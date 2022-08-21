ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NV

Record-Courier

The Aug. 23, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The folks building a sawmill in northern Douglas County are hosting a 10 a.m. community meeting today in the conference room at James Lee Park. This will be the first of two events conducted by Tahoe Forest Products. The second will be an open house at the Red Barn 4-7 p.m. Aug. 30.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
2news.com

DCSO to host Tip-A-Cop Fundraiser in Gardnerville

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office annual Tip-A-Cop fundraiser event at CoCos On Main is being held on Friday, September 16 from 3:00 pm-9:00 pm to benefit the Special Olympics. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office alongside local Special Olympic athletes are putting their service skills to the test to help...
GARDNERVILLE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Newest addition to Capitol Police; K9 Honey

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Deputy Director for the Nevada Department of Public Safety Sheri Brueggemann did her best to administer the oath of office to K9 Honey. But like most one-and-a-half-year old’s the Golden Lab’s attention was anything but focused. Instead, her handler Officer Kirk Stewart answered in the affirmative for her.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Former manager of Carson Children’s Museum speaks out

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Children’s Museum in Carson City has now been closed for over a month after the arrest of 41-year-old Wilbert Calhoun, whose family was allegedly living inside. His wife, who was the manager at the time of arrest, shared her side with KOLO8 News Now.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

2 Sparks officers placed on administrative leave following shooting

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Two Sparks Police officers have been placed on administrative leave following an officer involved shooting from Monday. In a press release, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says they will be taking the lead on that investigation. They say they were called to the area of Merchant Street for a family disturbance, and were told an armed suspect was still on scene.
SPARKS, NV
Fox40

California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Thousands attend inaugural Tahoe Heartbeat Festival; $23k raised

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The inaugural Tahoe Heartbeat Festival took place on Saturday, Aug. 20, and brought the community together through live music, a vendor village and food and beverage trucks in efforts to raise money for a local environmental nonprofit. A culmination of ticket sales, bar tips,...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
nnbw.com

Carson City cycling into the future

“Build it, and they will come,” Denis Coyne, owner of Bike Habitat, said with a touch of humor. The line is from the 1989 film “Field of Dreams,” but Coyne, in a phone interview earlier this month, was referring to bicycle infrastructure and the kinds of paths and parking equipment that can make cycling not just a feature of Carson City’s great outdoor recreation, but essential to everyday life: commuting, working, shopping, dining, school.
CARSON CITY, NV
fernleyreporter.com

Buttigieg to visit Fernley to celebrate Nevada Pacific Parkway project

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and U.S. Under Secretary of Transportation for Policy Carlos Monje will visit Fernley Wednesday to celebrate a $25 million grant to help complete the Nevada Pacific Parkway connection from I-80 to Highway 50A. The project will also expand capacity for dual access to Union Pacific...
FERNLEY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Fights at Hug High School emerge during first week of school

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The first week of school for Hug High School is underway, but video is already emerging of fights. At least three of those fights have been posted to social media. No word of a possible cause or action taken by school administrators has been announced. The...
RENO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Judge temporary suspends case in Fernley kidnapping, killing

RENO (AP) — A rural justice of the peace has suspended proceedings in justice court for a man accused of kidnapping and killing a Fernley teenager until a state judge can decide whether he should undergo a competency examination. Canal Township Justice of the Peace Lori Matheus originally ordered...
FERNLEY, NV

