of those fights have been posted to social media. No word of a possible cause or action taken by school administrators has been announced. The...
2news.com
Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation host members of Wolf Pack Football team
Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation (NNCCF) hosted 20 players of the University of Nevada, Reno football team, UNR cheerleaders and their mascot for a tour of the NNCCF offices. The team at NNCCF shared their mission and how they provide to services to area families and children battling with...
Students returning, legal battle brews over Reno dorm blast
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Three years after a gas explosion ripped through a University of Nevada dormitory, hundreds of students will start moving into the remodeled building this week as a legal battle looms over more than $100 million in damages. School officials likened the damage from the blast...
Body of missing Truckee teen believed found, police say | Reno Memo
Read all of RGJ.com through Feb. 22 for just $1 -- subscribe today! It's Monday afternoon, and there's a lot happening -- let's get to the news. Body found in reservoir believed to be Kiely Rodni ...
Elko Daily Free Press
Judge temporary suspends case in Fernley kidnapping, killing
RENO (AP) — A rural justice of the peace has suspended proceedings in justice court for a man accused of kidnapping and killing a Fernley teenager until a state judge can decide whether he should undergo a competency examination. Canal Township Justice of the Peace Lori Matheus originally ordered...
